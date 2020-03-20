This top-rated can opener makes getting into tins a doddle

This top-rated can opener does the hard work for you. (Getty Images)

As much as we love the process of cooking, we can’t say we’ve ever got to grips with the laborious task of opening tin cans.

Not only is it boring and time-consuming, traditional can openers are prone to breaking or ending up blunt in short spaces of time.

But, short of forgoing cans forever, what else can we do?

Well, it turns out it’s pretty simple. We need to upgrade to the Kenwood Can Opener, an automatic 3-in-1 kitchen gadget.

This nifty can opener can open most shapes and sizes of can, up to 1.2 kg, and operates hands-free because the item is locked into the machine.

To operate the gadget, simply hold the can under the guide pin and press the lever lightly and the self-starting blade will pierce it and commence cutting.

The can remains fixed in position with the magnet resting against the lid until the can is open, when the motor will automatically stop, while retaining the can and lid safely in place.

And, if that wasn’t impressive enough, it also features a handy knife sharpener and a built-in bottle opener.

Buy it: Kenwood Can Opener | £21.78 from Amazon

And it seems that this futuristic kitchen gadget is the worst kept secret amongst canned food lovers everywhere.

With 3,963 ratings on shopping site, Amazon happy customers have left reviews in praise of the product in their droves.

One shopper praised its longevity: “This is the second Kenwood 3-in-1 Can Opener I've had. The first lasted more than 7 years and performed well up until it's demise - due to constant use. This is probably the best electric can opener available at the moment.”

While another commented that it stands head and shoulders above other similar gadgets:

“Brilliant piece of kitchen equipment. I have bought other electric can openers before but WHEN they worked, which was not very often, they wouldn't keep hold of the can. This not only works all the time it does keep hold of the can until you are ready to take it off.”

Bye flimsy can opener, we’re moving on.