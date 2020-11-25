The best Dyson vacuums and air purifiers to get on sale now for Black Friday 2020

Shop major markdowns on popular Dyson vacuums and air purifier this Black Friday.

When it comes to purchasing at-home appliances, such as vacuums or air purifiers, not just any machine will do. That's why we here at Reviewed do the much-needed research it takes to help keep you informed when you're making a purchase on one of these appliances.

Throughout our testing, Dyson has been a trusted brand that consistently receives high marks from our team, with noteworthy spots in our roundups for the best HEPA air purifiers, the best air purifiers, the best vacuum cleaners—and more. However, with those high marks come notoriously lofty price tags that can make the brand's products feel a bit daunting—which is exactly why we're so excited about the incredible Black Friday 2020 markdowns below.

Dyson Vacuums

Snag customer-loved and Reviewed-approved Dyson vacuums at a discount.

Thanks to some of the best Black Friday 2020 sales happening now, there are tons of Dyson vacuums marked down, ranging from the Ball Animal 2 ($299.99), which we hailed as the best upright vacuum the company makes—to the V8 absolute (also $299.99), a tried-and-true pick that we dubbed as our No.1 lightweight vacuum. No need to search the web for these price drops, either—all you have to do is keep scrolling to snag these must-have discounts!

Dyson Air Purifiers

Dyson air purifiers are some of our favorites in the market.

Between the West Coast wildfires and seasonal allergies, air purifiers were a hugely popular product for Reviewed readers this year: These high-tech machines help to remove everything from bacteria and pollen to smoke from the air. Dyson's unique fan/heater/purifier-hybrid models (check out the TP01, once $399.99, now $249.99 at Best Buy, below!) are a solid pick for them, and there's still time to nab one at a substantial markdown.

