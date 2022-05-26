The Best Fashion and Beauty Memorial Day Sales This Weekend

Time continues to fly and somehow, Memorial Day is already upon us. If you’re anything like us, your focus is on nabbing the best sales during this (hopefully) warm long weekend. Everyone from Olivia Rodrigo's favorite brand Betsey Johnson to Simon Miller is offering their goods at a lower price. Now’s the time to fill your closets with New York-based denim brand Still Here’s one-of-a-kind denim as well as refresh your underwear draw with Gooseberry Intimates’ playfully provocative designs.

Don’t forget about your self-care routine as Naturium’s cult-classic Niacinamide Serum 12% and Zinc 1% will be on sale and stock up on Discover Night’s satin pillowcases and face masks to ensure you get the perfect beauty sleep. The upcoming holiday also gives you the best opportunity to gift yourself an absolutely succulent spring fragrance with Phlur’s ripe and juicy Apricot Privée perfume.

Fashion

ARSN the Label: 20% off sitewide.

Beginning Boutique: 25% off sitewide.

Betsey Johnson: 25% off sitewide, May 26 only.

Gooseberry Intimates: 25% off sitewide.

Hutch Design: 30% off on sale items using the code MEMS, through June 1.

Proof: 20% off excluding bundles with FLAG20.

Simon Miller: 15% off sitewide (exclusions apply) with code TAKE15.

Showpo: 25% off sitewide.

Still Here: 15% off select styles with code weekend15, online and in-store.

Thrive Societe: 30% off sitewide using code MEMORIALDAY.

West Angel: Buy 1 get 2 free with code MEM2022, through May 31.

Beauty

Bangn Body: 15% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL15.

côte: 25% off sitewide (excluding the Takeoff 32 oz Refill).

DOTE Wellness: 30% off sitewide.

Droplette: 20% off all devices and capsule sampler with purchase, through June 2.

Discover Night: 15% off most items and free gift with purchase of $50 USD or more.

Erborian: 15% off sitewide (excluding kits and sets) with code MEMORIAL15 and also a Micellar Cleansing Water GWP with a purchase of $85 USD or more code WATER.

Face Place: 20% off sitewide.

Nature of Things: 25% off sitewide.

Naturium: 20% off $50 or more with code MD20.

Make Beauty: 20% off order of $50 USD or more with code MDAY.

Phlur: Free Shipping on all orders using code MDAYSHIP

Saltair: 15% off of purchase of 3 or more items using code MDAY3.

ZitSticka: 20% off sitewide (includes 1st month subs + bundles) and MEGASHADE Deluxe GWP w/ $65 USD or more with code SUMMER20

Zuvi: 10% off sitewide.