'The best there ever was': Jake Gyllenhaal, Barbra Streisand, more react to Stephen Sondheim's death

Along with the rest of the world, artists and celebrities are mourning the loss of musical theater titan Stephen Sondheim.

The composer and lyricist died Friday at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut at age 91. Rick Miramontez, a publicist for the current Broadway production of Sondheim’s musical “Company," confirmed the news to USA TODAY.

One of the most imitated and inimitable musical theater artists of his generation, Sondheim was responsible for groundbreaking musicals such as "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," "Company," "Follies" and "Sunday in the Park with George." His work helped to redefine the American art form while staying true to the fundamentals of compelling stories and unforgettable songs.

Celebrities including Oscar-nominated actor Anna Kendrick paid tribute to Sondheim on social media, calling his death "a devastating loss."

"I was just talking to someone a few nights ago about how much fun (and (expletive) difficult) it is to sing Stephen Sondheim," Kendrick tweeted. "Performing his work has been among the greatest privileges of my career."

Icon of stage, screen and song Barbra Streisand expressed gratitude for the talent Sondheim shared with the world during his lifetime.

"Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91 years old so he had the time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics!" Streisand tweeted. "May he Rest In Peace."

Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91 years old so he had the time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics! May he Rest In Peace🥲🎵 🎶🎵 pic.twitter.com/vshNSdkvpQ — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) November 26, 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal, who starred in the Sondheim musical "Sunday in the Park with George," remembered him as the "maestro of American musical theater."

"This picture of Mr. Stephen Sondheim, was taken during curtain call on the opening night of 'Sunday in the Park with George,'" Gyllenhaal wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Sondheim. "I am grateful to have shared time with the master and maestro of American musical theater, and to have played his George. We have lost a giant. We will miss you. Rest In Peace."

The gravity of Sondheim's absence was also not lost on "Frozen" and "Beauty and the Beast" star Josh Gad, who listed off some of the composer's iconic works in a tweet.

"Perhaps not since April 23rd of 1616 has theater lost such a revolutionary voice," Gad wrote.

Perhaps not since April 23rd of 1616 has theater lost such a revolutionary voice. Thank you Mr. Sondheim for your Demon Barber, some Night Music, a Sunday in the Park, Company, fun at a Forum, a trip Into the Woods and telling us a West Side Story. RIP. 🙏 https://t.co/jHX7ob9JWv — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 26, 2021

Primetime Emmy winner and "Orange Is the New Black" alum Uzo Aduba called Sondheim "the best there ever was."

"I don’t know when we will ever have another of his caliber, of his breadth and scope," Aduba tweeted. "Just the greatest, a legend, a true titan. Rest In Peace."

Stephen Sondheim was the best there ever was. I don’t know when we will ever have another of his caliber, of his breadth and scope. Just the greatest, a legend, a true titan. Rest In Peace. ❤️ — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) November 26, 2021

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sondheim was a "legend" who "created fantastic worlds and characters" through his work.

Stephen Sondheim created fantastic worlds and characters, but at the heart of every story he told was a kid from New York City. And that kid was a legend.



One of the brightest lights of Broadway is dark tonight. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/VRgDEw9Dvc — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 26, 2021

"Rest In Peace, Stephen Sondheim, and thank you for your vast contributions to musical theater. We shall be singing your songs forever. Oh, my heart hurts," tweeted Lea Salonga.

Bernadette Peters, who appeared in multiple productions of Sondheim's work over the years, grieved the loss of her friend "Steve."

"He gave me so much to sing about," Peters tweeted. "I loved him dearly and will miss him so much. Thank you for all the gifts you gave the world Steve."

I am so so sad to lose my friend Steve Sondheim He gave me so much to sing about ♥️♥️I loved him dearly and will miss him so much Thank you for all the gifts you gave the world Steve♥️ — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) November 26, 2021

Primetime Emmy winner and "How I Met Your Mother" alum Neil Patrick Harris said he "cherished every moment" he got to work with Sondheim.

"His genius is unparalleled, his contributions to the arts, undeniable," Harris wrote on his Instagram. "Rest In peace, Steve. And thank you."

Tony nominee David Alan Grier also took to Twitter to emphasize the inimitable quality of Sondheim's artistry.

"A musical theatre giant has passed away," Grier wrote. "There will never be another. Rest In Peace King."

A musical theatre giant has passed away. There will never be another. Rest In Peace King 👑 🙏🏾 https://t.co/ozwbbo9GUp — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) November 26, 2021

"Dear Evan Hansen" star Ben Platt reflected on the impact of Sondheim's work on his own life in a heartfelt post.

"Your work has been and continues to be a gift every day," Platt wrote on his Instagram story. "It has at different times helped me to understand life, to celebrate it, to cope with it, the list goes on. you evolved and elevated your beloved art form in a way that is forever incomparable."

He continued: "I feel so grateful to have been on the planet at the same time as you and even more grateful that we have your music and your lessons as eternal gifts."

Actor and singer Idina Menzel said Sondheim's legacy will live on through the people he inspired.

"We will spend our lives trying to make you proud," Menzel tweeted.

Goodbye dear sir. We will spend our lives trying to make you proud. #stephensondheim — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) November 26, 2021

"X-Men" and "Les Misérables" star Hugh Jackman also took to social media to express his appreciation for Sondheim.

"Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form," Jackman wrote. "Stephen Sondheim was one of those."

Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of those. As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more. Sending my love to his nearest and dearest. pic.twitter.com/4KlnJJJipq — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 26, 2021

Actor George Takei said the world of musical theater "has lost a towering giant" with Sondheim's death.

"Stephen Sondheim's legacy of song and lyric in unparalleled," Takei tweeted. "From West Side Story to Sweenie Todd, from Gypsy to Sunday in the Park with George, there will never be a master like him."

American musical theater has lost a towering giant. Stephen Sondheim's legacy of song and lyric is unparalleled. From West Side Story to Sweeney Todd, from Gypsy to Sunday in the Park with George, there will never be a master like him. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 26, 2021

"Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson recalled a brief encounter with Sondheim, who he says inspired him to become a musical theater actor.

"I met him once for 30 seconds backstage after a production of Merrily We Roll Along. I have never been more tongue tied or star struck. His writing is the singular reason I wanted to be a musical theater actor. No one will ever come close to his genius. RIP Stephen Sondheim," Ferguson tweeted.

A moving tribute to Stephen Sondheim today on the Red Steps in Times Square. Broadway sang ‘Sunday’ on Sunday from ‘Sunday in the Park with George.’ He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/9GiiLVGGtR — Times Square (@TimesSquareNYC) November 28, 2021

Broadway pays tribute to Sondheim in New York

Hundreds of members of the Broadway community gathered to remember and honor Sondheim on Sunday in Times Square.

Casts of Broadway shows gathered around the iconic red steps in Broadway's Duffy Square and sang "Sunday" from "Sunday in Park With George."

Participants included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Sara Bareilles, Raúl Esparza, Stephen Schwartz, Laura Benanti, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Josh Groban, Erich Bergen, Lonny Price, Jim Walton, Tom Kitt, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Marc Shaiman, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Abby Mueller, Judy Kuhn, Brandon Uranowitz, Adam Chanler-Berat, Tavi Gevinson, Erin Davie, Bryan Clark Tyrell, and more.

