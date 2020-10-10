7 eye-catching and hydrating cream shadows to wear with your mask

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
As of right now, the hashtag #maskmakeup has nearly 23,000 photos connected to it on Instagram.
Now that PPE has been reimagined as an everyday accessory, attention is no longer paid to contouring, cheekbone highlights or lip liner when face to face with someone — it’s on the eyes.
Since we know that we’ll be wearing masks for the foreseeable future, there’s no better time to play around with eye makeup.
Inadvertently, once everyone’s faces went behind surgical and fabric masks, eye makeup became a main form of expression.
So, why not use this time to get creative and make your lids the focus of every conversation? Not to mention an extension of your personal style.
Similar to how dehydrated your lips can get in the fall and wintertime due to the change of weather, you’ll need an eye product (or four) that will lock in moisture and look great to boot.
That’s where these seven eye-catching and hydrating cream shadows to wear with your mask come in. Check them out below.
Marcelle Long-Wear Eyeshadow Pencil in Gold Star
This ophthalmologist-tested, waterproof shadow pencil gives you mess-free colour thanks to its 24-hour, long-lasting formula. With just a swipe, you’ll have glowy, starry eyelids that you can build on for a day-to-night look.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $14
QUO Beauty Cosmic Cream Shadow in Copper Comet
Brand new QUO Beauty’s cream shadows are easy to apply with a built-in applicator and velvety consistency. Wear them alone (as we suggest doing with the iridescent Copper Comet shade) or as a base for powder eyeshadows. Either way, QUO Beauty’s cream formulas make your eyes gleam.
SHOP IT: Shoppers Drug Mart, $16
RMS Beauty Eye Polish in Solar
Formulated with organic coconut oil, jojoba and vitamin E, RMS’s eye polishes help soothe and nourish the delicate skin of the eye area. Their light-reflecting qualities are apparent in this warm, antique gold shade that leaves your lids simply radiant.
SHOP IT: Sephora, $37
NUDESTIX Magnetic Luminous Eye Colour in Prism
This easy-to-use, four-in-one pencil works as an eyeshadow, eyeliner, eyelid primer and cream highlighter. Though it can be layered for intensity, one application gives off an elegant glimmer and satiny finish that stays for up to nine hours. Plus, it’s waterproof, quick-drying, non-sticky, and comes in a compact makeup tin with a travel-sized mirror. With shadow sticks like Prism (pictured above), a luminous rose hue with a touch of blue, you can use the pencil’s built-in sharpener to fine tune before you go in for the kill.
SHOP IT: Ulta, $26
Kjaer Weis Cream Shadow in Enticing
To go with Kjaer Weis’s signature red lipsticks, try this organic Cream Shadow in Enticing for the ultimate smoky eye. Mixed with organic coconut and sunflower seed oils, its soft, blendable texture can be applied with your fingers or a brush. For long-lasting colour, the highly-pigmented formula can be multi-layered to go from sheer to intense.
SHOP IT: Net-A-Porter, $30
Charlotte Tilbury Jewel Pot in Walk Of No Shame
New to Charlotte Tilbury’s massive collection of glistening makeup products is the Jewel Pot - in Walk Of No Shame, there’s no way to ignore your eyelids. This coppery, red cream shadow has a golden sparkle that lights up your eyes. Combined with diamond powder, pearl pigment, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, argan, macadamia, and rosehip oils, it’s also an anti-aging recipe for the skin.
SHOP IT: Charlotte Tilbury, $40
Glossier Sky Wash Sheer Matte Lid Tint in Pool
If you prefer a matte finish, try this cornflower-coloured shadow from Glossier to match your powder blue medical mask. The liquid-to-powder formula leaves behind a soft, diffused affect that doesn’t feel powdery and it smooths on with a doe foot applicator. For a light tint, this is the product you need.
SHOP IT: Glossier, $22
