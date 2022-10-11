A Heated Blanket Is the Ultimate Cozy Movie Night Accessory

Photo credit: Amazon



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

We updated this article in October 2022 to ensure all picks tested by the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab were in stock and accurately priced. We added new picks from Bedsure and Warmee and updated picks from Sunbeam.

A quality heated blanket can be your favorite snuggle buddy all winter long. From romantic movie marathons on a super cozy couch to curling up with your new favorite book in bed, electric blankets are a must-have for staying warm during all kinds of cold winter weather. These top-tested picks will not only heat your bed but provide much-needed comfort with soft, plush fabric that you'll love being wrapped up in all day. Plus, they're available in tons of different sizes, from smaller throw blankets to blankets for any Twin, Queen or King-size bed.



The Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab tests all types of blankets, from cooling blankets and weighted blankets to travel blankets and quilts to find the best blankets available. To find the best heated blankets, our team of scientists and engineers looked at offerings from top brands and assessed durability and performance using specialized equipment and industry standards. We also worked with our consumer testers to gauge ease of use, softness and more to find the best electric blankets to keep you cozy and snug this winter.

Our top picks:



Read on for more information on how to shop for and maintain an electric blanket. For more ways to stay warm, pair your new heated blanket with the best heated clothing and the best flannel sheets.

BEST OVERALL ELECTRIC BLANKET

Sunbeam Royal Luxe Heated Blanket

This heated blanket from Sunbeam was a top performer in our evaluations and a crowd favorite among our testers. With 12 different heat settings to choose from and dual controls for the Queen and King sizes (that means you and your partner can each select your own heat level), you truly can customize the warmth of this blanket. There's also a 12-hour customizable automatic shut-off function, so you can select how long you want to leave the blanket on — making it perfect for keeping you warm and toasty all night long with peace of mind when it comes to safety. The blanket also features ThermoFine technology that auto-adjusts to evenly distribute heat and maintain your desired heat level.

Story continues

Consumer testers in our Lab raved about how soft and cozy the plush fabric felt and how easy the controls were to use. They also loved the pre-heat option for warming up their sheets before bedtime. Plus, we were impressed by how well the blanket performed in our Lab's wash testing with no signs of shrinkage or any change in appearance after several laundering cycles. And if you prefer soft, warm sherpa to plush microfiber, the brand also offers a Royal Luxe Sherpa Heated Blanket.



BEST VALUE ELECTRIC BLANKET

Sunbeam Royal Ultra Heated Throw



For a simple yet effective electric blanket, check out this alternative option from Sunbeam. It's just as popular, with over 12,000 Amazon reviews and an average of 4.4 stars, at a fraction of the price. The blanket offers four different heat settings with cozy fleece fabric and automatically shuts off after four hours, so you can fall asleep nice and toasty, and you won't be running up your electric bill all night. While we haven't tested the newest iteration of this blanket, Sunbeam's blankets typically perform well in our tests, with testers giving high scores for the cozy feel of the fabric. Testers also noted that they liked how Sunbeam's blankets didn't feel as bulky as other blankets they've owned. Keep in mind that this listing is for the smaller throw, but if you're willing to spend a little more for a larger size, the brand also offers the same blanket in larger sizes with 12 heat levels and a 12-hour selectable automatic shut-off to match your bed size.

BEST ELECTRIC THROW BLANKET

Bedsure Heated Electric Throw Blanket

For a blanket that heats up quickly and thoroughly, check out this pick from Bedsure. The brand's electric throw blankets continue to impress our analysts and testers with how evenly and quickly they heat up compared to other brands we've tested. This blanket offers six different heat settings and four timed options for the automatic shut-off. Plus, you can choose from eight colors in every size from a throw to a king-sized blanket. It has a plush microfiber top with a fluffy fleece bottom, providing two different textures for you to choose from. The brand also offers a similar electric blanket with a ribbed design as well as a double-sided faux fur and sherpa option for extra softness. Our testers loved the soft feel and lightweight qualities of Bedsure's electric throw blankets, with one raving about how the blanket kept her warm without being "overbearing and heavy" like other electric blankets she's tried. Just keep in mind that this blanket isn't as thick as other picks, so while it heats up faster than others, the wires are a little more noticeable.

