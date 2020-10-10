7 eye-catching and hydrating cream shadows to wear with your mask

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

As of right now, the hashtag #maskmakeup has nearly 23,000 photos connected to it on Instagram.

Now that PPE has been reimagined as an everyday accessory, attention is no longer paid to contouring, cheekbone highlights or lip liner when face to face with someone — it’s on the eyes.

Since we know that we’ll be wearing masks for the foreseeable future, there’s no better time to play around with eye makeup.

Inadvertently, once everyone’s faces went behind surgical and fabric masks, eye makeup became a main form of expression.

So, why not use this time to get creative and make your lids the focus of every conversation? Not to mention an extension of your personal style.

Similar to how dehydrated your lips can get in the fall and wintertime due to the change of weather, you’ll need an eye product (or four) that will lock in moisture and look great to boot.

That’s where these seven eye-catching and hydrating cream shadows to wear with your mask come in. Check them out below.

Marcelle Long-Wear Eyeshadow Pencil in Gold Star More

This ophthalmologist-tested, waterproof shadow pencil gives you mess-free colour thanks to its 24-hour, long-lasting formula. With just a swipe, you’ll have glowy, starry eyelids that you can build on for a day-to-night look.

QUO Beauty Cosmic Cream Shadow in Copper Comet More

Brand new QUO Beauty’s cream shadows are easy to apply with a built-in applicator and velvety consistency. Wear them alone (as we suggest doing with the iridescent Copper Comet shade) or as a base for powder eyeshadows. Either way, QUO Beauty’s cream formulas make your eyes gleam.

RMS Beauty Eye Polish in Solar More