The Best Fall Dresses, According To Shoppers Who Bought Them

The fall is officially here, which means cue the pumpkin-spiced everything, leafy retreats to log cabins, and of course, cozy knits. But if you thought the end of summer also meant the end of the dress, let us remind you that there are a number of fabulous fall frocks just waiting to be paired with your favorite pair of autumn-ready chunky loafers. But which one to pick?



While there are some fall dress trends you can count on to make a comeback as soon as temperatures start to drop (we're talking sleeves, plaid, and sweater-inspired styles), others are more of the minute, like smocked bodices and cardigans that can double as a dress. Whether you want to go classic or cheeky, sleek or simple, fancy or fun, we turned to shoppers themselves to help us find the top picks for the season ahead. They've left ratings and reviews across the best-selling styles from all our go-to retailers, like Madewell, Anthropologie, Free People, and beyond. We've followed the proverbial bread crumbs in order to round up 21 of the best fall dresses on the internet right now.



Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

A New Day Ribbed Knit Sweater Dress

The Under-$30 Option



You can't go wrong with a classic midi knit dress for fall and this under $30 option comes in four colors and features a versatile rib texture.



The Hype: 4 out of 5 stars; 49 reviews on Target.com



What They're Saying: "I love how comfy this is! I just wear it with short boots and it looks so nice! I like that it’s a mix between loose and form-fitting. It gives a nice shape if you size down but it’s not uncomfortably tight." - mheet, Target reviewer



Shop Target



A New Day Ribbed Knit Sweater Dress, $, available at Target

BB Dakota Knit The Scene Dress

The Sweater Dress



Nothing says fall like a classic long-sleeve sweater dress and this cozy, ribbed style has left many a Nordstrom shopper pleased with their pick.



The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars; 27 reviews on Nordstrom.com



What They’re Saying: “Amazing fall dress. This is my new favorite fall article of clothing. I would buy it in every color if they weren’t sold out.” — Ocnordstomlover, Nordstrom reviewer



Shop Nordstrom



BB Dakota Knit The Scene Long Sleeve Sweater Dress, $, available at Nordstrom

Max Studio Print Tiered Maxi Dress



The Compliment Magnet



According to a number of reviewers (mind you, there are over 200 of them in total), this dress is exactly what you need of you want to turn heads this autumn. One happy shopper even attests to it being prettier than its photo.



The Hype: 4 out of 5 stars; 244 reviews on Nordstromrack.com



What They’re Saying: “Prettier in person! It’s a great all seasons piece, I plan on wearing it with boots and a sweater now and sandals later on."— Meg S, Nordstrom Rack reviewer



Shop Nordstrom Rack



Max Studio Elbow Length Sleeve Print Tiered Maxi Dress, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

Pact Classic Cable Knit Sweater Dress



The No Brainer



Get into the fall swing this season in this super-wearable cable knit dress that's made from 100% organic cotton.



The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars; 128 reviews on Wearpact.com



What They’re Saying: “This dress is more than expected. Heavy enough to be substantial, light enough to be comfortable and flattering - and all with organic cotton? COME ON! It's perfect. I will wear it every week this winter.” — O.F., Pact reviewer



Shop Pact



PACT Classic Cable Knit Sweater Dress, $, available at PACT

Toad&Co. Rosalinda Dress



The Buy-It-In-Every-Color Dress



This stretchy v-neck dress is as flattering as it is comfortable, which is why it comes as no surprise that shoppers have scooped it up in multiple colors (it's available in nine different prints).



The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars; 162 reviews on toadandco.com



What They’re Saying: “For me, the Rosalinda Dress is perfection. I love it so much, I own several, in different prints. Beautiful, flattering, comfortable, excellent quality, travels and washes well. I love the simplicity of just putting on this dress and going out into the world feeling and looking great."— Ann L., Toad&Co. reviewer



Shop Toad&Co.



Toad&Co Rosalinda Dress, $, available at Toad&Co

H&M Collared Sweatshirt Dress

The Keeping-It-Casual Choice



Think your favorite cozy sweatshirt... but make it a dress. This H&M style is made from a soft cotton-blend fabric and features polished embellishments like a high collar and cuffed sleeves so even if you feel like you're in loungewear, you won't look like you are.



