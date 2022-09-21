Best Fall Items To Buy at Walmart in 2022

Sundry Photography / Getty Images

Though most of us have done our major back-to-school shopping by now and might be saving money in anticipation of the holidays, there are still several worthwhile products to purchase as autumn arrives. Walmart, of course, makes it easy.

Related: 9 Best Dollar Tree Items for Fall 2022

Learn: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

Whether you're stocking a pantry, redecorating your interiors, sprucing up the outside or thinking more about cooking and baking, Walmart has some fantastic fall items you should put on your shopping list.

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Fall Throw Pillows

This set of four fall-themed leaf pillows would look good at any time of year, but are a nice nod to the season. Get all four for just $30.00 ($18, individually).

Or, give your existing pillows a fall-themed overhaul with these Windfall decorative pumpkin pillow covers, which add great fall color, and could stay up well through Thanksgiving, for just $4.78 per pillow cover.

Take Our Poll: Are You Struggling To Keep Up With Your Utility Bills?

Wolterk / Getty Images

Artificial Pumpkins

If you'd like décor that won't mold or rot, and can be re-used year after year, consider this 7-piece artificial pumpkin set for $15.98 to spruce up your doorstep and welcome in fall and Halloween. You can even get them in a gothic black or ghostly white.

jetcityimage / iStock.com

Pioneer Woman Flea Market 3-Piece Serving Bowls

Get ahead of the holidays with this charming, fall-themed set of three serving bowls in warm rich reds, oranges and blues. Host a Halloween party, or have them on hand for Thanksgiving. It' just $19.76 for all three (regularly $39.99).

evgenyatamanenko / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Halloween Decorating Supplies

Get ready to haunt your friends and neighbors with your delightfully creepy baked goods, with the help of great deals on Halloween baking supplies. The "spooky Halloween candy decorating kit" contains candy skull and bones, creepy crawlers, eyeballs and more in black, red and white for $3.27. Or get a Wilton 6-cell, 6.56 oz assortment of Halloween sprinkles, with tiny ghosts and Halloween themed sprinkles for just $5.28.

Story continues

Shutterstock.com

Squash Soup Fixings

Fall is the perfect time for hearty soups, especially ones that make use of those end-of-summer hard squashes like butternut and pumpkin. A 16 oz bag of pre-cut butternut squash is $3.18, and it saves you the work of cutting it up and de-seeding it yourself.

Great Value brand's 32 oz veggie broth container is just $1.94. And a fresh sleeve of three heads of garlic is only $1.68.

nd3000 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Toaster Oven/Air Fryer

The air fryer is the kitchen gadget of the day, as popular now as the Instant Pot craze of several years ago. But double the versatility with this Cosori two-in-one toaster over and air fryer, which serves multiple functions and will whip up great meals like pizza, rotisserie chicken and more in no time for $134.

Milan_Jovic / iStock.com

One-Touch Electric Kettle

Fall is the season that heralds hot beverages, such as tea. Whether you like yours caffeinated or herbal, with milk or without, having a quick and easy electric kettle will make it easy. This Drew Barrymore brand 1.7 liter, one-touch kettle is just $39.96.

slobo / Getty Images

Zen Blossom Solar Powered Outdoor Light

Light the way to your front door as the season brings earlier darkness with these Zen blossom solar powered outdoor lights. Get a couple for your porch, or line an entire walkway with their cheery ambience. These are $14.99 each.

iStock.com

Cardigans and Sweatshirts

Fall typically means a wardrobe change as cooler weather finally comes to town. Sometimes it's nice to refresh your closet with one or two new warmer pieces, like this women's print cardigan in a burnt orange with pale orange hearts for $22.98. Or this men's French terry crew neck sweatshirt in black, navy or light gray for just $8.

Zinkevych / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sweet Treats

Satisfy your sweet tooth and save yourself the time and effort of baking with some of these fun fall desserts, pre-made. Try a 14 oz container of Freshness Guaranteed's drizzled caramel corn with candy corn, for $5.98. Or improve the morale of your workplace with a 10-pack of the boldly orange decorated "Harvest Orange" decorated sugar cookies for $3.98.

More From GOBankingRates

Disclaimer: Photos are for representational purposes only, and prices may vary by location or availability.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best Fall Items To Buy at Walmart in 2022