Best exercise bikes

Whatever reason you choose to work out at home, whether it’s moving your cycling habit indoors over the winter, or just wanting to lose some weight and build your cardio fitness in the comfort of your own home, there are plenty of exercise bikes to choose from. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by all the options, don’t worry, because our handy guide here will help you decide which type of exercise bike you need, plus we’ll help you narrow down your choices.

While cycling isn’t the only way you can train indoors - you can run on a treadmill, for instance - it is the most interesting, thanks to the variety of virtual platforms available that help you recreate that outdoor cycling sensation. Platforms like Zwift, Sufferfest and TrainingPeaks, among others, can help transform a boring indoor cycling session into something that’s both fun and rewarding.

How to choose an exercise bike

First things first, you should know that cheaper exercise bikes don’t feel like riding a real bike. If you want a realistic feeling, then you’d be better off with a turbo trainer. However if you just want to get moving while at home, whether it’s a pre-work blast, a lunchtime break from the desk, or even a desk-based bike that allows you to pedal while you work, this list has got your covered. There are a lot of options out there.

Types of Exercise Bike

Before you consider anything else, you first want to decide which type of exercise bike it is you want. The type you get will affect your riding position, which in turn will suit different people for different reasons. For example, those with back issues might want to consider a recumbent, which is much easier on the joints as well. Whereas if you want to do your best impression of Greg LeMond, you should consider a more

Upright Exercise Bikes

Upright exercise bikes tend to be the most popular by far, because they put the rider in a seated position that somewhat replicates a regular cycling position, but with a much more upright and comfortable position.

On-board computers tend to come as standard on an upright exercise bike, and while their features will vary, most will have pre-set workouts, the ability to control the workout length and resistance, plus a view of current heart rate level, cadence, and calories burned.

Upright exercise bikes are best for medium-intensity workouts with a reasonable level of comfort. They’re a great option for beginners, as they don’t deliver on serious athletic training.

Recumbent Exercise Bikes

In complete contrast, the recumbent exercise bike positions the body in a more relaxed seated posture. Instead of a regular saddle, the recumbent will have a large seat with a backrest, with the pedals placed in front of the rider.

Recumbents may not appeal to everyone, but they’re the best option for anyone with lower back issues or joint pain. By positioning the body in a more seated posture, it’s better for building leg strength, and doesn’t do much for the core. They’re not just for people with these physical needs, however, anyone can get great enjoyment from riding a recumbent exercise bike. It feels more relaxed, which would be great for anyone who struggles to motivate themselves.

Indoor Cycling Bikes

These are the types of indoor exercise bike that you’d find in a spin class. It puts you in a more realistic riding position, and recreates the authentic feeling of momentum that you wouldn’t experience on an upright exercise bike. The handlebar is lower, forcing you into a lower position, which is great for more serious workouts that train your core as well as your legs. However this can put some strain on the lower back, so it’s best avoided if you experience pain there.

More often than not you’ll find dual-sided pedals on an indoor cycling bike, allowing you to ‘clip in’ with SPD cleats (though these require specific cycling shoes). They essentially fix your foot to the pedal, in order to generate additional power.

Indoor cycling bikes are the best option for cycling enthusiasts and athletes looking to up their training, since it works all the same muscle groups as an outdoor bike. Finally it’s worth bearing in mind that they tend to be completely mechanical, so it’s less likely that you’ll find one with advanced features that you’d find on uprights or recumbents.

​Resistance

Another thing to consider is the type of resistance you want to train with. With exercise bikes, this usually comes from magnets or friction. Friction resistance is the most common type, and tends to be the cheapest option. You simply turn a mechanical knob to adjust the resistance up or down, to make cycling harder or easier.

Some exercise bikes do use magnets, where you change resistance through your on-board computer, through dynamic pre-set workout programs. The variance of resistance comes from changing the distance between the magnet and the wheel.

Flywheel

In order to feel more like a ‘real’ bike, often at the front of the exercise bike there is a flywheel. This will either be enclosed, or perimeter-weighted (like on a spinning bike).

How much the flywheel weighs, determines how smooth the ride feels. A lighter wheel will be easier to get going, but will feel more bumpy, whereas a heavier wheel takes a bit of effort to start, but feels much smoother once it’s going. Generally 13-18lbs is recommended for beginners, while 19-33lbs is better for those looking for more advanced training. Heavier flywheels are also available, if you’re an experienced rider looking for a serious workout.

How much space do you have?

You should give serious consideration to how much room you have to play with, and whether your exercise bike will be a permanent fixture, or something you’ll need to fold up or wheel away into storage. A recumbent exercise bike, for example, has quite a large footprint because it positions you in a seated posture with your legs extended in front, whereas an upright bike takes up significantly less room. There are also foldable exercise bikes available if you’re really short on space.

Adjustable handlebars and seat

Indoor exercise bikes are a great way to get a low-impact workout, but if you’ve not got them set up properly, you can still experience repetitive strains on your joints. Look for an exercise bike with adjustable handlebars and seat height, so you can set it up to fit you comfortably. This is especially important if you’re taller or shorter than average.

Other features

As with most things, there are always extra features to choose from, so it’s a good idea to think about what is a priority to you, to help you narrow down your choices. These may include built-in heart-rate monitors, bottle holders, or book rests, for example.