The best Dyson deals and sales for October 2020: Vacuums and Fans

This year the need for healthy air is greater than ever. Dyson vacuums and fans feature extensive air filtering, including HEPA-standard filtering. Because of Dyson’s high prices, however, many customers wait for the corded or cordless vacuum cleaner, bladeless fan, or haircare device they have their heart set on to go on sale. Fortunately, Dyson frequently discounts its products, often changing prices every week. The best place to start? Right here, with our collection of the best Dyson deals and the best Dyson sales.

Today’s best Dyson deals

Today’s best Dyson vacuum deals

Today’s best Dyson fan deals

How to choose a Dyson cordless vacuum

Have you ever wondered about the difference between Motorhead, Animal, and Absolute versions of the same generation Dyson lightweight cordless stick vacuum cleaner? Dyson typically sells two or three models of each new generation of its versatile cordless vacuum cleaners.

Successive generations often have stronger motors, longer battery lives, and sometimes larger dust bins. Each model in a generation typically has the same motor and major features. Those variants generally represent varying levels of features and accessories in a new generation. The list prices for models in the latest generation typically differ by $50 to $100.

Dyson uses the Motorhead designation for the most basic model, usually with a single type of cleaning head and a base assortment of accessories.

A Dyson Animal V-series stick vacuum comes with a midrange assortment, often including two cleaning heads and most accessories or, in some instances, just one cleaning head with all accessories for that model.

Dyson Absolute Cordless V-series models usually include everything available for that model so that you can expect two cleaning heads (regular-sized and mini) and the full assortment of accessories.

When shopping for a Dyson cord-free stick vac, look for the features and accessories you’re sure you’ll actually use. Many homeowners buy vacuums with loads of accessories and attachments, but during their years of ownership, only use two or three attachments such as a crevice tool and an upholstery brush.

If you’re sure you’ll use all of the available accessories with a Dyson model, it’s less expensive to buy everything at once rather than fill in later with single pieces at higher prices. Don’t let the bundle-price argument sway you, though, if you usually vacuum as quickly as possible and only occasionally get to the edges, ceilings, and under furniture.

An expert’s guide to Dyson deals and Dyson sales

If Dyson’s list prices are beyond your budget, there are several ways to save on the brand’s appliances.

Sales – Dyson has frequent 'official Dyson sales' throughout the year, often with 20% to 40% discounts.

Refurbished models – Dyson also has an active business selling refurbished models at even more significant discounts. Dyson runs its factory-refurbished models through full function testing, and each comes with a Dyson warranty.

Model adjustments – You can also find fabulous deals on Dyson products with the company's practice of continuing older models even after new generations launch. So, if you are considering the latest model Dyson cord-free stick vacuum cleaner but it costs a few hundred dollars more than you're prepared to spend, look back a generation or two. New Dyson models often have stronger motors and other specialized features, but any of the last two or maybe even three generations might be perfect for your needs.

Mystery deals – This savings factor is likely due to inventory balancing, but we don't know for sure. However, there are times when Dyson deals on previous-generation models defy the original model's pricing-level differences. For example, we've seen earlier Dyson Absolute V-series models on sale at major merchants and even on Dyson's website for the same or less than Animal or Motorhead models of the same V-series generation. So for the same or lower price, you can sometimes get a more fully-equipped model.

When the stars align in your favor – Even when all four money-saving factors apply, which is rare, the best deal on a Dyson is still going to be more than you need to spend on a basic vacuum cleaner. However, if you want the Dyson quality and brand name, a perfect-storm-like deal would be to find a Dyson factory-refurbished, higher-model-level V-series stick vacuum on sale for less than a lower-model-level version of the same generation.

