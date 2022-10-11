Best electric heater deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

(Pexels)

After months of rumours, it’s been confirmed and the time has arrived: Amazon is holding another 48 hour sale this October.

Called Prime Early Access Sale, it follows the internet giant’s 48-hour deal and discount bonanza held earlier this year in July, giving shoppers a second chance to snap up winter essentials, the hottest tech and other big ticket items before the end of the year.

With temperatures tumbling by the day as we head into winter, now’s the time to invest in a great heater to keep your home warm and cosy.

Whether you’re looking for a beast of a machine that will heat the entire room in next to no time, or you’re after a tabletop gadget to keep the chill at bay on WFH days, the Prime Early Access Sale has begun with plenty of options to keep you snug all winter long.

When does the Prime Early Access Sale start?

It all kicks off on October 11 running through until one minute before midnight on October 12. Thousands of products will be up for sale at a snip of their RRP, helping you stretch your budget - a welcome thing for many households given current headlines.

What type of deals will be available?

There will be two styles of deals to take advantage of. There are Deals of the Day, which will have a special price that lasts for 24 hours, or until stock runs out. Then there are Lightning Deals featuring coveted items at jaw dropping prices for a shorter, limited time.

How can I get the best deals?

There’s only one way to stay in the know: stay tuned to ES Best. Not only will we have news on the hottest deals to grab in dedicated lists, but we will be manning the discount battlestations through a Live Blog, giving you a head’s up to incredible Lightning Deals you won’t want to miss.

You’ll need a Prime account to take advantage of these deals, so if you haven’t signed up already, now is the moment to strike. It’s £8.99 per month or £95 per year while students get a better deal of £4.49 per month or £47.49 for the whole year. The best bit is that you can sign up right now and pay ziltch thanks to a completely free 30-day initial trial.

Are there deals available now?

Amazon is famous for its low prices, and there are plenty of markdowns on heaters live right now on the site. We’ve spotlighted the best of them below, and will update this piece again once the Prime Early Access Sale officially begins.

Best electric heater deals on Amazon right now

Simple Deluxe Bladeless Tower Fan Cooler and Heater

If you're looking for a machine with year-round appeal, one that can both heat and cool is ideal. Operating at whisper noise-levels and without blades, this electric floor option is the perfect thing to have in homes with children and pets.

Set it in the corner of the room and operate it through the remote (which has a range of 20ft) to reach the optimum temperature, whatever the season. The nine hour timer function means you can have it on when you need it, and needn't worry if you doze off without turning it off. Boasts three warm modes.

Was: £159.99

Buy now £127.49, Amazon

BLACK+DECKER BXFT50005GB 2-in-1 Ceramic Tower Fan Heater

Available in a range of heights, this ceramic tower fan heater comes with a built-in 12 hour timer, so you can set it to turn on exactly when you want it to. Two heat settings are waiting to flood your room rapidly with temperatures that will go to a toasty 35 degrees while an oscillation function means you'll get an even distribution of warmth - no cold spots here. Comes with a two year guarantee.

Was: £129.99

Buy now £89.99, Amazon

More great heater deals

SONBION Fan Heater, Heaters for Home Low Energy - was: £59.99, now: £44.99

Heater for Home CEFNOON 2000W, Electric Heater Touch & Remote Control 3 Heat Settings 90°Oscillation - was: £69.99, now: £59.35

Dimplex DDF250B 250 W Heater - was: £29.99, now: £25.49

GAIATOP Small Electric Heater - was: £39.99, now: £29.99

STAYWARM® 2000w Upright and Flatbed Fan Heater - was: £19.49, now: £16.43

BLACK+DECKER BXBF80002GB 3-in-1 Bladeless Air Purifier Fan and Heater - was: £249.99, now: £199.99

Pro Breeze® 2000W Mini Ceramic Fan Heater - was: £59.99, now: £47.99

Dreo Space Heater Atom One, 3-Mode 3-Speed 70° Oscillating Electric PTC Ceramic Heater with Thermostat - was: £89.99, now: £55.99

Dreo Space Heater Solaris Slim H3, 1800W Fast Heating Ceramic Electric Heater with Thermostat, Remote - was: £119.99, now: £67.50