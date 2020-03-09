Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names 2020

Do you remember who won your fantasy league five years ago? Three years ago? Last year? Probably not. I mean, who cares, right? But I bet you remember who had the best fantasy baseball team name. Whether it was funny, clever, topical, or just plain offensive (in a good way), a great team name lasts forever, and it's the mark of a true champion. So, let the others in your league have their rankings, auction values, and sleeper lists -- this article is really the only cheat sheet you need to dominate your league ... when it comes to puns.

Not all the suggestions below are winners. In fact, at least 70 percent aren't, but in baseball terms, that still means we're hitting .300, which is pretty damn good. And even if you think the whiff rate is 75 percent, well, we make up for that with some big home runs ("Zero Lux Given", "Won't You Be My Gleyber?", "Dee's Nuts!", "Natural Born Kelas"), so in today's juiced-ball, homer-happy era, we're still being productive. If nothing else, we're taking a lot of pitches (throwing out bad suggestions) and wearing down opposing pitchers so you can benefit (in the form of inspiration to think of something better).

Whatever your style, we have something for you. Topical ("CorreaVirus"), social-media friendly ("Sir This Is An Albies"), pop culture, both current ("Once Upton A Time In HollyWoodruff", "Kirby Your Enthusiasm", "Bichette's Creek") and dated ("99 Problems But A Mitch Ain't One", "StrawMerrifields Forever", "Syndergaardians of the Galaxy"), political ("Xanders 2020", "No Villarkey!", "Russia Sohxtani"), sports related ("Mallex At The Palace", "Boyd Rage", "Advanced Gleybermetrics"), or, more specifically, Astros-scandal related ("Altuve's Unfinished Tatis", "Astros Garbage Canning").

Again, not all winners, but they'll set you down the right path. And let's face it -- the best team names are going to be references to inside jokes or things more crude than we can print anyway (Aristides Aquino and Brad Hand are fertile ground for this), so we're confident you can figure those out on your own. But if you want to name your team after one of your players, then clearly you've come to the right place. And even if you finish dead last in the standings and effectively light your entry fee on fire, you'll still be No. 1 in our eyes.

Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names 2020

Gavin Lux

Zero Lux Given

Lux-y Charms

Crap Out Of Lux/Press Your Lux

Fernando Tatis Jr.

Tatis Parlor

Altuve's Unfinished Tatis

Ozzie Albies

Sir, This Is An Albies

Albies In The Trap

One For Albies

Tyler Glasnow

In Case Of Emergency, Break Glasnow

Rougned Odor

New World Odor

Odor In The Court/Out Of Odor

Odor Eaters

Alex Bregman

Humble Bregman

Kenta Maeda

Show Maeda Money

You Maeda My Day

Sean Manaea

10,000 Manaeacs

Brandon Workman

Workman's Comp

Chris Paddack

Knick-Knack Paddack Whack

Bachelor Paddack

Gleyber Torres

Won't You Be My Gleyber?

It's a Beautiful Day In The Gleyberhood

Welcome To The Gleyberhood

Advanced Gleybermetrics

David Dahl

Blowup Dahls

Dahl Or Nothing

Dee Gordon

Dee’s Nuts! (or, better yet, Deeeeeeeeeeeeeez Nuuuuuuuuts!)

J.D. Martinez/J.D. Davis

J.D.'s Nuts

Trevor Story

Bedtime Stories

Neverending Story

Noah Syndergaard

Syndergaardians Of The Galaxy

House Of Syndergaards

Just Say Noah

Mitch Garver

99 Problems But A Mitch Ain't One

Francisco Lindor

Don't Let The Lindor Hit Ya...

Pete Alonso

Pete Rocks

Aristides Aquino ("The Punisher")

Capital Punishment/Crime And Punishment

Carlos Correa

Correan BBQ

CorreaVirus

Yordan Alvarez

Air Yordans

Escape From Alvarez

Jack Flaherty

Pieces Of Flaherty/Do It With Flaherty

Jack Of All Trades

Adalberto Mondesi

Case Of The Mondesis

Ketel Marte

Ketel One

Marte Gras

Xander Bogaerts

X Gonna Give It To Ya

Belt Xanders

What's Good For The Goose Is Good For The Xander

Xanders 2020

Don't Bogaerts That Joint!

