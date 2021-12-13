Ethereum has managed to retain its position as the king of alternative cryptocurrencies for more than half a decade. Since its launch in 2015 as the second-largest blockchain and crypto-asset behind Bitcoin, Ethereum has paved the way for thousands of crypto assets, making it the leader of the pack, despite the growing number of blockchain platforms.

Interestingly, as the blockchain network increases in popularity, considering the growing interest in the crypto space, more people are seeking to learn about it on a daily basis. Notably, people who are new to the crypto space are always seeking guidance on how to navigate the space, especially in terms of investment.

That said, one communication channel that has proven to be very helpful over the past few years is Reddit. The Reddit platform is a network of communities where people can dive into their interests, hobbies, and passion.

There are tons of crypto projects which have already created subreddits (group chat) where their followers can learn about the project, as well as get tips on how to invest or take advantage of new opportunities as they arise.

However, because of Ethereum’s dynamic nature, there are several subreddits dedicated entirely to various uses, such as Blockchain Hosting, Investment, Mining, NFT, Metaverse, and Crypto Trading. There are various Ethereum subreddits to join based on personal interest, but let’s take a look at some of the best around…

What are the best Ethereum subreddits?

1. r/ethereum; At the top of the list is r/ethereum, which is, without doubt, one of the largest Ethereum subreddits, with more than 1.2 million community members. This sub is run by the Ethereum network’s developer team, making it the Ethereum network’s native Reddit channel.

While the group offers a lot of technical analysis, updates, and tips for developers, it may not be entirely friendly for someone who is new to the crypto space. However, anyone who likes to keep up with the latest Ethereum news and updates may find it really appealing.

The channel also offers access to some of the creators behind the Ethereum network including Vitalk Buterin – its founder. Likewise, information or interviews with the key players are shared on the channel for everyone to watch and listen.

Overall, this channel is more informative than educative, in case you are seeking to learn about certain things about the Ethereum network.

2. r/ethermining; With a population in excess of 177k, r/ethermining is dedicated for discussion around mining Ether – the native currency of the Ethereum network. Members can ask questions or make comments about a subject related to mining activities within the network.

The channel also provides insight and information about any changes that have been implemented or that may take place in the future.

3. r/ethtrader; This Reddit channel is more available to the general public, whether you’re a developer, an investor, or someone interested in learning more about cryptocurrency trading in general.

With more than 1.8 million members, r/ethtrader is the most populated Ethereum subreddit on the internet. Members of this group get access to verified information about the Ethereum network, as well as news about new developments.

Members can also talk about Ethereum memes, trading analysis, and investment opportunities, as well as other market-related topics. For someone who has just joined the Ethereum network, this is by far the best group to belong to.

4. r/ethstaker: This subreddit channel is investment-driven, and boasts more than 37k community members. Here, members are mostly investors, traders, developers, and regular users who seek information about staking activities on the Ethereum network.

As such, members get to discuss the Ethereum proof-of-stake (POS) consensus algorithm; how it works, and how people can participate, either as individuals or as a group.

However, the channel does not vouch for the legitimacy of any ‘staking as a service’ platform. Instead, members are advised to always do due diligence in researching before proceeding to stake on any third party services.

5. r/ethfinance: The last channel on this list is r/ethfinance which is also dedicated to discussion about the Ethereum network, and its native cryptocurrency, Ether (or ETH). The channel currently boasts 75k+ members consisting of investors, traders, regular users and developers.

Members of this group can comment on subjects relating to Ethereum and also have access to news and tips on trading or investing in the native asset of the crypto network.

Ultimately, one of the most effective ways to navigate the Ethereum network is to join one of these groups, which are comprised of experts who can guide and assist you in making informed decisions.