The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars; 94 reviews on hm.com



What They're Saying: "Perfect over leggings on a chilly day!! Very soft fabric feels like you're wearing a cloud."



Shop H&M



H&M Collared Sweatshirt Dress, $, available at H&M

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater Dress

The Cashmere Choice



There's one word that immediately comes to mind when we hear the phrase "sweater weather": cashmere. This turtleneck dress by the brand Quince — known for high-quality basics at radically low prices — is both flattering and comfortable, and it's made from the softest Grade A cashmere to make your autumn attire dreams come true.



The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars; 157 reviews on OneQuince.com



What They’re Saying: “So soft, warm. Great fit. Perfect density. Dress up or down. I’ll buy in another color soon. Oh… and an awesome price.” — Gretchen K., Quince reviewer



Shop Quince



Quince Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $, available at Quince

Jenni Kayne Everyday Kate Sweater Dress

The Maxi



Despite its name, this Jenni Kayne number is not your average sweater dress. Its ankle-skimming silhouette makes for a warm and luxurious staple item that you'll never want to change out of.



The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars; 4 reviews on JenniKayne.com



What They’re Saying: “I am obsessed with this dress!! I received so many compliments wearing it to work today, and felt pulled together and beautiful, while also staying extremely warm and comfy. It's the perfect thickness, and fit wonderfully under a jacket. I am already looking at buying it in more colors to add to my wardrobe!” — Shaya R., Jenni Kayne reviewer



Shop Jenni Kayne



Jenni Kayne Everyday Kate Sweater Dress, $, available at Jenni Kayne

Gentle Herd Mesh Overlay Maxi Dress

The Mesh Dress



Crafted from the dreamiest of materials, this sleek dress hits the style trifecta: soft, sophisticated, seasonless.



The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 111 reviews on GentleHerd.com



What They’re Saying: “So happy with this purchase. Item as described. Great quality & fast delivery.” — Athena Toynbee, Gentle Herd reviewer



Shop Gentle Herd



Gentle Herd Mesh Overlay Maxi Dress, $, available at Gentle Herd

AFRM Assi Dress

The Wedding Guest Dress



Open back, waist cut-outs, and a satin finish are the fixings for a seriously fashion-forward fall dress. Even so, this is one style that you can feel confident in as you step outside of your sartorial comfort zone and into any chic setting.



The Hype: 4.2 out of 5 stars; 24 reviews on Revolve.com



What They’re Saying: “This dress is everything!!! The top has clasps so you can adjust it to be less revealing. The material is so soft and stretchy and comfortable. Bought this to wear to weddings and I can't wait!” — Anonymous, Revolve reviewer



Shop Revolve



AFRM Assi Dress, $, available at Revolve

Anthropologie Space-Dyed Knit Midi Dress

The Knit Pick



Why settle for just one color when you could have them all? Slip into this space-dyed knit dress for an effortlessly stylish, technicolor fall.



The Hype: 4.2 out of 5 stars; 12 reviews on Anthropologie.com



What They’re Saying: “LOVE. This dress is gorgeous on! Super flattering.Highly recommend!” — Anonymous, Anthropologie reviewer



Shop Anthropologie





Anthropologie Space-Dyed Knit Midi Dress, $, available at Anthropologie

Universal Standard Foundation Turtleneck Dress

The Fitted Pick



This sleek turtleneck dress is made from a fine-ribbed, super-smooth fabric that looks fabulous on its own or layered with another piece. And considering Universal Standard is the champion of size inclusivity, it's a flattering fall style almost anyone can rock.



The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars; 24 reviews on Universalstandard.com



What They’re Saying: “Soft and fitted, this dress hugged me without strangling my body... Versatile, soft, not too warm...it's perfect for wearing in San Francisco, my hometown!” — Lorraine C., Universal Standard reviewer



Shop Universal Standard



Universal Standard Foundation Long Sleeve Turtleneck Dress, $, available at Universal Standard

Free People Edie Dress

The Goddess Dress



With a little bit of boho and a lot of plaid, this maxi dress mixes up all the top trends with an ethereal silhouette to boot.



