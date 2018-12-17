Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 16 This is it for many. Week 16 of the NFL season is the fantasy football championship for almost all fantasy leagues. Now is the final week to make roster moves, look for streamers, identify sleepers, and try to go out and win your league. This week, owners are going to be watching the statuses of Aaron Jones, James Conner, Keenan Allen, and others, as their respective statuses will be key for fantasy owners. That will make waiver wire strategy and free agent pickups extra important. At this point in the season, just grab the best available players. Sure, if you have a massive need at a specific position, target that spot by all means.If you're trying to block an opponent from picking up a key player at a position they need, go for that. But realistically, at this point, you just want to give yourself options. We can't say for sure early in the week that guys like Jamaal Williams, Kalen Ballage, and Mike Williams will see regular opportunities next week, but you're going to want to have them just in case. Here's a look at the best waiver wire pickups and free agent adds for Week 16. The TE and D/ST streamers are at the end of the list.

1 Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers A knee injury knocked Aaron Jones out of Week 15's game in Chicago, paving the way for Williams to step in and rack up 55 yards and a score on 12 carries. He added another 42 receiving yards on four receptions (five targets), giving him by far his most productive day of the season. With the Packers out of the playoff hunt, it seems unlikely they'll push Jones back next week, setting up Williams with a highly favorable matchup against the Jets.

2 Kalen Ballage, RB, Dolphins What, you thought Kenyan Drake would get carries if Frank Gore got hurt? Nope, it was Kalen Ballage who finally got a chance to show his stuff after Gore left Week 15's game early because of a gimpy ankle. The 6-2, 237-pound rookie out of Arizona State impressed with 123 yards and a TD on 12 carries. A big chunk of that production came on a 75-yard TD run, but considering he was facing a tough Vikings run defense, it was still an impressive performance. The Dolphins have another mediocre-on-paper matchup against the Jaguars in Week 16, but after watching similarly sized Derrick Henry run all over the Jags a couple weeks ago, Ballage would be a possible FLEX if Gore is out.

3 DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Broncos Hamilton is starting to emerge Denver's top replacement for Emmanuel Sanders. Hamilton saw a team-high 12 targets against the Browns last week, catching seven for 46 yards. Granted, he was catching mostly short passes, but the fact that Case Keenum targeted him at such a high rate is a good sign for the rookie out of Penn State. The Broncos have a great matchup with the Raiders in Week 16, and they may have to pass the ball a lot again Oakland's weak defense. Hamilton should be in position to do some damage, and he will be a FLEX play at the very least. If you need receiver help, he is a guy to add moving forward, especially in PPR leagues.

4 Mike Williams, WR, Chargers Williams had what was easily the best game of his career against the Chiefs last Thursday. He saw a season-high nine targets and turned them into seven catches, 76 yards, and two TDs through the air. He also had a 19-yard TD run on a sweep play and caught a two-point conversion. Williams was already trending toward being the No. 2 receiver, and with Keenan Allen now dealing with a hip injury, he could end up being the No. 1 guy for a week or two. The Chargers have a tougher matchup against the Ravens in Week 16, but at the very least, Williams will be a WR3 play -- and possibly more if Allen can't get healthy in time for that game.

5 Dante Pettis, WR, 49ers Another week, another good game for Pettis. He led the 49ers in receiving yards in Week 15 and has proven he can produced even in tough, closely contested matchups. San Francisco faces the stout Bears defense in Week 16, but Pettis should still be owned in more than 52 percent of Yahoo leagues.

6 Elijah McGuire, RB, Jets McGuire has scored in two straight games, seeing 35 total carries in that span. With Isaiah Crowell (foot) now on IR, it seems that the Jets are going to rely on McGuire as their lead back for the final two weeks of the season. McGuire has solid dual-threat ability, as he has at least three catches and 23 receiving yards in four of the six games he has played this year. If he can continue to produce as a receiver and get 15-plus touches on the ground, he will be a volume-based RB2. His matchup with the Packers in Week 16 is a solid one, as the Packers defensive front has lost some of their best players (Mike Daniels, Muhammad Wilkerson) to injuries this year.