BEST ELECTRIC BLANKET FOR COUPLES

Perfect Fit Ultra Soft Plush Electric Blanket

Available in Twin, Full, Queen and King sizes, this blanket offers dual control, which allows each person to personalize the heat on their side of the bed with 10 heat settings — say goodbye to fighting over the bedroom thermostat. This blanket from Perfect Fit features ultra-thin wires that are evenly spaced 3 inches apart throughout the blanket to prevent cold spots. It'll automatically shut off after 10 hours, so you can snooze in warmth all night long. This soft, ribbed heated blanket was a tester favorite for its attractive look and quality fabric and it maintained its temperature over time in our Lab tests. Just note that some online reviewers find that the plastic, reflective surface inside the blanket makes noise when crumpled.

BEST BATTERY OPERATED ELECTRIC BLANKET

Cozee Battery-Operated Cordless Heated Blanket

Take your electric blanket on the road with the Cozee blanket. This pick has a rechargeable battery pack that makes this blanket completely portable. The brand claims that it takes just 5 minutes to heat up, and it will automatically shut off after 5 hours. Our analysts love that this blanket features microfiber plush for a cozy feel with a weather-resistant shell for a truly unique, versatile option. Reviewers agree, calling this soft blanket an "absolute game changer" when it comes to camping and other outdoor adventures. While it is on the pricey side, reviewers say it's worth it because of the innovative features and "unsurpassed customer service."

BEST REVERSIBLE ELECTRIC BLANKET

L.L.Bean Wicked Cozy Heated Throw

If you can't decide on which electric blanket is best for you, try a reversible one. This style from L.L.Bean has one smooth, soft side and one sleek, ribbed side. With five different heat settings and a 2-hour auto shut-off, this blanket is ideal for heating up your sheets before bed or snuggling up while binging your favorite TV show. One tester noted that the blanket was perfect for afternoon naps on the couch and shared that the non-ribbed side felt "luxuriously soft" while the ribbed design looked "sleek and stylish" in their home. Another was impressed by the blanket's even heat distribution and high-quality construction. GH experts also love the cozy look of this throw blanket and appreciate that the brand offers three neutral color options to match any bedroom.

BEST SMART ELECTRIC BLANKET

Warmee Smart Heated Throw

This electric blanket connects to an app on your smartphone for temperature and time control (up to 12 hours!). With the option to seamlessly integrate into your smart home for easy voice control you can use Alexa or Google Assistant to adjust the heat level without having to leave your cozy cocoon. Choose between five heat settings for the throw or 10 if you upgrade to the larger blanket. Our analysts also appreciate that the electric blanket uses advanced Invisiwire technology, which means it's made with thinner wires, which the brand says you won't feel through the fabric. We can't wait to test it out in our Lab. The blanket also has a removable cord for easy laundering and soft, plush velvet fabric that's sure to be a new favorite during cold winter nights.

SOFTEST ELECTRIC BLANKET

Hyde Lane Electric Heated Blanket

Super luxe faux fur covers this ultra-soft electric blanket. It's made of 100% polyester for a cozy feel that some online reviewers rave is the softest they've felt on an electric blanket. There are three heat settings, so you can find the perfect one for you, and the power cord is over 6 feet long for added convenience. GH analysts love the luxe look of this pick and we can't wait to test it out in the Lab. Plus, it's available with a faux fur or sherpa top in five different colors and patterns to match any aesthetic. Just keep in mind that some reviewers have found that the controller can get hot after continuous use.

