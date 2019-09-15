Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3 We now have two weeks of NFL evidence to inform our fantasy football decisions on the waiver wire. Maybe you swung and missed on free agents last week, but this will be the week you find the best sleepers that no one owns. Week 3 starts, as they all do, with your waiver claims. There might be a couple of quarterback situations to watch, with injuries to Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees making Mason Rudolph and Teddy Bridgewater at least temporarily relevant (in two-QB leagues anyway). We're also excited about rookie wide receivers DK Metcalf and Mecole Hardman along with veteran running backs Carlos Hyde, Peyton Barber, and Frank Gore. Metcalf and Hardman are two of the higher-owned players on our waiver wire report this week, but there shouldn't be any but the shallowest of leagues where they're unowned. Hardman gets to fill the Tyreek Hill role for at least a few more weeks, and he turned it into a 42-yard touchdown over the top from Patrick Mahomes in Week 2. Metcalf is a physical freak who's getting consistent snaps as Russell Wilson's No. 2 WR and should have a decent floor-ceiling combo in every week from here on out. Gore looks likely to step into a more prominent role after Devin Singletary went down with a non-contact injury in Week 2 (and he gets the Bengals next week), and Barber stood out on Thursday Night Football, receving nearly all the carries for Tampa Bay. There's also an intrigue to Jaylen Samuels this week, as James Conner left Sunday's game with an injury. Before we get into it, it's worth mentioning that Rashaad Penny could be worth a pickup if he's available in your league. Penny received heavy usage in Seattle after Chris Carson fumbled, but Penny's owned in 60 percent of Yahoo leagues, above our threshold for inclusion. If he's available, and especially if you own Carson, pick up Penny. With that said, here's a look at the best waiver wire pickups before Week 3 of the fantasy football season.

1 Jaylen Samuels, RB, Steelers A knee injury knocked James Conner out in the second half of Pittsburgh's Week 2 loss to Seattle, and Samuels picked up most of his snaps. He only wound up with four touches for 31 yards, but he also drew a key pass interference penalty in the end zone that led to a one-yard Conner TD. If Conner is unable to suit up next week against the 49ers, Samuels would likely see most of the RB touches, though Benny Snell Jr. would also be involved. If there's any question as to whether Conner will play, Samuels will likely be the top pickup of the week and a solid RB2, especially in PPR leagues. - Matt Lutovsky

2 Demarcus Robinson, WR, Chiefs Robinson had the bigger day than Mecole Hardman, catching all six targets for 172 yards and two TDs. Some were easy, like his first TD where he was uncovered, but some of the catches were difficult, like his second TD where he was actually interfered with. With Tyreek Hill out for at least the next three weeks (and likely more), someone will step up in his absence. Some weeks it might be Hardman, but Robinson will certainly be involved.

3 Mecole Hardman, WR, Chiefs While Hardman was outdone by Robinson, he was impressive in his own right en route to 61 yards and a touchdown. He equaled Robinson's six targets, and after being drafted as a potential Hill replacement, we still expect Hardman to play as big or bigger a role than Robinson in the next few weeks.

4 Frank Gore, RB, Bills Devin Singletary was once again looking like the back to own in Buffalo despite signficant playing time for Gore, but a fourth-quarter hamstring injury forced Singletary to watch the end of the game from the sidelines. Gore finished with 68 yards and a TD on 19 carries compared to Singletary's 57 yards and a TD on six carries. Even if Singletary is able to play next week against the Bengals, Gore will likely start and draw enough touches to meit FLEX consideration. Cincinnati gave up 238 rushing yards to San Francisco's three-headed rushing attack in Week 2. - ML

5 Raheem Mostert, RB, 49ers The 49ers running back situation will never leave fantasy owners happy, as three RBs each received double-digit carries in Week 2. Mostert made the most of his, rushing 13 times for 83 yards and also taking a screen pass 37 yards to the house. He's worth a roster spot to see if this all shakes out, as he's more "Co-No. 1" with Matt Breida than handcuff.

6 Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers We tried to warn you about Samuel in our Week 3 waiver watch list, and sure enough, he broke out in Week 2. The rookie out of South Carolina led the 49ers in targets (7), catches (5) and receiving yards (87) and scored a touchdown. He also added seven yards on two carries, a trend that will likely continue. The 49ers clearly have specifically designed plays to take advantage of Samuel's unique skill set, but he proved in Week 2 he doesn't need trickery to have a fantasy impact. - ML

7 DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks Metcalf will be a top-two WR for Russell Wilson all season long, and he's got one of the best strength-speed combinations in the NFL. He shouldn't be on any waiver wires, especially after another seven targets, 61 yards and a TD in Week 2.