Mallex Smith

Mallex At The Palace

With Mallex Toward None

Eloy Jimenez

His Boy Eloy

Hoi P-Eloy

Island Of Misfit Eloys

Austin Meadows

Dewy Meadows

Meadows Lands

Austin Garden

Yoan Moncada

Hakuna Moncada

Yoan Me, So Happy Together

Yoans Of Pleasure

DJ LeMahieu

Came Up LeMahieu

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vlad The Impalers

Vladi Dadi, We Likes To Party

Eugenio Suarez

Eugenio, Get Off My Cloud

Griffin Canning

Astros Garbage Cannings​

Rafael Devers

DeversEnding Story

Deep Sea Devers

Kirby Yates

Pearly Yates

PostYates

Kirby Your Enthusiasm

Keston Hiura

Let's Get Hiura​

Nicholas Castellanos

Kings Of The Castellanos

Franmil Reyes

Run Of The Franmil

Reyes Of Sunshine

Jonathan Villar

No Villarkey!

Josh Bell

Hell's Bells

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Bo Bichette

CrossBo's

Bichette's Creek

Roberto Osuna

Osuna Or Later

Frankie Montas

Frankie, My Dear, I Don't Give A Damn

Brad Hand

(Figure these out for yourself)

Trey Mancini

You Da Mancini/I'm The Mancini

Mancini Family

TreyHive

Ice Treys

Yuli Gurriel

Yuli's Gold

Yulitide Greetings

Luis Robert

Robert Traps

Cops And Roberts

Ken Giles

Yes We Ken!/You Ken Do It!

Kenley Jansen

Yes We Kenley!

Marcell Ozuna

Secret Of The Ozuna

Sonny Gray

Sonny Days Are Here Again

Gray Matters

Raisel Iglesias

Drinkin' Whiskey And Raisel

Willie Calhoun

Big Willie Style

Michael Conforto

Make Yourself Conforto-ble

Cavan Biggio

Constant Cavans

Max Fried

Land Of The Fried

Fried Bird

Buy One, Get One Fried

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Luke Weaver

Dream Weaver

Giovanny Gallegos

Leggo My Gallegos

Scott Kingery

All Hail The Kingery/If You Shoot At The Kingery, You Bet Not Miss

Great Scotts

Shohei Ohtani

Russia Sohxtani

Jeff McNeil

McNeil Before Me

Keone Kela

Natural Born Kelas

To Kela Mockingbird

Brandon Woodruff

Woodruff And Tumble/Woodruff And Ready

Morning Woodruff

Once Upon A Time In HollyWoodruff

Justin Upton

Once Upton A Time...

Robbie Ray

Rays Of Light

Didi Gregorius

Throw Some Didi's On That B****

Matt Boyd

Avoid The Boyd

Boyd Rage

Renato Nunez

Dog Day AfterNunez

Joc Pederson

Joc Straps/Joc Offs

Hunter Renfroe

Big Game Hunters

Hunter Dozier

Big Game Hunters

Bull Doziers

Nick Solak

Don't Be A Solaker

Yandy Diaz

Yandy Man Can/Yandy Bars

Mychal Givens

To Much Is Givens, Much Is Expected

Will Smith and Will Smith

The Fresh Princes (just gotta draft them both)

Miguel Sano

Sano Plows/Sano Patrol

Sano? More Like Sa-yes!

C.J. Cron

Cron Thugs-N-Harmony

Walker Buehler

Walker Buehler's Day Off

Buehler? Buehler? Anyone?

