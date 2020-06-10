Best Father’s Day Gift Ideas Include Wood Pellet Grills & Pellet Smokers

Looking for a great Father's Day gift for the man who likes to cook or grill? Consider a pellet grill or pellet smoker. It's a convenient way to get smokey, wood fired flavors at home.

Father's Day is the third Sunday in June or June 21, this year. It's a special day to celebrate fatherhood and those great men in our lives. If the father, grandfather, or stepdad is a cook or BBQ enthusiast of any skill level, then a pellet grill or pellet smoker might be that unique gift he'll treasure for many years to come.

Pellet Grills and Smokers are the fastest growing segment in barbecue grilling, and according to Gear Patrol and popular BBQ Bloggers, they're anything but a fad. They're the future of grilling with plenty of good reasons.

Read more about pellet grills for Father's Day here: https://www.pelletsmokergrill.com/unique-fathers-day-gifts-for-men-who-like-to-cook-pellet-smoker-grills/

Pellet grills and smokers are the most convenient way to get that wood fired grilling experience at home. The grills and smokers are easy to use, easy to clean, and can function as a grill, convection oven, roaster, and low and slow smoker.

Pellet smokers, or smoker-grill combo units can be grills or smokers. For example, the versatile Pit Boss Austin XL is a pellet smoker grill that can grill a steak with direct flame or indirect heat in just a few per side minutes, or can smoke a brisket for a dozen hours or more in temperatures as low as 150 degrees.

As their name implies, they're powered by compressed wood pellets. No need to hunt for twigs and chop logs. These pellets are typically packaged in 20-40lbs bags and come in a variety of hardwoods like apple, pecan, hickory, mesquite and even blends of several woods.

Pellet Grills and Smokers range in price as low as $149 all the way up to $2,000 or more. The most popular names in the pellet grill world are Traeger, Pit Boss, Rec Tec, Camp Chef, Yoder and others. Manufacturers are based here in the United States as well as overseas.

For BBQ enthusiasts of all kinds, pellet grills will be a welcome addition to any outdoor cooking area. To help select the right pellet grill or smoker, look over the check list at: https://www.pelletsmokergrill.com/what-kind-of-pellet-smoker-grill-should-i-buy-in-2020-checklist/

