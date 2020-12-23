Best experience gifts for adults: 17 unique ideas for Christmas 2020
2020 has been quite a year.
While this may just be the understatement of the century, it has been a hugely eventful year in which oxymoronically, we weren’t able to do that much.
We are thinking positive towards 2021 and have optimistically begun to fill our diaries. Theatre productions may be starting up again from April, holidays may be back on the cards and all our fingers and toes are crossed for Glastonbury.
The perfect last minute present (as all it takes is forwarding an email or printing off a voucher), you can give the gift of adventuring this Christmas and beyond with an experience.
Solve you gifting woes by surprising the person in your life who has everything with something slightly off the beaten track.
The gift that keeps on giving, an experience will encourage them to try something new, create unforgettable memories and allow you to spend some quality time together reconnecting with your friends, family member or loved one who you may not have had the chance to see much of this year.
Whether it’s flying a plane for the adrenaline junkie or a cooking course to help them with their New Year healthy eating resolution, they offer something to look forward to beyond the festive celebrations.
For a life experience that they didn’t know they needed…
Bread Ahead Baking Courses
We all tried our hand at various forms of bread making throughout lockdown but if you - or your loved one - need a little helping hand to master the art, head to the experts Bread Ahead who is offering an extensive range of workshops for just about every possible bread-based dish. Doughnut, Scandinavian-theme, Best of British, French Baking, Italian Baking, New York Bagels and more.
Bloom & Wild Flower Workshops
When lockdown hit, Bloom & Wild took its flower arranging workshops online, and it’s the perfect present for your loved one looking to learn a new skill. The brand - best known for its letterbox flowers - also has a huge range of bouquets that come ready for your giftee to curate as they wish. You can also get a subscription service so they have a monthly treat beyond the Christmas period.
Borough Kitchen cooking classes
Sick of the same old dinner rotation? Get ready to introduce all-new dishes into your repertoire thanks to Borough Kitchen and it’s huge range of classes on offer. There’s virtual iterations and scheduled ones for mid-2021 so you can have something to look forward to.
The Big London Bake
One of the saving graces from the past few months was the return of the Great British Bake Off to our screens. The Big London Bake is giving you the chance to flex your baking prowess with the full tent experience. The competition is on.
Fender Play
It’s New Year’s resolution season and you can help them tick off a lifetime dream of learning to play an instrument with Fender Play. The legendary guitar brand is giving you a chance to learn all you need to know about nailing the guitar, bass or ukulele with easy-to-follow lessons.
ClassPass gift card
With the amount of your choosing, you can get a gift card for a ClassPass subscription. The hub for boutique gyms across the capital and beyond has revolutionised the fitness sphere, giving its customers access to some of the best studios like 1Rebel, Core Collective and Frame.
Classes at The Jamie Oliver Cookery School
Jamie Oliver has recently reopened his cooking school with an extensive range of classes on offer. From pasta making and Vietnamese street food, to south Indian curry and Japanese, there is something to tickle every taste bud.
From £59 | The Jamie Oliver Cookery School
Secret Escapes Gift Card
For the person who values an experience more than something you can wrap, a gift card from Secret Escapes is sure to delight. They can be used on hotel stays, holidays and spa days, giving your recipient even more options on how to spend your generosity.
You can choose a smart black voucher card that comes in a presentation box if you want to hand over something solid, but if this is a last minute buy, choose a printable e-voucher that can be delivered to your (or their) inbox just in the nick of time.
Luxury Spa Break
You can guarantee that a luxury spa break will always be a crowd-pleasing gift to unwind after the festive period. With Aqua Sana’s gift voucher, they will be treated to overnight accommodation, a treatment of their choice, drinks, lunch, breakfast and an evening voucher.
London In The Sky
You may have spotted this ‘in the sky’ experience last summer as it gives diners the chance to eat breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, cocktails or dinner suspended in the air with unrivalled views of the city.
From £89pp | London In The Sky
Immersive Magical Cocktail Experience for Two at The Cauldron, London
Hogwarts letter still not arrived? No problem. This experience will take you to a magical potions class where you will be able to create special cocktails and learn molecular mixology skills for a truly unique experience.
Murder Mystery Evening for Two
Our collective obsession with true crime shows no signs of slowing down and this experience transforms you into the centre of a murder mystery so you can play detective. Professional actors play the victims and suspects to help you discover the truth.
Land Away Double Flying Lesson
Take it to the sky with your Christmas gifting in the form of a flying lesson where you will learn how to pilot the aircraft and learn basic manoeuvres to take control yourself.
Flower Arranging Workshops
Learn the art of flower arranging at The Flower Appreciation Society where you can choose between day, evening or bespoke classes that will introduce you to the skills required to create your own bountiful bouquets.
From £45 | The Flower Appreciation Society
Linguaphone Gift Card
Learning a language is an invaluable skill and this gift voucher from Linguaphone will encourage the recipient the chance to choose between a range of classes in Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese and many, many more.
The Ginger Pig Butchery Class Voucher
Giving hand-on experiences in meat and butchery, this voucher will be ideal for the carnivore in your life. After learning about the origins of the meat and obtaining new skills, you will sit down to a two course meal of the food that you have prepped.
iescape Gift Cards
Give your recipient the opportunity to book the break of their choice from their destination, to the hotel with a gift card that will contribute to their holiday. Here’s hoping in 2021 we can return to exploring the world.
blow LTD
The mobile beauty specialists are offering gift cards starting from £50 this Christmas. If you’ve never heard of them before – where have you been?
The company brings the best of luxury salon-level treatments to your door (think gel manicures, lash extensions, massages, makeup and even spray tans) so you don’t have to leave the house until you’re absolutely ready. Therapists can even get groups ready before a big event like a prom or wedding with their party packages. After the year we’ve had, we could all use a pampering.