How we choose the best electric blankets

To determine the best electric blankets, we tested top products from popular brands in our Lab and with consumer testers, with our most recent test taking place this year. In Lab tests for electric blankets, we focused on evaluating the performance of each blanket using our climatology chamber in the Lab to gauge factors such as the time needed for each blanket to reach 70 degrees, the time needed to cool down, the efficiency of its electricity use and more. We also evaluated the durability of each blanket, including how it fared in our wash tests. We worked with consumer testers to gauge the ease of use, softness and appearance of each blanket. In all, we analyzed 240 data points to make our picks.

Things to keep in mind when shopping for electric blankets

Here are a few tips for deciding which electric blanket is worth the purchase.

Fabric: Most electric blankets are either made of microfiber (a type of polyester) or acrylic. In our tests, we found that consumers preferred the softness of microfiber over acrylic but could often feel the wiring through the microfiber fabrics, which they didn’t feel through the acrylic blankets.

Size: Many electric blankets are throw-blanket size, but some options come in Queen and King sizes, so decide whether you're looking for something to snuggle up with on the couch or something that will cover your entire bed. Some larger blankets provide dual heating so you and your partner can opt for different levels of warmth.

Automatic Shutdown Timer: Electric blankets often have an automatic timer for safety reasons that will shut off the blanket after a predetermined amount of time. It can range anywhere from 2 to 10 hours, so consider whether you truly need a blanket that will stay warm through the entire night.

How do electric blankets work?

Heated blankets plug into an electrical socket (or use a battery pack) to use electricity to heat the blanket. They feature insulated wires that are safely kept in place between the fabric layers of the blanket. The wires warm up to heat the entire blanket — quite quickly too!

Are electric blankets safe?

Generally, yes. Most electric blankets on the market feature auto shut-off, meaning they will automatically turn off after 2 to 10 hours. Blankets that offer longer periods of heat can be used overnight, and we recommend unplugging them when not in use.

Before purchasing, ensure that the blanket has a third-party safety certification like UL or Intertek. Always make sure to follow all care and use instructions to ensure everyone’s safety. Check your electric blanket's manual to see how many volts it can handle from the power supply. Then, use a power adapter for outlets with higher voltage to avoid overheating and damaging the blanket.

Do electric blankets raise your heating bill?

Electric blankets are actually cheaper than cranking the heat in your house. If your blanket uses 200 watts (the watt usage should be listed in the manual), leaving it on for 10 hours corresponds to 2 kilowatt-hours, which will cost between 20 to 40 cents, depending on where you live. If using an electric blanket lets you turn the heat down at night, then it can actually be a money-saving investment.

How do I care for an electric blanket?

First and foremost, you must, must, must follow all care and use instructions that are included in your electric blanket's manual so everyone stays safe. Aim to keep your electric blanket spread out evenly and not bunched up in a ball, which can create hot spots or damage the wires. When not in use, make sure to unplug and neatly fold the blanket to keep it in pristine condition. If you notice any brown spots on your blanket, stop using it immediately and purchase a replacement: the brown spots likely mean it has overheated, causing burnt areas. For step-by-step care instructions, check out our guide on how to wash an electric blanket.

Why trust Good Housekeeping?

Grace Wu is a textiles product analyst and most recently updated this article. She oversaw recent electric blanket testing both in Lab and with consumer testers and has evaluated everything from warm socks to heated gloves. Prior to joining Good Housekeeping, Grace earned a Master of Engineering in Materials Science & Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Fiber Science from Cornell University. Grace has also worked on wearable technology, smart clothing and electronic textiles within various academic laboratories.

Emma Seymour is a senior textiles product analyst. She’s been at Good Housekeeping for over three years, overseeing Lab and consumer tests for cooling blankets, pillows, and more. With a degree in Fiber Science and Apparel Design from Cornell University, she has extensive research experience, particularly focused on athletic wear. As a lifetime sewer with previous product development experience, she has a strong fashion background with expertise in proper fit and construction.

You Might Also Like