Best fashion rental services in London

(Evening Standard comp)

Fashion’s newest trend? Rent, don’t buy. It’s estimated that fashion is responsible for 10 per cent of global carbon emissions but luckily, a slew of new high-end and high street for rental services are filling the market with chic and sustainable options. We put London’s top sites to the test.

Onloan

Bored of all your clothes and want to look on trend without splurging on a new wardrobe? I may just have the solution. The premise of Onloan is genius: rent two or four designer pieces per month for £69 or £99 respectively. Shipping, cleaning, delivery and all minor mending is included in the price. Simply choose your items monthly on their website from a selection of labels ranging from Shrimps to Joseph. Wear them as you please, swap in anything that doesn’t fit or work and then bag it all up in their recyclable sack with pre-paid postage and you’re off. For minimal spend, you’ll look fabulous and are reducing your carbon footprint too. What’s not to love? Anna van Praagh Two item monthly subscription from £69, onloan.co

Endless Wardrobe

As an Asos addict with a habit of going off clothes as quickly as I buy them, it felt like a winning formula: Free People maxi dresses, Harmur crop tops and Olivia Rubin slips delivered by a carbon-neutral courier for a fifth of the price — and without the guilt of returning them after one wear. “Endless” might be a slight exaggeration but Endless Wardrobe certainly works if you’re indecisive like me. Net-a-Porter it’s not but what the rental service lacks in quantity (the site had 24 dress options the day I ordered), it makes up for in quality. You can also buy pieces pre-loved for a reduced price. I opted for three designer frocks for my birthday bash and there was something liberating about stepping outside my usual style, knowing I never needed to wear my chosen dress again if I changed my mind. Katie Strick

£19 for a four-day rental, endlesswardrobe.com

Rotaro (Rotaro)

Rotaro

Cult Gaia! De La Vali! Rejina Pyo! Stine Goya! If you’ve seen it on a fashion influencer, it’ll be on Rotaro. Pieces are carefully curated into easy-to-navigate edits including bridal, party, holiday and wedding. The handbag section is full of treasures, from pink Prada minis to JW Anderson totes. The system is smooth and fool-proof: select your pieces and say how long you want to rent them (four, eight or 12 days) and when you’d like to receive them. All clothes come with a Try-On ribbon, so if you don’t wear it, you don’t pay: simply leave the tag in tact. Dry cleaning is included in the price and returning the items was smooth-sailing. I picked a few different looks for my honeymoon in Hydra after deciding my own summer wardrobe was severely lacking. The meadow print Yasmina Q dress (RRP £336, but mine for £29) was just the joyful pop of colour my Greek getaway needed. You probably wouldn’t head to Rotaro for a sensible power suit, but for that fringed zebra-print dress that you’ll probably own once it’s golden. Suzannah Ramsdale

Rentals start from £15 for four days, rotaro.co.uk

My Wardrobe HQ

Specialising in event dressing, My Wardrobe HQ is at the upper end of the rental price spectrum. While the super organised can rent pieces through the website, the more last-minute punters (me) can try things on in store. I went to Harrods — where they keep the newest additions — on the hunt for something to wear to a couple of weeknight parties. The selection is heavily weighted towards sequinned, ruffled and see-through, which wasn’t what I was after. I chose a simple, cream Victoria Beckham dress costing £22.31/day. Did I have the new-dress swagger? You bet. I even gave it a second outing. Downsides include the lack of options for non-standard sizes and the need to make two trips to the store, to pick up and return. But I’m a rental convert. Prudence Ivey

Rentals start from £20/day, for four days, mywardrobehq.com

Prudence Ivey in Victoria Beckham from My Wardrobe HQ (Dave Benett)

BagButler

BagButler is one of the best places to rent accessories, and with a wedding to attend, I sought its services to give my outfit the final flourish. Brands listed on the website are all labels I’ve added to my lotto-win shopping list: Chanel, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. I chose a Dior velvet mini saddle which cost £135 to hire, a snip of the £2,150 RRP. It arrived impeccably packed between sheets of tissue paper, mine to have and to hold for three wonderful days. Returns are easy: BagButler emails you clear instructions a day before your hire ends. Abha Shah

Rentals start from £65 from four days, bagbutler.co.uk

BagButler (BagButler)

Hurr

When I received an invite to Wimbledon this summer, I decided I needed something stand-out. Hurr offers peer-to-peer rental, meaning you can hire from the wardrobes of influencers and editors, as well as browse clothes, bags and accessories from more than 450 brands, including the likes of Rixo, De La Vali and The Vampire’s Wife. In-between sizes? There’s also a curation of pieces on show on in Selfridges. I eventually settled on a green gingham dress from Kitri and using a £10-off code, the whole thing cost me £32.01, including dry cleaning and an (optional) £5 insurance cover. The only downside was having to pay for the return postage. But Hurr will be perfect for when the Christmas drinks invites start rolling in. Rosie Fitzmaurice

Rentals start from £32.01 for four days, hurrcollective.com

Meghann Murdock wearing Deborah Lyons from By Rotation (Dave Benett)

By Rotation

I’d been meaning to try By Rotation since a summer wedding-induced panic saw me splurge £250 on a Reformation dress I’ve since worn once. An invite to the Saatchi Gallery and Below Stone Nest launch party proved the perfect excuse — and power suits proved the answer to my sartorial dilemma. A khaki green Deborah Lyons high-waisted trouser suit and jacket cost £9 a day (£290 new); while a fitted Cefinn Italian wool blend suit has 2022 registry office all over it. At £15 a day (£780 new), I’m just hoping it’s still on the app in a few months’ time. It’s super simple: filter by size and item, or follow online lenders so you’ll have a good idea of fit when you rent from them again. Meghann Murdock

Rentals start from £2 a day, minimum rental periods can apply, byrotation.com

By Rotation (By Rotation)

Girl Meets Dress

The wedding invites are stacking up thanks to last year’s slew of cancellations but sadly neither my wardrobe nor my finances can cope with buying more frocks for such events. Enter Girl Meets Dress. With a size range up to UK 18, GMD is definitely more inclusive than other services. However, the selection is either full-blown red carpet glam or floor-length bridesmaid gowns— in other words, perfect for big work events but nothing that works for a simple country wedding. The lack of choice in larger sizes was dispiriting, but it’s unfair to lay this solely at GMD’s door. After all, if designers don’t make decent dresses in extended sizes in the first place, they simply can’t be rented out. Abha Shah

Rentals start from £19 for 7 nights, hire.girlmeetsdress.com