8 Peyton Barber, RB, Buccaneers Barber dominated the Tampa Bay RB carries on Thursday night, getting 23 totes to Ronald Jones' four, even after a report that Jones would play a more prominent role. Barber's not overly explosive, but if he gets around 15 carries a game, he's a fantasy starter.

9 Carlos Hyde, RB, Texans A week after only out-carrying Duke Johnson by one, Hyde had 20 carries to Johnson's six in Week 2, proving that Hyde will be the rushing back in Houston's offense. He's looked slim and quick, too, rushing for 90 yards against a tough Jacksonville defense on Sunday.

10 Terry McLaurin, WR, Redskins McLaurin led the Redskins in receptions, receiving yards and targets on Sunday, catching five balls for the second straight week along with a touchdown again, too. As long as he's the No. 1 WR for an offense often playing from behind, McLaurin should be owned in more than 51 percent of Yahoo leagues.

11 DJ Chark, WR, Jaguars Chark looked like Gardner Minshew's favorite option in Week 2, catching seven-of-nine targets for 55 yards and a touchdown. He showed his worth as a deep threat in Week 1, too. There's still some uncertainty with this receiver situation, but Chark looks talented and has turned in two solid games in a row, making him at least worth a free agent add.

12 Jason Witten, TE, Cowboys Witten caught a Week 1 touchdown and received the most usage of Dallas tight ends. In Week 2, he caught another touchdown. Week 3 brings a meeting with the putrid Dolphins, a game in which the Cowboys could score in bunches. Witten has a shot at getting in the end zone yet again.

13 Preston Williams, WR, Dolphins The Dolphins are bad, but that can bode well for a talented wideout like Williams. He led Miami with 63 receiving yards against New England (no one else had more than 29 for the Dolphins), and he was second on the team with six targets, too. He also scored back in Week 1. In keeper or deeper leagues, Williams might deserve a bench spot.

14 Kalen Ballage, RB, Dolphins With Kenyan Drake on the trading block, the Dolphins' RB job could soon belong entirely to Ballage. Even though he's not particularly good, starters always value during the bye weeks. Mark Walton or rookie Myles Gaskin could eventually claim the role, but consider both nothing more than a watch-list candidates at this point.

15 Will Dissly, TE, Seahawks Seattle hasn't ever really made an effort to involve its tight ends since Russell Wilson has played QB there. Dissly had a few positive moments in 2018, and he caught two touchdowns for the Seahawks in Week 2 (to go along with catching all five targets for 50 yards). If you're desperate, Dissly should at least get red-zone action.

16 Bennie Fowler, WR, Giants No matter how many players get hurt for the Giants, someone's gonna have to play WR. Looks like, for right now, that answer might be Fowler. In Week 2, Fowler led New York receivers with 51 yards on a team-high 10 targets. Cody Latimer and Sterling Shepard are both dealing with concussions and Golden Tate is still at least two games from returning, so Fowler might provide fantasy worth through volume in Week 3.

17 Golden Tate, WR, Giants After Tate's four-game suspension gets him back to the Giants for Week 5, he's a proven PPR weapon and probably the Giants' No. 1 wideout. New York will trail plenty and makes Tate worth an add now to beat your leaguemates to him. He's owned in just 35 percent of Yahoo leagues.

18 San Francisco 49ers D/ST The 49ers lit up fantasy scoreboards in Week 1 against Jameis Winston and looked solid in holding the Bengals to 17 points in Week 32. San Francisco might also get to face Steelers' backup Mason Rudolph in Week 3 at home, a matchup worth pursuing given the Niners' strong pass rush.

19 Carolina Panthers D/ST We're betting Kyler Murray hasn't still figured it out fully and turns the ball over at least a couple times against Carolina. While the Panthers' defense isn't all-around great, they've got some playmakers and will have extra time to prepare.

20 New York Giants D/ST Jameis Winston is another QB we'll target all season with defenses as a turnover waiting to happen -- although he looked better on Thursday Night Football than he has at times in the past. The Giants aren't a talented group, but they've got a shot at points (and maybe a pick-six) against Winston and company.

21 Green Bay Packers D/ST The Packers defense, while aided by Mitchell Trubisky, started the season off strong, then made Kirk Cousins look shaky in Week 2. They get Joe Flacco and the Broncos in Week 3, without having to worry about traveling to Mile High Stadium. There may not be tons of upside in this matchup, but there's no reason the Packers shouldn't have a solid game.