SkyWalkers/MoonWalkers

Blake Snell

Snell You Later

He Who Snelled It, Dealt It

Paul DeJong

Only The Good DeJong

Manny Machado

Machado Man

You Da Manny/I'm Da Manny

Byron Buxton

That's Why I Make The Big Buxton

Aaron Judge

Here Come Da Judge

Judgement Day

Aaron On The Side Of Caution

Whit Merrifield

At Whit's End

StrawMerrifield's Forever

Merrifield Of Dreams

Javier Baez

Baez Beware

Avisail Garcia

Come Avisail Away

Wil Myers

Wil Power

Charlie Blackmon

Orphan Blackmon

Kolten Wong

Can’t We All Just Get A Wong?

Corey Kluber

In Da Kluber

Cody Bellinger

For Whom The Bellinger Tolls

Hell's Bellinger

Freddie Freeman

Freddie's Revenge

Land Of The Freeman

Bryce Harper

Bryce Is Right

Sons Of The Harper

David Price

Price Is Right

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Praise The Lourdes

Jesus Luzardo

Praise Jesus

Luzardo Kings

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Acuna Matata

Nelson Cruz

Cruz Control/Cruz Missiles

Full Nelson

J.T. Realmuto

Keep It Realmuto

Mookie Betts

Place Your Betts

I Did It All For The Mookie

Gary Sanchez

Dirty Sanchez's

Tommy Pham

Modern Phamily/We Are Phamily/Phamily Ties/Phamily Matters

Josh Hader

Don't Be A Hader

Don't Hader The Player, Hader The Game

Player Hader's Ball

Anthony Rizzo

H-To-The-Rizzo

Rizzo-rectors

Harrison Bader

MasterBaders

Jorge Soler

Soler Powered

Jorge House (also works for Jorge Alfaro)

Gerrit Cole

Cole Powered (also works for Kole Calhoun)

Paul Goldschmidt

Goldschmidt Happens

Oops! I Goldschmidt My Pants!

Christian Yelich

Rebel Yelich

Onward Christian Soldiers

Christian Missionaries

Trea Turner

TreaHive

Ice Trea's

Zack Wheeler

18 Wheeler

Yasmani Grandal

Grandal Slam

Lorenzo Cain

Cain is Able

Amed Rosario/Eddie Rosario

Rosario Beads

Yu Darvish

Whirling Darvish

Miles Mikolas

I Would Walk 500 Miles

Max Scherzer/Max Muncy/Max Fried/Max Kepler

To The Max/Max Power

Stephen Strasburg

I Literally Can't Stephen

The Last Strasburg/Final Strasburg

Masahiro Tanaka

There Goes Masahiro/Super Masahiro

Tanaka Three Times

Tanaka-Knock Joke

Luke Voit

100-Voit Battery

Miguel Andujar

Andujar Sausage

Rhys Hoskins

Rhys' Pieces

Jake Odorizzi

Eggs Odorizzi

Adam Eaton

Eaton Good

Victor Robles

Hail To The Victors/To The Victor Goes The Spoils

Matt Chapman

Old Buddy, Old Chapman

Aroldis Chapman

Old Buddy, Old Chapman

Aroldis Less Traveled

Randal Grichuk

How Much Wood Could a Woodchuck Grichuk?

Randal's Messiah

Joey Gallo

Gallo's Humor

Nolan Arenado

SharkArenado

Just Say Nolan

Jacob deGrom

Jumping deGrom

Starling Marte

Dancing With The Starlings

Martes Gras

Yasiel Puig

Yasieled With A Kiss

Three A-Puigos

Trevor Bauer

Bauer Play

Patrick Corbin

Corbin In The Woods

George Spriner

Springer Has Sprung

Jean Segura

Safe And Segura

Edwin Diaz/Edwin Encarnacion

All I Do Is Edwin

Alex Colome

Here's My Number, Colome Maybe

Shane Bieber

True Beliebers

Jose Berrios

Berrios Boys

Justin Smoak

Smoak Monsters/Smoak Signals/Smoak Rings/Smoak Break

Ryan Braun

Brains And Braun

Ian Happ

Happ-y Go Lucky

Shin-soo Choo

Choo-lander