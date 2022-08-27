'Best ever' show as Great Yarmouth art guild exhibition returns

A pastel drawing of two horses by Ian Walker is among the works on display by a long-running art guild

An art group forced to cancel its annual exhibition for two years due to the pandemic said its new show was one of its "best ever".

Great Yarmouth Guild of Artists and Craftsmen has held yearly exhibitions since it was formed 73 years ago.

Its event at the town's Central Library will run until 1 September and features 100 works by about 20 members.

Secretary Vivienne Rainsbury said: "Because it's the first one for two years, it's a big event."

She said the Covid lockdowns had given the guild's 60 members - who range from professional artists to hobbyists - the time and space to improve.

"The standard this year is one of the best we've ever put on," said Ms Rainsbury.

"A lot of the artists have developed and some have gone on to do different styles. They have enlarged their portfolio.

"It's lovely - the virtual exhibitions are OK, but there's nothing like being able to walk into a room and the walls are covered in spectacular art."

Fishes created from fabric by Joan Wortley is one of the event's standout exhibits

Ms Rainsbury said two of her favourite exhibits were a "punchy" painting of a Cuban-style car - which sold immediately - and a giant fish-inspired tapestry.

Among the exhibits on display are pieces by the guild's oldest member, who is 93 and has been taking part in events for more than 40 years.

While the guild held meetings online during the past two years, Ms Rainsbury said it was meeting in person once again, with professional artists often holding workshops.

The guild boasts an impressive legacy thanks to its first secretary - the celebrated painter Edward Seago, who lived in the Broadland village of Ludham.

Works in watercolours, acrylics, oils, pencils and pastels have gone on display

Looking to the future, Ms Rainsbury said the group had recently welcomed about 12 younger members and was open to all in the area.

"We want to encourage everybody, whatever standard they are working at," said Ms Rainsbury.

"Everybody improves, even the professional artists amongst us."

The free exhibition is open until Thursday, 1 September at Great Yarmouth Central Library. The library will be closed on Sunday, 28 and Monday, 29 August.

