Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3 The second week of the 2018 NFL season is (almost) over, and it has definitely helped clarify some of the raw data from the opening week of the season. Frequently, fantasy football owners are prone to overreacting after one week, and that was the case again this year. But now, we know that the Bucs duo of Ryan Fitzpatrick and DeSean Jackson are fo rreal (probably), and the Bills offense, with or without LeSean McCoy, is for real, too -- in a bad way. And, of course, some injuries have occurred that will bump up the values of potential waiver wire pickups, including Giovani Bernard, Antonio Callaway, Corey Clement and more. The waiver wire may be even more fruitful in Week 3 than it was last week. There are some leftover adds from the first week of the season who could still be available. And, of course, there are many other new talents who have proven that they are worthwhile additions to most fantasy teams. So, they can now be added without any qualms as potential FLEX options and bench players. Week 3 Rankings:

With that said, here's a look at the best waiver wire pickups before Week 3 of the fantasy football season.

1 Giovani Bernard, RB, Bengals With Joe Mixon having a "cleanup procedure" on his knee on Saturday, Giovani Bernard will take over as Cincinnati's lead back for at least the next two games. Bernard has had mixed results in the past as a lead back, but there's really no secondary option in Cincinnati right now. The depth chart lists rookie fourth-round pick Mark Walton and Tra Carson as the only other backs currently on the roster. Bernard should see 15-20 touches against the Panthers in Week 3 and the Falcons in Week 4. Carolina will be a tough matchup, but Bernard still has RB2 value. He has even more upside against the Falcons. If Mixon has any setbacks, Bernard could have long-term value. He's a must-add this week.

2 Antonio Callaway, WR, Browns With Josh Gordon out in Cleveland, Callaway has a chance to step up and take on a much bigger role in the offense -- and that was on display in Week 2 against New Orleans when Callaway caught three of four targets for 81 yards and a score. To be fair, he really didn't do much outside of a late, quasi-Hail Mary touchdown catch, but the talented rookie impressed in the preseason and has the big-play ability needed to thrive as a WR3 in fantasy. If Dez Bryant winds up signing with the Browns, obviously Callaway wouldn't be quite as attractive as an option, but even then he still has upside.

3 Corey Clement, RB, Eagles Clement stepped into a bigger role with the Eagles this week and ended up touching the ball 11 times, logging 85 scrimmage yards, and scoring a TD. Of course, it's worth noting that Jay Ajayi missed some time in this game with an injury and Darren Sproles was out altogether, but Clement has the goods to continue to split the workload with Ajayi. And in the event that Ajayi misses any time, Clement could end up being a high-end RB2.

4 Aaron Jones, RB, Packers Jones is finished serving his two-game suspension for violation of the league's substance abuse policy and ready to challenge Jamaal Williams for Green Bay's lead-back role. Jones was much more explosive last season, and with Williams failing to impress early on, Jones could easily take over. He's owned in 60 percent of Yahoo leagues, and it's possible he's been completely forgotten about in those other 40. If you're in one of those leagues, act now.

5 Keelan Cole, WR, Jaguars Owned in a surprisingly low 48 percent of Yahoo leagues, Cole was a huge weapon for the Jaguars against the Patriots, notching seven catches (eight targets) for 116 yards and a score. The catches, targets and yards were all team highs. Cole should continue to serve as the No. 1 receiver for the Jaguars, and while Blake Bortles' inconsistency may hurt him some weeks, he has the deep speed to make a huge impact on even just one catch.

6 DeSean Jackson, WR, Buccaneers Jackson is back. For the second straight game, Jackson put up over 100 yards and notched a TD. Granted, most of his production came on a game-opening 75-yard TD, but the fact is that he's a big-play threat who can make that happen every game. He's owned in just 44 percent of Yahoo leagues but given the chemistry he has with Ryan Fitzpatrick, he should be picked up in all formats.

7 Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers Ekeler out-ran Melvin Gordon who appeared to suffer an injury late in the Chargers win over the Bills. During the contest, Ekeler totaled 98 yards on just 14 touches. Despite being one of our top waiver options last week, Ekeler is owned in just 42 percent of Yahoo leagues. If he's available, he can be a potential FLEX play and possibly better, depending on Gordon's health.

