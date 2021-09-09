These are the best fall fashion deals under $50 at Nordstrom right now

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

While most of the Labor Day sales have come to an end, Nordstrom’s Summer Sale is still going strong through September 12. But don’t let the name deceive you. Yes, there are lots of shorts, tanks and sandals marked down, but you can also score discounted must-haves for fall.

If you haven’t visited the Nordstrom Summer Sale 2021, now is the time to do it. The discounts will only be available for a few more days, and you’ll definitely regret missing out on all the good deals that are up for grabs. For example, these Nike Dri-FIT One Rainbow Ladder Performance Ankle Leggings are a fall wardrobe staple that you can wear to work out or just to lounge around. For a limited time, they’re only $42, down from $70.

And if you need warm sweaters for the season, Nordstrom has a bunch of those on sale, as well. This Topshop Chevron Crop Sweater is less than $20 and this polished Halogen Crewneck Sweater is 40% off.

The clock is ticking, so get over to the Nordstrom Summer Sale 2021 to update your closet for fall. Below, you’ll find a few more must-haves to add to your cart before you check out.

Topshop Chevron Crop Sweater, $19.99 (Orig. $58)

Look cute on cold days in this Topshop Chevron Crop Sweater that features a slightly higher neckline and drop-shoulder sleeves.

Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution Raw Hem Straight Leg Jeans, $46.80 (Orig. $78)

These Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution Raw Hem Straight Leg Jeans are the perfect medium wash that will look good with everything in your closet.

Caslon Drape Collar Knit Blazer, $41.40 (Orig. $69)

Dress up a simple top or tee with this stylish Collar Knit Blazer. It’s the great layering piece to look more polished on video calls while you’re working from home.

Zella Cara Pocket Joggers, $35.40 (Orig. $59)

Replace the joggers you’ve been living in since the start of the pandemic with these soft and cozy Zella Cara Pocket Joggers. They’re available in three colors in sizes XXS-XXL.

Open Edit Iris Lug Chelsea Boot, $49.90 (Orig. $89.95)

Lug sole boots are going to be everywhere this fall. Don’t miss your chance to snag this pair from Open Edit while they’re on sale for less than $50.

Halogen Crewneck Sweater, $29.40 (Orig. $49)

This Halogen Crewneck Sweater is super versatile. You can wear it to work with trousers or a skirt, but you can also pair it with jeans.

Nike Dri-FIT One Rainbow Ladder Performance Ankle Leggings, $42 (Orig. $70)

Can you really ever have too many leggings? Absolutely not! This pair of Nike Dri-FIT One Rainbow Ladder Performance Ankle Leggings is on sale for 40% off right now.

