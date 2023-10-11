This super quiet (and powerful) Dreo smart tower fan is the perfect Dyson Pure Cool dupe — and it's on sale on Amazon

Dyson is one of the most expensive home tech brands in the world. From its hair tools to its home tech products, Dyson's best sellers cost hundreds of dollars and, in some cases, even thousands. The Dyson Purifying Tower Fan is one of its all-time best sellers, but it costs a whopping $570.

After using it for a year, I've found it's more of an air purifier than a tower fan in its primary functions. So, if you're looking for a tower fan that has a similar sleek and modern look but is also extremely powerful and whisper-silent, I recommend the Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan — my new all-time favorite and criminally underrated tower fan. Best of all, it's on sale for the last day of October Prime Day!

Most shoppers know Dreo for its compact yet powerful space heaters, but its tower fan lineup deserves much more recognition.

It checks all the boxes perfectly, especially when stacked up against its main competitor: Dyson. Dreo's tower fans are super affordable, with the cheapest retailing for just $117. They all have this sleek, streamlined and minimal design with curved edges and top-to-bottom bladeless vents that produce air so cool that you'll need a blanket in the height of summer.

I recently received the Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan, and after using it for a few days, I decided to put my Dyson Purifying Tower Fan to the side and give Dreo the star slot in my living room.

Firstly, it's arguably the most stunning tower fan I've ever seen — dare I say I enjoy the design even more than my Dyson? When comparing the two, I also found that the Dreo tower fan is miles more powerful and much quieter than the Dyson. The Dreo's breeze also extends further distances, allowing you to easily cool a large room even without cranking the fan speed to the max.

Credit: Dreo, Dyson

What further cemented the Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan as the best I've ever used is its seamless smart features. In seconds, I connected it to my Wi-Fi via the Dreo smartphone app. There, I'm able to change the oscillation angle, increase or decrease the fan speed, turn it on or off, give it voice commands and so much more.

If you're curious about the minute details, the Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan works with Google Home and Amazon Alexa, plus it has 12 speeds and a timer, four adjustable oscillation angles (30, 60, 90 and 120 degrees), four modes (normal, standard, sleep and auto) and is ultra-quiet. It's so quiet that sometimes I have to double-check that it's even on when I'm not in the room.

Shoppers also specifically love how easy it is to assemble. It took me less than five minutes to put together. All you have to do is attach the main body to the base and plug it into an outlet.

The Dreo Smart Voice-Controlled Oscillating Pilot Max Tower Fan comes in silver and gold (my personal favorite of the two). If you've had your eye on the Dyson Purifying Tower Fan, keep in mind that you'll likely regret your purchase when the summer heat kicks in. Instead, opt for this one from Dreo that's over $400 cheaper and is so much quieter and more powerful.

Also, I'm not the only one who's confident this tower fan has the Dyson beat on all fronts. Thousands of five-star reviewers on Amazon agree. In fact, one who dubbed the Dreo "a fan worthy of its price tag" admitted to ditching her Dyson for this best seller.

"I loved this fan so much that I tossed my Dyson fan," she wrote. "[It's] the perfect combination of design and power."

Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this $10 shampoo that's the industry's best-kept secret for curing bald spots and dryness.

More from In The Know:

Stanley just released the best insulated water bottle ever — and it's cheaper than the viral tumbler

Amazon's latest version of its highest-rated Fire tablet is on sale for just $40 before fall Prime Day

Brown leather bags will be everywhere this fall and Coach Outlet has the best at up to 67% off

The 3 most popular editions of Apple AirPods are on sale for one more day on Amazon — as low as $89

The post This super quiet (and powerful) Dreo smart tower fan is the perfect Dyson Pure Cool dupe — and it's on sale on Amazon appeared first on In The Know.