8 John Brown, WR, Ravens Only owned in 24 percent of leagues, Browned showed out with his second touchdown in as many games in Week 2. For the season, he's caught seven of 14 targets for 136 yards, making big plays in both games. Browns is looking like he might have a breakout season.

9 Chris Ivory, RB, Bills Ivory vultured a one-yard TD and had a 30-yard catch in Week 2, but the real reason he's worth a potential pickup is because LeSean McCoy injured his ribs. As always, the extent of the injury wasn't immediately known, but it's possible Ivory finds himself starting in Week 3 against the Vikings. Perhaps it's not even worth the trouble of picking him up given the tough matchup and the Bills ineptitude, but starting RBs always have potential value in fantasy. Marcus Murphy, who would also get more touches if McCoy is out, is also worth watching.

10 Dan Bailey, K, Vikings With Daniel Carlson gone, Bailey is next up in Minnesota. The former Cowboys kicker is coming off his worst season (75-percent field-goal percentage), but he still hit three 50-plus yarders in only 12 games and went four-for-five on 40-plus yarders. The Vikings should give him plenty of opportunities, and kicking in a controlled environment always served him well in Dallas. He could easily finish the year as fantasy's top kicker from here on out.

11 Buck Allen, RB, Ravens Allen has scored on one-yard touchdown runs and had five receptions in both of Baltimore's first two games. Obviously, you can't count on short TDs every week, but it seems clear he's Baltimore's primary goal-line back. And his role in the receiving game is steady, making him a viable flex play in PPR leagues. With Alex Collins having a slow start to the season, Allen could find himself in a bigger role, too.

12 Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons After doing nothing in the season opener, Ridley caught four passes for 64 yards and his first professional score against the Panthers. Matt Ryan was happy to spread the ball around on Sunday, but Ridley should continue to see a solid target share (he was second on the team with five targets against the Panthers). That and his upside as a first-round pick make him an intriguing waiver wire target.

13 Dez Bryant, WR, Free Agent Bryant claimed to have gotten a contract offer from the Browns in the preseason, so it seems possible, maybe even probable, that he will sign in Cleveland now that Josh Gordon is out. Bryant has definitely lost a step from his prime, but he can still go up and get it in the red zone. If he signs in Cleveland, he's worth owning in fantasy leagues, as he could be a steady WR3. He's worth the speculative add.

14 Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars Westbrook had a 61-yard TD catch against the Patriots on five targets. Donte Moncrief left in the third quarter with an apparent injury, and that could make Westbrook the Jaguars No. 2 receiver moving forward (if he didn't already earn it with his performance on Sunday). Blake Bortles loves throwing to him, so he's worth adding as a big-play threat in a solid offense.

15 Jesse James, TE, Steelers James had a massive outing against the Chiefs, totaling 138 yards and a TD on just five catches. While the Steelers won't be throwing that much every week and he will have to compete with Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster for targets, he's still an athletic TD threat. And if the Steelers continue to play from behind, James will have his share of opportunities for production.

16 Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks Penny went from hyped rookie to injured rookie to Week 1 backup, and as a result, his ownership dropped to 64 percent in Yahoo leagues. That number is sure to rise after Monday night, when Chris Carson didn't see any second-half touches because he was "gassed" from playing special teams, according to coach Pete Carroll. Either way, Penny ran hard, producing 30 yards on 10 carries. The numbers don't wow you, but if Penny is on his way to more touches, he should be owned in a much higher percentage of leagues.

17 Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers Godwin saw the second-most targets of any Bucs receiver with six in Week 2. He caught five of them for 56 yards and scored a TD in a second-straight game to open the season. The Bucs appear to have a potent passing offense, so Godwin can be added and possibly used as a WR3 in favorable matchups.

18 Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals All that preseason hype John Ross was getting maybe should have gone to Boyd. He didn't do much in the first game, catching three of five targets for 26 yards, but he went off in Week 2, posting six catches (nine targets) for 91 yards and a score. The Ravens couldn't cover anyone for the Bengals, so maybe we can chalk this up to a random good game on a sloppy Thursday, but Boyd is at least worth watching with Andy Dalton playing well.

19 Phillip Dorsett, WR, Patriots Dorsett saw seven targets on Sunday, which was the highest total for a receiver on the Patriots roster. He totaled only 44 yards, but the opportunity is there and against defenses that aren't as tough as the Jaguars, he will have a better chance to produce. The arrival of Josh Gordon could curb Dorsett's ceiling, but he should still have value until Julian Edelman returns in Week 5.

