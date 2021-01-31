9 beauty products for people who don't have the patience for makeup

Looking for more beauty tips, trends and editor-approved tricks and recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

There are so many beauty products available for anyone who doesn't have the patience to do their makeup. (Image via Amazon and Glossier)

Most of us don't have the time to sit down and watch a makeup tutorial on YouTube before we have to apply our makeup and head out the door to work (or online to a Zoom meeting). But there are many products out there that can give the illusion you spent hours on your makeup — even if you only spent a couple of minutes.

These products include wingliner stamps, which help you get the perfect, consistent finish whenever you’re trying to create that cat-eye look, as well as blurring primers to help you skip all those powder steps to make your pores disappear.

We’re not saying these products will help you become a smokey-eye connoisseur, but they will make you look forward to applying your makeup instead of dreading the process and having makeup wipes ready for your every mistake.

Let’s face it, no one is perfect when it comes to makeup — unless that’s your profession — but there are definitely people out there who make themselves look pretty flawless by perfecting their makeup application and their secret — aside from practice — is knowing what to buy to help elevate your beauty regimen.

There are so many genius beauty products available for anyone who doesn’t have the patience to do their makeup, and we’ve narrowed down 9 of the essentials that will change the way you look at doing your makeup.

Dual Ended Winged Eyeliner Stamp. (Image via Amazon)

Create the perfect winged eyeliner look with this stamp. You won’t have to waste any more time (or makeup remover) trying to draw those wings on yourself that look different from eye to eye. Stamp on your wings, and you’re done. This product makes wings the quickest part of your makeup routine.

One Amazon customer said the winged eyeliner stamp is easy to use, adding, “Great product! Makes a bigger cat-eye look. Stunning dark colour. Easy to use! Highly recommend!”

SHOP IT: Amazon, $10

bareMinerals Matte Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15. (Image via Sephora)

Some makeup tutorials make it seem like you need to buy seven different products to cover blemishes, scars and redness, but BareMinerals Matte Foundation Broad Spectrum will cover anything with just a few swipes. This beauty product has medium coverage, and the loose powder formula gives you a matte finish.

“I've used this foundation for many years. Every once in a while I think there might be something better out there, but I always return to this very quickly. Most foundations irritate my sensitive skin, break me out, make my skin feel like it can't breathe, and look unnatural,” raved a Sephora customer in their review. “I have dry skin. The thing is with dry skin, and tinted moisturizers do not work because I already use a pretty heavy moisturizer. Powders can look too dry. But Bare Minerals can be applied lightly for a very natural look, and melts into the skin, unlike other powders. It can also be layered to create fuller coverage.”

SHOP IT: Sephora, $38

5 Pairs Reusable Magnetic Eyelashes and 2 Tubes of Magnetic Eyeliner Kit. (Image via Amazon)

Magnetic eyelashes may sound terrifying, but they work wonders. Throw away that messy lash glue and frustrating lashes that fall off right away or take forever to apply. These magnetic lashes are lightweight and easy to use. Apply the magnetic eyeliner to your eyelid, wait a few minutes for it to become tacky and then apply the magnetic eyelash on top of it.

“These are easy to use, can swim with them, sleep in them, and they are still great!” wrote an Amazon shopper in their five-star review.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $27

Glossier Boy Brow. (Image via Glossier)

Glossier’s Boy Brow will transform your eyebrows all on its own. It comes in Blonde, Brown, Black, Auburn and Clear, so your brows can thrive all year long with this one product. The Boy Brow gives your brow hairs a soft, flexible hold in one easy swipe without making them stiffen.

“So so easy to use, adds the perfect amount of hold and colour to my brows. I have fairly thick brows but the hairs toward the tail are lighter in colour so they tend to look a little sparse so for me this is a super-easy way to get that natural, thick fluffy brow look,” a Glossier shopper wrote in their review. “Honestly can't recommend this product enough I wear it every day, takes less than a minute to apply and stays on until I take my makeup off in the evening.”

SHOP IT: Glossier, $20

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops. (Image via Sephora)

Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops is a versatile skin product and a makeup hybrid all at the same time. It will leave you with a dewy glow while hydrating your skin and leaving it visibly brighter. You can use these dew drops as the last step of your makeup routine for a glossy finish, or you can use it without makeup for an effortless glow.

“Beautiful dewy skin, so refreshing and clean. Love the limiting effect of this product. It made my skin feel so light and clean, I went makeup-free and felt my skin glow the whole time,” raved a Sephora customer.

SHOP IT: Sephora, $45

No Pore Blem Primer + Advanced Real Moisture Liquid Foundation. (Image via Amazon)

The No Pore Blem Primer will is the ultimate primer with a soft and silky texture. It covers large pores, wrinkles and uneven skin into a smooth and sleek surface. It also helps to maximize the effect of the next base of makeup. It helps to keep skin from looking oily for hours and lets the skin breathe. The Advanced Real Moisture Liquid Foundation keeps the skin healthy and moisturized while blocking the sun and preventing wrinkles.

“I was a little skeptical about the colour of the foundation, as I have very fair skin, but it was perfect. I've found a new inexpensive primer and foundation! This lasts all day (I do use setting spray). The primer makes my skin very soft, not greasy at all,” wrote an Amazon customer in their five-star review. “My skin is somewhat dry, especially in the winter. I haven't had any ‘dry spots’ and I use these items daily. Just goes to show — you don't need to spend a fortune to get a great product.”

SHOP IT: Amazon, $76

Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara. (Image via Sephora)

Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara has an hourglass-shaped brush and extra stiff bristles to maximize the product's performance. All you need is one coat, and your lashes will be full and defined. If you’re still not convinced, this mascara has more than 450,000 loves on Sephora.

“This has been my go-to mascara for several years now. I have straight lashes with decent volume and length. This will give them a little curl and fill them in a bit, not dramatically,” wrote one Sephora customer. “I don't feel the need to curl but sometimes do for a little more oomph. I buy the mini size because the full size dries out too fast and I find the wand length easier to manipulate.”

SHOP IT: Sephora, $33

Eyeshadow shield. (Image via Amazon)

These self-adhesive pads are from Amazon are perfect for catching any falling eyeshadow, so you don’t have to stop and blend your concealer while working on your lids. These shields protect you from any mess while you’re doing your eyeshadow, and they can also be used to help apply your lipstick. They fit perfectly under your eye and help protect your skin from mascara and eyeliner when you apply your makeup. Say goodbye to those raccoon-eyes and don’t be afraid when you have to sneeze while applying mascara.

“I like these. they do a good job of keeping fallout from getting on my face which is very nice. they are very sticky, someone recommended putting one on your hand and trying to make it less sticky and that has worked well for me. they are, from what I experienced, a one time use per stencil. I would buy it again,” wrote an Amazon shopper.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $16

FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Colour. (Image via Sephora)

Fenty Beauty’s Stunna Lip Paint is a long-wearing, low maintenance liquid lipstick that delivers high-impact colour. The lip-defining precision wand helps apply your lipstick with one stroke. Thanks, Rihanna!

“I'm obsessed with this red. The formula is soft and applies so easily. I'm paler than pale -I can see through my skin in some places pale - so I've had a hard time finding a red that actually looks good. Also, my lips tend to dry out - not with this- it’s lasted hours,” wrote a Sephora shopper. “I regret waiting years to try it and wasting money on other reds. it does slightly transfer but that doesn't bother me, I wasn't expecting smudge-proof. I think Rihanna has converted me the woman is a genius.”

SHOP IT: Sephora, $33

