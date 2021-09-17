The Best Fall Face Masks To Wear As We Keep Fighting COVID

(Photo: Amazon)

The fall season officially kicks off soon, so it’s time to dust off those flannel shirts, soft cardigans and leaf-crunching boots. But there’s another important accessory to add to your wardrobe in 2021 as COVID-19 continues to rage.

If you like to coordinate your masks with the rest of your attire, you’re in luck this fall. There are countless face covering options in warm tones, plaids and autumnal prints.

When choosing a face mask, you’ll want to follow theThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that it has two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric. And of course, make sure it fits your face and fully covers your nose and mouth.

With those guidelines in mind, we’ve rounded up some autumnal masks that will pair perfectly with your apple ciders and pumpkin spice lattes.

