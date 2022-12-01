These 12 Cyber Monday tech sales were all just extended — save up to 71% off at Dyson, Shark, HP and more

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cyber Monday may be over, but tons of the world's most famous tech brands have extended their sales from 24 hours to the rest of the week.

Tech is always one of the top categories for shoppers during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales rush, and this year, 14 best-selling brands are still offering Cyber Monday tech sales that rival those of previous years. In fact, savings go as high as 71%!

Below, we've rounded up our favorites, including Anker, HP, Samsung, Dyson, Philips Sonicare and more, which cover a range of categories within the tech genre.

From home tech must-haves like cordless vacuums, power strips, space heaters and more to cooking, wellness and work-from-home items like MOFT's paper-thin, foldable laptop risers, the Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ and Yummly's smart thermometer that's perfect for the holidays, we've covered all bases to give you a head start on the shopping season.

Check them out below and shop anxiety-free!

Credit: Anker

Get up to 50% off and up to $300 off Anker’s best multi-device fast-charging lineup, including power strips, desk plug-in outlets and more. This extended Cyber Monday sale ends on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Shop Now

2. Dreo

Credit: Dreo

Dreo is one of the most trusted new brands in home tech, with shoppers saying its affordable and powerful tower fans give the Dyson look without the hefty price tag. Right now, its two best-selling space heaters — the Atom One and the Solaris Max — are on sale for as low as $50.

Shop Now

Credit: Dyson

Score up to $200 off Dyson’s best-selling vacuums, air purifier tower fans and hair tools like the Cyclone V10 Absolute and the Purifier Cool Autoreact.

Shop Now

Credit: HP

Save up to 71% on HP’s Cyber Monday doorbusters. Choose from laptops, desktops, gaming accessories, printers, monitors and more. Also, get an extra 5% off select products $599 and above with the code “STOCKING5” and an extra 10% off select products $999 and above with the code “STOCKING10.”

Shop Now

Credit: LG

During LG’s extended Cyber Monday sale, get up to a $200 digital gift card with any LG gram purchase and save up to $1,000 on select refrigerators, up to 35% on select cooking appliances, up to 20% on select microwaves and more.

Shop Now

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has a few Cyber Week deals that are too good to miss, and as the name suggests, they’re on all week long. For a limited time, get $50 off the Xbox Seris S + bonus headset, save over $500 on the Surface Laptop 4 bundle, get up to 50% off games and much more.

Shop Now

Credit: MOFT

MOFT is one of the most revolutionary tech accessory brands on the market. During its Cyber Monday extended sale, get 40% off iPad snap cases, 25% off iPhone snap cases, 25% off invisible laptop stands and more. Plus, get up to $60 off sitewide when you order over $50. Your discount is automatically applied at checkout. Shop now because this sale ends this week!

Shop Now

Credit: Philips

The Philips Sonicare toothbrush series is the No. 1 most recommended by dentists and right now, there are tons of options still on sale during the brand's extended Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale. Get up to 40% off No. 1 best-selling electric toothbrushes like the Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ and the DiamondClean Smart 9700, as well as toothbrush heads, kids toothbrushes and more.

Shop Now

Credit: QVC

QVC's Cyber Week sale isn't over until Sunday, Dec. 4, so you still have time to snag thousands of tech best sellers like MacBook Air laptops, PlayStation 5 consoles, Bose earbuds, tablet stands and more for as low as $16.

Shop Now

Credit: Samsung

Samsung’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is pretty epic and extensive! Get $300 off the Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphone, up to $140 off the Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone, up to $2,500 off 2022 Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs and more.

Shop Now

Credit: Shark

Popular vacuum brand Shark offers several extended promotions for Cyber Monday. Use the various promo codes attached to each product to save hundreds on tons of robot and stick vacuums:

Get 20% off $150+ with code “CYBER20”

Get 15% off $100+ with code “CYBER15”

Get 10% off sitewide with code “CYBER10”

Shop Now

Credit: Yummly

A smart thermometer is a cooking game-changer — especially for the holiday season — and Yummly has the best one on the market. Just insert it into your meat of choice before putting it into the oven, and check the temperature on your smartphone while it cooks. When it reaches the right temp, the app will alert you to take it out.

Get the Yummly Smart Thermometer for $20 off — just $79.99.

Shop Now

The post These 12 Cyber Monday tech sales were all just extended — up to 71% off at Dyson, Shark, HP and more appeared first on In The Know.