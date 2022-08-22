Best exfoliating tools for eliminating dry skin

(VOYA)

Giving our skin some TLC is essential, but we’re all guilty of letting it get a little dry and dehydrated from time to time.

Exfoliating the body is key for keeping scaly skin at bay, especially as during the summer months our limbs tends to be on show more often. Having shaving advert-worthy pins may seem like a pipe dream for many of us, but with the right tools, it’s certainly possible.

“Exfoliation means removing dead skin cells from the surface of your skin, using either a chemical, granular substance or exfoliation tool,” explains plastic surgeon Dr Osman Bashir Tahir of Halcyon Aesthetics.

“It is important to exfoliate as it can improve the appearance of your skin in several ways. Your skin does shed dead skin cells, but it doesn’t always get rid of them all.”

As well as the body, you can get tools that work for your face. Whether you need to buff to encourage more even skincare or cosmetic application, or you’re solely aiming for a smooth base to ensure a flawless fake tan, it’s important to find a great product which works for you.

“Exfoliating will help your skin to look brighter but it also helps absorption of topical skincare products, which will make them more effective.” Dr Osman adds. “It can help prevent clogged pores, which can result in less breakouts.

“Exfoliation is really helpful as we age as it helps prevent the skin from looking dull.”

From electronic face buffers, made to be used alongside your skincare routine to a good old exfoliating brush, we’ve rounded up the best of the best.

Face Halo Active Skin Set + Washbag

If your skincare routine needs a complete overhaul then look no further than this Face Halo trio.

The three-piece set includes a makeup removal pad, a deep cleansing tool and a lightweight exfoliating pad, all in a stylish wash bag.

If you’re a fan of environmentally friendly products, all of Face Halo’s packaging is fully recyclable, and ââthe product is non-toxic, PH neutral and re-usable for up to 200 machine washes.

Story continues

Using the brand’s proprietary HaloTech fibres, the three-step kit promises a clean and healthy complexion without the need for harsh chemicals.

Perfect for any skin type, lifestyle and location, just add water to remove, cleanse and exfoliate the day away for smooth and radiant skin.

Buy now £22.50, Face Halo

Skingredients Cleanse Off Mitt

For a one-stop shop that covers both face and body, look no further than the Skingredients Cleanse Off Mitt.

The bargain mitt, which will only set you back £6 (or £20 for a pack of four) is a microfibre pre-cleansing and makeup removal tool.

It makes quick work of lifting away all of the makeup, SPF, oil and pollution that’s settled on your skin throughout the day.

It can even remove stubborn mascara without using any additional product, and you can also use the mitt in the shower to exfoliate your skin all over.

Buy now £6.00, Skingredients

Bare by Vogue Williams Luxury Exfoliating Mitt

If you’re prepping your skin prior to fake tanning, you don’t need to spend much for a great mitt.

Bare by Vogue Williams is a great faux glow brand, and the accessories are also up to scratch.

The double-sided exfoliating mitt goes (quite literally) hand-in-hand with the tanning products, and will perfectly prepare your skin before home bronzing.

It will buff your skin free of dead skin cells and leave it feeling perfectly clean and smooth, making it a smoothe base for tan and avoiding the dreaded tiger bread effect.

Unlike a lot of buffing mitts, it also has a thumb, which makes it easier to move across the body when exfoliating.

Buy now £6.75, Amazon

VOYA Exfoliating Body Brush

For a more traditional exfoliation brush which will really get at the tougher dry patches all over your body, VOYA is the brand to know.

Made with cactus bristles, the natural body brush allows you to remove the dry skin cells and exfoliate effectively, stimulating the skin to leave it feeling renewed.

The VOYA brush targets the appearance of cellulite and ingrown hairs too, and will improve the overall texture and tone of the skin.

Buy now £19.00, The Skin Bay

Coco & Eve Glow Figure Jelly Massage Mitt

This massaging mitt from Coco & Eve is slightly different from your average mitt as it’s made from a lightweight jelly silicone.

With a gentle yet intense exfoliation, it will prepare your skin for any occasion, and takes a different approach to your pre-tanning routine.

It gives a great, intense exfoliation to the typically very dry areas such as elbows, knees and feet, so you can really go at it.

It also boosts your circulation, in turn helping to tone and tighten the skin.

This product is a bit of a multi-use wonder as it can also double up as a dry body brush to remove dead skin cells.

Buy now £9.75, Beauty Bay

FOREO Luna 3

Bring your beauty routine into the tech sphere with a FOREO device. The Luna 3 is a high-tech 2-in-1 cleansing and firming tool which will exfoliate your skin and leave it feeling fresh.

The device is made out of velvety soft silicone which is bacteria-resistant and 35 times more hygienic than nylon brushes.

It works to remove impurities trapped deep within your pores, in turn, reducing chances of a breakout.

Whilst its massaging side will boost microcirculation, giving you a brighter, healthier complexion, the silicone touchpoints will gently exfoliate the face, banishing dead skin cells with zero abrasion.

Buy now £169.00, Amazon

Tangle Teezer Scalp Exfoliator & Massager

We always think about our body and face when it comes to exfoliation, but our scalp needs the same care and attention!

Much-loved brand Tangle Teezer has its own scalp exfoliator, priced at a bargain £8, which has been referred to by many as “scalp therapy”.

Recommended by the International Trichology Congress, it is suitable for all hair types and its innovative technology combines two teeth lengths to ensure the entire scalp is exfoliated.

The longer teeth deliver an invigorating scalp exfoliation that removes dead skin cells and product build up so hair feels refreshed and shines bright, while the shorter teeth hit the spot when it comes to pressure points.

Buy now £8.00, Boots

PMD Personal Microderm Classic

If you fancy bringing the salon home to you, then it’s worth investing in a device like the PMD Personal Microderm.

The hand-held device delivers the same exfoliating and skin purifying results as microdermabrasion treatments in medical spas and salons, but at a fraction of the price.

Using the device is incredibly straightforward, and its technology combines the power of deep exfoliation with vacuum suction, leaving the skin looking brighter, smoother and more rejuvenated than ever.

It opts for the same aluminum oxide crystals found in professional machines, which make up a flat, coarse disc that has a deeply exfoliating effect on the skin.

The dead skin cells are instantly removed by the vacuum action of the device, which activates the innate skin-healing mechanism to stimulate cell renewal and collagen production in the upper layers of the skin.

The set also comes with special body discs, so the device can be used on the legs and feet too, if you fancy it.

Buy now £145.00, lookfantastic

Ecooking Derma Roller

If you’ve not tried out derma rolling, you need to give this Ecooking one a try. The exfoliating skincare device is anti-ageing and works to improve tone and texture.

Suitable for use on the face, neck and décolleté, it works on all skin types, stimulating circulation and improving elasticity for a firmer and more youthful-looking facial contour.

Lightweight and easy to use, the roller helps to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles, tighten sagging skin and reduce the appearance of pores, scars and pigmentation.

Buy now £73.00, lookfantastic