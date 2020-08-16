9 best cloth face masks you can buy at Nordstrom for $40 or less

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
With the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale now in full swing, shopping for face masks gets more enjoyable.
ALSO SEE: Meet MasQd, the celeb-approved face mask brand that Hollywood can't get enough of
Adding a few affordable face coverings for a good cause onto a haul of Anniversary deals is truly the cherry on top of a great shopping haul.
The retailer’s Assorted 4-Pack (priced at just $20) has been selling out fast, but thankfully, there’s plenty of other options to choose from.
ALSO SEE: This 4-pack of masks from Nordstrom is only $20 and for a good cause — here's why they keep selling out
If you’re in need a of restock, we’ve done the style-finding for you and listed nine of the most fashionable, affordable masks available for purchase at Nordstrom below.
ALSO SEE: Nordstrom Insiders, now's your chance to shop the Anniversary Sale before everyone else
All photo-worthy, all ringing in at $40 or less.
Nordstrom 4-Pack Adult Contoured Face Masks
A cutesy addition to Nordstrom’s ever-growing line of masks, the nose contour in this pack adds structure and comfort.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $20
Mali + Lili Adult Four Layer Adult Mask Scarf
This scarf-style option from Mali + Lili is a nice departure from conventional, over-the-ear designs. Plus, it’s layered fabric provides extra protection.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $40
Slip Pure Silk Adult Pleated Face Covering
Instagram’s choice of silk pillowcase-maker, Slip, has branched out into face masks - and we don’t hate them. In fact, Slip’s pure silk face coverings are some of the prettiest pastel options we’ve seen on the market.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $39
Nordstrom 4-Pack Adult Pleated Knit Face Masks
In this four-pack by Nordstrom, a couple pops of colour add a bit of fun to mandatory mask rules.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $20
Love Changes 5-Pack Adult Tie Dye Face Masks
Achieving the tie-dye trend that overtook Instagram during lockdown has never been easier. All you have to die is slip on one of the masks in Love Changes’s five-pack and call it a day.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $30
Nordstrom 6-Pack Adult Pleated Cotton Face Masks
If you’d rather stick to a classic black and white theme with your mask collection, Nordstrom’s six-pack of cotton face coverings is just what you need.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $24
L. Erickson Peace Adult Reversible Silk Face Mask
Why buy two masks when you can have a single, reversible one? L. Erickson’s vibrant fuchsia and orange design gives you the best of both worlds.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $38
Lost + Wander 3-Pack Pleated Face Masks
Catch a tropical summer vibe with this floral-printed three-pack from Lost + Wander.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $30
Andy & Evan 8-Pack Family Face Masks
Andy & Evan’s eight-pack of masks couldn’t be more convenient for the price - face coverings for you and your little ones for under $30. Now, that’s a deal.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $30
To shop Nordstrom’s entire selection of masks, click here.
Let us know what you think by tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.