7 Tim Patrick, WR, Broncos In the past two weeks, Patrick has emerged as a steady threat for the Broncos. He has caught 12-of-18 targets and has totaled 150 yards in that span. Case Keenum clearly trusts him and frequently has targeted him on the sideline in the past two games. With a great matchup against the Raiders on deck for Week 16, Patrick could end up being a TD threat while continuing to put up solid yardage totals. Add him as a FLEX option if you need a WR.

8 Robert Foster, WR, Bills Foster is emerging as the top receiver in Buffalo. He's a big-play threat, and that was on display on his 42-yard TD catch from Josh Allen in Week 15. Foster ended the day with four catches (five targets), 108 yards, and the score against the Lions. Foster has a nice matchup with the Patriots in Week 16, and he could get some garbage-time points or see a lot of targets if Stephon Gilmore covers Zay Jones. Foster is a worthwhile FLEX play, so feel free to add him as a boom-or-bust playmaker for the final week of the fantasy season.

9 Wendell Smallwood, RB, Eagles With Josh Adams playing through a sore back, Smallwood saw 10 carries for a team-high 48 yards and two scores in Week 15. Adams still had five more carries, but if he's less than 100 percent heading into next week's game against Houston, Smallwood could see another FLEX-worthy workload.

10 Tyrell Williams, WR, Chargers Keenan Allen suffered a hip injury against the Chiefs, and that left Mike and Tyrell Williams to lead the Chargers' receiving attack. While Mike Williams is getting a lot of attention after his three-TD performance, Tyrell saw a team-high 12 targets, catching six for 71 yards against the Chiefs. He has demonstrated big-play ability throughout the year, and while he is often a boom-or-bust playmaker, he will have more opportunities to produce if Allen is out in Week 16. The matchup with the Ravens isn't a great one, but Williams only needs one big play to make him relevant. He can be trusted as a FLEX at the least if Allen is out.

11 Alfred Blue, RB, Texans Lamar Miller left Saturday's game against the Jets with an ankle injury, and while he tried to return, he was eventually ruled out. That left Blue to take on a majority of the workload as the top RB. Though Blue didn't perform that well (nine yards on six carries), he will get an easier matchup against the Eagles in Week 16. Blue will likely get the most carries if Miller has to miss time, as the only other proven option on the roster is D'Onta Foreman, and he has yet to play this year since returning from an Achilles' injury. Blue will be a TD threat and based on volume, he should be at least a FLEX if Miller is indeed out for Week 16.

12 John Ross, WR, Bengals Tyler Boyd didn't play in the second half against the Raiders after suffering a knee injury. It's unclear what the extent of the injury is at this point in time, but with the Bengals mostly out of the playoff race, they may elect to shut down the breakout receiver. If they do, John Ross would become the No. 1 receiver in the Bengals' offense. Ross had five targets against the Raiders and has proven to be a TD threat in recent weeks. He can be added as a potential WR3 for Cincinnati's Week 16 matchup against Cleveland if Boyd is out.

13 D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texans It's easy to forget that Foreman appeared to be well on his way to earning the lead-back job in Houston before tearing his Achilles' last year. He has missed the entirety of this season to date, but he was activated from the PUP list a few weeks ago. Lamar Miller's ankle injury could force Foreman into Houston's lineup in Week 16. The Texans have a favorable matchup with a beat up Eagles defense, and that could give Foreman a chance to break a long run. Even if he's not the lead back, he could see some goal-line opportunities in rotation with Alfred Blue. It's hard to recommend a player that hasn't touched the ball in over a year, but Foreman is worth a speculative add even if he may not play a big role in Week 16.

14 Antonio Callaway, WR, Browns Callaway has at least 8.4 standard fantasy points in three of his past four outings. He saw seven targets against the Broncos last week, the most he has seen since Week 6. Now, Callaway gets a favorable matchup with a poor Bengals secondary in Week 16. If you're looking for a FLEX option or a WR3, Callaway could be worth taking a chance on.

15 Bills RBs The Bills have a lot of uncertainty at the RB position right now. LeSean McCoy (hamstring) and Chris Ivory (shoulder) were both out last week against the Lions. Marcus Murphy started in place of the duo, but he suffered an arm injury and didn't return. Keith Ford was the lone healthy back left on the roster after that, and he was in and out after suffering an injury of his own. There's no real knowing what will happen at the position next week. It's possible that McCoy or Ivory could be back next week, but all the guys mentioned are worth stashing just in case. If Ford has to start, he will get a chance to get a bulk of the carries against the Patriots and could be a TD threat.