The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 130 reviews on FreePeople.com



What They’re Saying: “Love everything about this dress…especially all of the compliments I get when wearing. I have the white and just purchased the brown. Literally have never worn it and not be told how amazing it is. Will make you feel like the goddess you should feel like. I am 5’8” and about 160lbs - purchased large and medium love how both fit and have styled for every season of the year with flip flops and knee boots you can’t go wrong with this dress!” — MrsDenham, Free People reviewer



Shop Free People



Free People Edie Dress, $, available at Free People

UO River Smocked Mini Dress

The All-Occasions Option



This textured, square-neck mini dress may incorporate all of the buzziest dress trends at once (smocked bodice, tiered silhouette, puff sleeves), but when combined, you end up with a surprisingly versatile style.



The Hype: 4.1 out of 5 stars; 22 reviews on Urbanoutfitters.com



What They’re Saying: “WORTH IT. I bought this just to get options for special occasions dresses... Turns out to be one of my all-time favorite dress. So simple but beautiful!” — liyah1, Urban Outfitters reviewer



Shop Urban Outfitters



UO River Smocked Long Sleeve Mini Dress, $, available at Urban Outfiiters

Everlane The Tiered Mockneck Dress

The Transitional Trend Piece



Tiered dresses have been all the rage throughout the warmer months of this year, and Everlane's latest take features the necessary prints and fabric to transition the style into the fall. As one reviewer put it, the dress works best when paired with a fall-friendly pair of mules or loafers.



The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 19 reviews on Everlane.com



What They’re Saying: “Myyyy Ohhhh Myyyy: This dress is absolutely flattering. I knew I had to have it once I tried it on in-store and another customer saw it on me and shouted 'WOOOOW that looks beautiful on you.' It's super comfy and stylish. I actually had to size down since it runs larger. I plan to wear it this fall with my 1 of my Tory Burch flats. I cannot wait. This dress is a must-have yall."— Tujuana Monae, Everlane reviewer



Shop Everlane





Everlane The Tiered Mockneck Dress, $, available at Everlane

Nine West Flounce Sweatshirt Dress

The Under-$50 Option



If you want to upgrade your fall attire without causing strain on your wallet, consider this affordable pick from Kohl's — a modern take on the good ol' fashioned sweater dress.



The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars; 4 reviews on Kohls.com



Shop Kohls



Nine West Flounce Sweatshirt Dress, $, available at Kohl's

Madewell Lucie Elbow-Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress

The Cottagecore Choice



All those English countryside ensembles that resulted from the nap dress phenomenon aren't going anywhere... at least not any time soon. If you're late to the trend, consider scooping up Madewell's best-selling iteration in a fall-friendly gingham print.



The Hype: 4 out of 5 stars; 21 reviews on Madewell.com



What They’re Saying: “This dress is perfect! I hoped to purchase the blue daisy print but it was backordered until November and I’m happy it is because this print is perfect for Fall. Drapes perfectly, material is amazing, super-flattering style. Love love love it!"— Heathl, Madewell reviewer



Shop Madewell



Madewell Lucie Elbow-Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress in Gingham, $, available at Madewell

lululemon All Yours Tank Dress

The Back-To-Work Look



This breathable midi dress is made to move when you move — whenever, wherever — making it a popular pick for getting back out into the world after life on lockdown.



The Hype: 4.2 out of 5 stars; 81 reviews on lululemon.com



What They’re Saying: “This dress is great for work and casual wear. The cut is flattering and the fabric is a little thicker. I think the dress will be great with a shirt or cardigan for fall.." — MichelleInMadison, lululemon reviewer



Shop lululemon



Lululemon All Yours Tank Maxi Dress, $, available at Lululemon

Topshop Floral Tie Front Mini Dress

The Major Mini



Topshop may officially have a new cyber home on asos.com, but its fashion offerings this season are trendy as ever. This long sleeve mini dress, for example, has sweet tie details and the jewel tone hue is very fun for fall.



The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars; 7 reviews on asos.com



What They’re Saying: “LOOKS REALLY EXPENSIVE! So happy with this! It looks like leather! So many compliments!!" — Anonymous, asos reviewer



Shop asos.com



Topshop Textured Floral Tie Front Mini Dress, $, available at ASOS

JTangoParadiseShop Button Front Mixed Media Dress

The Season-less Style



Take your shirt dress game to new heights (and lengths) with this extra-long, high-quality style on Etsy featuring a contrast of solid navy and blue and white striped fabrics and — you guess it — pockets. Wear it over tights and under a chunky knit for the fall and then drop those layers like it's hot when spring rolls around.



