Best Fantasy Football Season Ever? Let's head to the quarterfinals of our 16-player tournament

If you're an experienced fantasy player, we shouldn't need to tell you that determining the greatest individual season of all time involves more than a simple review of total scoring.

Obviously, a huge fantasy point total is required to enter the G.O.A.T. conversation, but that's not where the discussion ends. We need to consider a player's performance relative to his era and position standards. Plus, we need to know when and how his stats were delivered.

It's not enough in our game to have simply been great at some point in a given season; instead, we need to know how a player performed during late-December, in the biggest fantasy weeks.

The first round of our greatest fantasy season bracket began with a significant upset, leaving the quarterfinals wide open. Let's get voting, people ...

(Editor’s Note: Voting for this round closes at 2 PM EST on Thursday, April 16 — so let your voice be heard!)

Who will dominate the Elite Eight of the Best Fantasy Football Seasons Ever bracket? (Photo by Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)

Quarterback Region

2018 Patrick Mahomes vs. 2013 Peyton Manning

No. 4: Patrick Mahomes

- Second QB to reach 5,000 yards and 50 TDs in a season

- Threw 4 or more TD passes in seven games

- Passed for 313 yards and ran for a TD in his worst game

In an upset that shocked many of us, Mahomes knocked off Lamar Jackson's 2019 season in the first round. So it's clear he has momentum coming into this matchup. There's no questioning the quality of his 2018 MVP season, which produced the highest fantasy point total in QB history. (Jackson has the per-game mark.)

Mahomes passed for an astonishing 5,097 yards and 50 TDs in 2018, averaging an obscene 8.8 yards per attempt. He added 272 yards on the ground, plus a pair of rushing scores. He produced the second 5000-yard, 50-touchdown season in history, following this guy ...

Peyton Manning, rewriting the QB record book in 2013. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group) (Digital First Media Group/Contra Costa Times via Getty Images)

No. 2: Peyton Manning

- Broke NFL records for passing yards (5,477) and TDs (55)

- Passed for 3 or more touchdowns 11 times

- Averaged 372.3 YPG and 3.8 TDs in Weeks 13-16

Manning's ridiculous 2013 remains the most prolific passing season in league history. He topped 300 passing yards in nine of his first 10 games (and in the tenth, he had 295). He threw multiple TD passes in every game but one and tossed four or more TDs in nine separate games. Additionally, his performance in the fantasy playoffs was utterly dominant, including a 400-yard, 4-TD game in title week.

Superflex Region

1984 Dan Marino vs. 2000 Marshall Faulk

No. 1: Dan Marino

- Established new records for passing yards (5,084) and TDs (48)

- Passed for over 300 yards in nine games, which was a new record

- Threw four TD passes in each of his last four games

Marino in '84 was like a visitor from the future. No one had previously considered that a quarterback might throw 48 touchdown passes in a season. The NFL record at the time was 36, and it had stood for over 20 years. No quarterback had ever produced a streak of four consecutive 4-TD games until Marino did it in the season's final month, the money weeks for fantasy managers. If peak Marino had played under modern rules, he might have passed for 6,000 yards.

Before Dan Marino arrived, a 5,000-yard, 40-TD season would have seemed unimaginable. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

No. 2: Marshall Faulk

- Highest per-game scoring season in PPR history

- Led NFL in rushing TDs (18) and total touchdowns (26)

- Averaged 156.4 scrimmage yards per game

Faulk's 2000 season was, at the time, the greatest ever produced by a running back for fantasy purposes.

The only blemish on his year was that he missed a pair of November games, Weeks 10-11, but he still outscored the season's No. 2 fantasy RB by 64.6 points in PPR leagues. Faulk also gained 310 scrimmage yards and scored a whopping eight touchdowns in the biggest weeks of the fantasy season, 15-16. At the time, his 26 touchdowns were an NFL record.

Running Back Region

2006 LaDainian Tomlinson vs. 2019 Christian McCaffrey

No. 1: LaDainian Tomlinson

- Obliterated the NFL single-season TD record (31)

- Highest-scoring fantasy season in history, PPR or standard

- Outscored the No. 2 RB by 93 points in standard leagues

Let's be clear: Tomlinson's 2006 season is the clear favorite in this contest. He set the single-season touchdown record, he gained a ridiculous 2,323 scrimmage yards and he caught 56 passes for 508 yards. Tomlinson also had an absurd 8-game streak in which he delivered multiple touchdowns and 100-plus rushing yards. Who does that?

No one else, that's who.

LaDainian Tomlinson, only member of the 30-touchdown club. (Photo by Tracy Frankel/Getty Images)

No. 2: Christian McCaffrey

- Became third player with 1,000 rushing and receiving yards

- Delivered the second-highest all-time PPR total

- Broke his own record for receptions by a RB (116)

McCaffrey led the NFL in scrimmage yards (2,392) and touchdowns (19) last year, joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig as the only players to top 1000 rushing and receiving yards in the same season. He's one of only four RBs to catch 100 passes in a season and the only back to do it twice. He tore it up in Weeks 15-16, gaining 348 total yards, catching 23 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Wide Receiver Region

1995 Jerry Rice vs. 2007 Randy Moss

No. 1: Jerry Rice

- Highest scoring fantasy season by any WR, PPR or standard

- Third-best all-time receiving yardage total (1,848)

- Caught 14 passes for 289 yards and 3 TDs in title week

Rice is the unrivaled G.O.A.T. at his position, and '95 was pretty much his masterpiece. He caught 122 balls for a league-best 1,848 yards and 15 TDs. He also ran for a touchdown and delivered the only passing TD of his career. Rice saved his absolute best for championship week, hauling in 14 catches for 289 yards and three touchdowns on Monday night against the Vikings.

If you were playing fantasy in '95, then you know this pair was basically unfair. (Photo credit should read DINO VOURNAS/AFP via Getty Images)

No. 2: Randy Moss

- Broke Rice's single-season record for receiving TDs (23)

- Second highest-scoring season by a WR in standard leagues

- Finished with 98 receptions for 1,493 yards

Moss opened his highest-scoring season with four straight 100-yard performances. He ended it by scoring seven TDs in five December games, delivering for fantasy managers in the biggest weeks. He scored multiple touchdowns in eight separate games, including two in title week. If you somehow managed to roster both Moss and Tom Brady in ‘07, the entire season was a championship coronation.