16 Robby Anderson, WR, Jets Sam Darnold hasn't consistently had a No. 1 receiver this season -- that is, until the past few weeks. The rookie out of USC has settled on Anderson as his top receiving option, and in three consecutive weeks, Anderson has seen seven-plus targets, scoring a TD in each of his past two outings. Anderson should continue to see a high volume of targets in Week 16, and against a Packers defense that has some holes in the secondary, he could extend his TD streak to three-straight games.

17 Zach Zenner, RB, Lions For the second-straight week, Zenner ate into LeGarrette Blount's carries, and for the second-straight week, Zenner outproduced him. Zenner also found the end zone once again, so it appears that he is becoming the "lead back" in Detroit. Of course, Blount and Theo Riddick will still get touches, but as long as Zenner is seeing goal-line opportunities, he is worth owning in fantasy. The Vikings are a tough defense, so Zenner will be entirely TD-dependent in Week 16.

18 Ito Smith, RB, Falcons While Tevin Coleman vastly outproduced Smith against the Cardinals, Smith was still splitting carries with him. The duo each had 11 touches during the contest, so the opportunity for Smith to produce will be there. The Panthers will be a tougher defense for him to face, but he's getting enough carries to garner FLEX consideration. And at the very least, hold onto him as bench depth so your opponent can't use him against you.

19 Taylor Gabriel, WR, Bears Before the game against the Packers, Gabriel had seen at least seven targets in four consecutive weeks. He only saw three against the Packers, but he turned them into 33 yards. Gabriel has a nice matchup with the 49ers in Week 16, and there's a good chance that he could break a nice play against the porous 49ers secondary.

20 Josh Allen, QB, Bills Josh Allen didn't scramble for almost 100 yards against the Lions, but he still had a great game. Allen accounted for two TDs, one in the air and one on the ground, and continued to demonstrate that he is a high-floor player. As long as Allen keeps scrambling for yardage and scores, he will be a worthwhile start. It's tough to trust a rookie quarterback on the road at Gilette Stadium against the Patriots, but Allen can still be used as a top QB streamer in Week 16

21 Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens Jackson continues to be one of the best dual-threat QBs in the NFL. He had 95 rushing yards and threw for 131 yards a TD against the Bucs in Week 16. Jackson will get a chance to take on the Chargers defense in Week 16, and while the Chargers are solid, they have struggled against the run in recent weeks. That should open things up for Jackson and make him a top streaming option. He's another high-floor player at the QB position.

22 Curtis Samuel, WR, Panthers Samuel was one of the most-targeted Panthers the past few weeks, and given his favorable matchup against Atlanta in Week 16, he figures to be a top WR streamer.

23 Ian Thomas, TE, Panthers Thomas emerged as a true TE1 in fantasy, as he saw a team-high 11 targets for the Panthers in Week 14. The Falcons could have trouble dealing with the athletic rookie in Week 16.

24 Matt LaCosse, TE, Broncos LaCosse hasn't done much since taking over as the Bronco's primary TE, so we're not recommending him too highly, but anytime a player gets to face the team allowing the most fantasy points to TEs, as LaCosse is when Denver travels to Oakland next Monday night, it's worth pointing out.

25 Blake Jarwin, TE, Cowboys Jarwin caught a career-high seven passes in Week 14, and he continued to see targets in Week 15 (6) while leading the team in receiving. He'll have value in Week 16 against a Tampa defense that's been in the top 10 in fantasy points allowed to TEs all season.

26 Green Bay Packers D/ST Even though it's on the road, a Week 16 matchup against the Jets puts the Packers in prime position to pay off for fantasy owners.

27 Tennessee Titans D/ST The Redskins offense continues to function at a low level, so take advantage in Week 16 when a hot Tennessee D/ST faces them in a Saturday home matchup.

28 Miami Dolphins D/ST Despite having problems on the road with Minnesota last week, Miami remains one of the more underrated D/STs out there. A home matchup against the reeling Jaguars in Week 16 should have them on fantasy rosters.

29 Dallas Cowboys D/ST The Cowboys defense is better in real life than in fantasy, but it still has a lot of upside every week. In Week 16, Dallas will host the Bucs, who are always capable of a multiple-turnover game.