The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 117 reviews on Etsy.com



What They’re Saying: “This is the perfect dress, for summer or otherwise - a long-sleeved long dress is just what I have been looking for and I couldn't be more pleased! Fantastic quality and wrapped with such care and precision. My order even came with little extra goodies and a coupon! I am thrilled and can't wait to buy from this lovely shop again!"— Hope, Etsy reviewer



Shop Esty



JTangoParadiseShop Button Front Mixed Media Dress, $, available at Etsy

JTangoParadiseShop Button Front Mixed Media Dress

The Season-less Style



Take your shirt dress game to new heights (and lengths) with this extra-long, high-quality style on Etsy featuring a contrast of solid navy and blue and white striped fabrics and — you guess it — pockets. Wear it over tights and under a chunky knit for the fall and then drop those layers like it's hot when spring rolls around.



The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 93 reviews on Etsy.com



What They’re Saying: “This is the perfect dress, for summer or otherwise - a long-sleeved long dress is just what I have been looking for and I couldn't be more pleased! Fantastic quality and wrapped with such care and precision. My order even came with little extra goodies and a coupon! I am thrilled and can't wait to buy from this lovely shop again!"— Hope, Etsy reviewer



Shop Esty





JTangoParadiseShop Button Front Mixed Media Dress, $, available at Etsy

Eloquii Elements Striped Cardigan Sweater Dress

The Dress For The Cardigan Obsessed



If you still can't get enough of the cardigan trend for cooler temperatures (thank you, Harry Styles), this wear-it-both-ways sweater dress is for you.



The Hype: 4 out of 5 stars; 20 reviews on Walmart.com



What They’re Saying: “Heavy weight with a great deal of stretch. You can probably go down a size due to the thickness of the yarn and the amount of stretch. It's so plush and thick you won't need a coat. It fits great, order your size if you want a true fit which hugs your curves loosely, go down a size or two if you want it shorter and snug.."— Chelon P., Eloquii reviewer



Shop Eloquii



Eloquii Novelty Stretch Cardigan Sweater Dress, $, available at Eloquii

AFRM Shailene Midi Dress

The Comfortably Out-Of-Your-Comfort-Zone Style



Leopard print, sheer mesh fabric, and cheeky thumbholes are the fixings for a seriously fashion-forward fall dress. Even so, this is one style that you can feel confident in as you step outside of your sartorial comfort zone.



The Hype: 4 out of 5 stars; 17 reviews on Revolve.com



What They’re Saying: “This is the BEST . I wasn't sure at all at first because I thought the material would be too fine and it looked a bit tricky to put on with the straps and armholes, I got it wrong a couple of times! Once I'd got it properly on however I fell in love. This dress is incredible - hugs every curve without being too tight or showy. Can't wait to style it with oxfords or heels/boots and a leather jacket for Fall evenings out. For sizing, I'm 5'11 and 185 lbs and DD's and I went with the medium based on reviews and it fits great, I think the large would have been too big! A great buy, especially for the price!" — Anonymous, Revolve reviewer



Shop Revolve





AFRM Shailene Midi Dress, $, available at Revolve

Norma Kamali Long Sleeve Crew Dress To Knee

The LBD



Because you simply can't go wrong with a little black dress — or anything Norma Kamali — reviewers agree that this knee-length crew dress is a pretty solid pick for fall.



The Hype: 4 out of 5 stars; 17 reviews on Zappos.com



What They’re Saying: “This dress is a favorite - perfect LBD! It is the typical Norma Kamali slinky fabric that is slightly heavy, but it is still quite breathable in warmer weather. It travels well - take it out of your suitcase, shake it, hang it up and any wrinkles will fall right out. Great with everything from a cardi and flats or denim jacket and wedges by day to stiletto sandals and a statement necklace for a night out!" — JennyCate, Zappos reviewer



Shop Zappos





Norma Kamali Long Sleeve Crew Dress To Knee, $, available at Zappos

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

These Boyfriend Jeans Will Be There For You

Fall's Top Trends Include An Outfit For Every Mood

9 Plus-Size Sweater Dresses Perfect For Winter