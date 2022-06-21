The best early Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals to shop now—shop Ninja, Hestan and GreenPan

Monica Petrucci, Reviewed
·4 min read

Amazon Prime Day is coming. The retail giant's major annual sale is slated for Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 this year, and we're here to make sure you're prepared to take advantage of some of the best deals of the year. Although there will be countless deals available on the site that day, don't be overwhelmed: We're a team of experts who are serious about savings, constantly scouring through deals to guide you towards your dream discount.

If you're looking to spruce up your kitchen this year, you've come to the right place. Our kitchen and cooking deal hunters are here to break down the best appliances, cookware, and accessories that Amazon Prime Day already has to offer.

Whether you’re shopping for a premium knife set or an air fryer for summer cooking, we’ve rounded up the best kitchen deals. Here’s everything you need to know about the early Amazon Prime Day sales.

The best early Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals you can shop

Here are our top five favorite Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals you can shop right now, including a highly rated chef's knife and a cookware set.

  1. Misen 8-Inch Chef Knife for $63.75 (Save $11.25)

  2. OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $69.99 (Save $29.96)

  3. GE 12-Cup Food Processor with Accessories for $99 (Save $60)

  4. Magic Mill Food Dehydrator Machine for $118.99 (Save $71)

  5. Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium 16-Piece Cookware Set for $449.99 (Save $80)

The best early Amazon Prime Day small appliance deals

From air fryers to coffee makers, these are the compact machines that get us through the day. And now is the best time to add them to your cart

Save big on compact kitchen appliances with these early Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals.
The best early Amazon Prime Day kitchenware deals

Something as simple as a new set of wine glasses or dishes can make your kitchen feel like a luxurious eatery. These are some of the best deals you can find to make that dream come to life.

Shop these early Amazon Prime Day kitchenware deals and save on everything from coffee mugs and glasses to silverware and salad bowls.
The best early Amazon Prime Day cookware deals

Whether your old pots and pans are a little too loved or you're just eager for a sleeker upgrade, investing in new cookware is always easier when it comes with a smaller price tag.

Save big with these early Amazon Prime Day cookware deals on brands like GreenPan, Hestan and OXO.
The best early Amazon Prime Day cutlery deals

Without high-quality knives in your kitchen, you'll likely have a hard time putting those restaurant-quality meals together. While the best cutlery doesn't always come cheap, a good sale is a great excuse to upgrade your slicing game

Upgrade your kitchen knives with early Amazon Prime Day deals on Misen, Astercook, Vavsea and more.
What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon started the major sales event back in 2015, as a celebration of the retailer's 20th anniversary and a means of increasing membership on the site. Since then, it's exploded into an annual two-day event that often surpasses the success of even Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Now, every summer, Amazon Prime members look forward to doorbuster discounts from Amazon (and its competitors) during Prime Day.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. We expect to see tons of price drops in the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2022 with several already-live early Prime Day deals available today.

What kitchen deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Home cooks and foodies, rejoice! There's no shortage of kitchen deals when it comes to Amazon Prime Day. Last year, we saw markdowns on some of the best cookware sets we've tested, and several renowned appliances—from air fryers to rice cookers to blenders.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

In short, yes—Amazon Prime Day offers deals that are exclusive to Prime Members only. In addition to the perks of annual Prime Day deals, Prime Members can also enjoy perks like movies and TV with Prime Video, unlimited books with Prime Reading, and more.

Not a Prime Member? You don't have to miss out on deals! Historically, Amazon competitors like WalmartTargetBed Bath & BeyondThe Home DepotWayfair and Best Buy all offer attractive deals around the same time as Prime Day.