20 Jordan Wilkins, RB, Colts Wilkins was the best-looking Colts back against the Redskins, as he carried the ball 10 times for 61 yards. He will probably continue to work as part of a rotation, but the fifth-round rookie could emerge as the leader. It will likely be either him or Mack, but Wilkins' performance against the Redskins should make him the favorite for the time being.

21 Marlon Mack, RB, Colts A hamstring injury has kept Mack out of the Colts opener, dropping his ownership in Yahoo leagues to 47 percent. He returned in Week 2 and totaled 36 scrimmage yards on 11 touches. That said, the Colts backfield is still very much a work in progress and Mack could still easily emerge as the lead back in short order. He's worth stashing, if nothing else.

22 Nyheim Hines, RB, Colts Though Hines only touched the ball five times on Sunday, he did score a TD. He figures to be the prototypical receiving back for the Colts rotation and if he grows into that, he will have fantasy value. And either way, the fact that he got an opportunity in the red zone (and converted for the score) is a good sign.

23 D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers Moore had a 51-yard TD catch against the Falcons and demonstrated speed and elusiveness on the play. With Greg Olsen out, Moore should see more opportunities to prove himself. While Jarius Wright saw more action in this contest (five catches, 62 yards, TD), Moore has more long-term upside and because of this, he's worth more on the waiver wire.

24 Geronimo Allison, WR, Packers As long as Aaron Rodgers is quarterbacking the Packers, his receivers will have value. Allison tied for third on the team in targets with six and caught all of them for 64 yards in Week 2. Allison is only owned in 31 percent of leagues but he has a lot of upside, especially if he continues to build trust with Rodgers.

25 Brandon Marshall, WR, Seahawks Marshall was second on the Seahawks in targets (6), catches (4) and yards (44) in Week 2. Obviously, the numbers weren't impressive, but he remains a potential WR3 because of his TD potential most weeks.

26 Cole Beasley, WR, Cowboys Beasley was the top target for Dak Prescott in the Cowboys season opener. If he continues to see a high volume of targets, he should be a potential FLEX play in favorable matchups.

27 Will Dissly, TE, Seahawks Yes, it was the garbagiest of garbage-time touchdowns, but Dissly scored for the second straight week in Week 2. With another 42 yards and five targets, he's proving a real component of the Seahawks' passing attack. Will it last? Probably not, but given the state of the position, you could do a lot worse.

28 Austin Hooper, TE, Falcons Hooper stepped up in the second week of the season, logging five catches for 59 yards and a score. Matt Ryan needs another red-zone weapon, so Hooper is worth an add. However, he's battling the Saints defense in Week 3, so he may be more of a stash candidate for the future. But if you're still looking for a TE after losing Greg Olsen or Delanie Walker, Hooper is certainly an intriguing addition.

29 Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens Andrews has caught six of eight targets through two games and scored his first career touchdown last week. The numbers don't jump off the page, but Baltimore loves throwing to its tight ends, especially in the red zone. Teammate Nick Boyle has had three red-zone targets already this year compared to one for Andrews, but as the rookie becomes more comfortable and continues playing well, he could assume that role. At the very least, he has a favorable matchup next week against Denver, who's had problems covering tight ends for the better part of two seasons.

30 Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers Olsen was dropped in 51 percent of Yahoo leagues after breaking his foot, but it was recently reported that he could be back in a month. He'll still be playing through pain and always in danger of aggravating the injury, but given the sorry state of TEs, it's worth scooping up Olsen now and stashing him in case he can make a quick recovery.

31 Cleveland Browns D/ST Just hear us out. The Browns are the home team on a short week playing a team with a rookie quarterback. The Jets went off against the Lions, but they turned the ball over three times and allowed three sacks when they played the Lions. If the Browns can put up similar numbers, they'll be a solid streaming option this week.

32 New York Jets D/ST The Jets have started the season off very well. A matchup against the Browns in Week 3 isn't as favorable as it used to be, but it still makes them a viable streaming option.

33 Latavius Murray, RB, Vikings Dalvin Cook left at the end of the Vikings-Packers game with a minor hamstring injury. Cook told Tom Pelissero that the injury was a cramp, but it's still worth monitoring. In the event that Cook misses any time, Murray would be worth owning as he was a productive starter when Cook was out last year.