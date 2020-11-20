Best Dyson Black Friday deals 2020: Offers on vacuums, hairdryers and more OLD

(Dyson)

Black Friday isn’t officially here yet, but the deals are coming in thick and fast already.

The shopping event, which this year runs from November 27 - 30, originally took place in America the day after Thanksgiving. Now a permanent shopping fixture here, British customers view it as a chance to buy those wishlist items for less.

Every year, it feels like brands and retailers kick things off earlier and earlier as they compete ferociously for our attention - and our cash. This year, they have more reason than ever as sales have slumped following Covid restrictions. We are also all spending more time at home than ever, and can’t help but notice all those (big and small) things that could do with an upgrade.

The pre-sales are a great time to avoid the online rush and secure the product well before stocks run dry. It’s an especially good time to invest in state-of-the-art technology from big brands that might otherwise be out of your price bracket.

Making an opening gambit for early Black Friday pre-sale deals is Dyson, the innovative home tech company.

With deals on Dyson machines across Floorcare, Personal Care (the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer!) and Lighting, this is a rare opportunity to get a reduced price product, straight from the brand.

There’s as much as £100 to be saved - just one catch. The deals run from November 18 - December 1, and when they’re gone, they’re gone.

There's as much as £100 to be saved - just one catch. The deals run from November 18 - December 1, and when they're gone, they're gone.

Fed up of finding pet hair on every possible surface? Bid it farewell with this cleaner, designed for homes with pets. One charge offers half an hour of powerful suction (it’s so efficient you probably won’t need much more). There’s also a reach-under tool to get to those tricky spots under furniture. And it can go from a full length vacuum to handheld with just one click. Comes with seven tools and accessories for whole-home cleaning, including mini motorised tool which tackles hair and ground-in dirt.

Dyson V7 Motorhead cordless vacuum

Now £199.99 | Dyson (Save £100)

Cord-free. Hassle-free. Powerful. Available from Dyson.com exclusively, this cleaner offers 40min of cleaning from just one charge and comes with an additional cleaner-head, engineered especially to see to hard floors. Get in those hard-to-reach spots under furniture using the reach-under tool and transform it to a handheld device for awkward places or the car with just a single click.

Comes with seven tools and accessories for whole-home cleaning, including mini motorised tool which tackles hair and ground-in dirt.

Dyson V8 Absolute Pro

£299.99 | Dyson (Save £100)

No wires - no problem. This powerful vacuum can do 40 minutes of efficient cleaning from a single battery charge. Got laminate or tiled flooring? Clean those too with the help of the additional cleaner-head, engineered especially for hard floors. Includes reach-under tool for easy cleaning under furniture.

It also comes complete with seven tools and accessories so you can give the whole house a good clean.

Dyson V8 Absolute Extra cordless vacuum

£299.99 | Currys (Save £100)

Carpets, hard wood, tiles, laminate - whatever your floor, this Dyson device will help keep it spick and span. It boasts impressive performance across carpet and hard floors with a triple threat of suction modes. This makes it easier to adjust push force as needed for different tasks, from hard floors to deep-pile rugs.

Comes with a set of four tools for whole-home cleaning including mattress tool and a soft dusting brush.

Dyson Small Ball Animal 2 upright vacuum

£199.99 | Dyson (Save £50)

Never suffer a bad hair day again with the Dyson Supersonic in your arsenal. The powerful hairdryer uses intelligent heat controls to dry and care for your locks at the same time. It’s powered by a super quiet Dyson Digital V9 Motor so won’t wake up your entire household after your early morning or late night shower.

Available exclusively at Dyson.com, you can get a free stand as part of its Black Friday deal.

Dyson Supersonic hairdryer

£299 + free stand | Dyson

Available in both black and white, these lights are made to reduce the strain on your eyes. It calculates the colour, temperature and brightness every 60 seconds and adjusts itself accordingly, giving you precisely the right light for the time of day. The quality of light is guaranteed for a 60 year time-frame.

Dyson Lightcycle

£499.99 | Dyson (Save £150)

A shorter version of the above, perfect for your WFH desk, this intelligent light tracks daylight before giving off its glow, so you always get a balanced amount of light - thereby reducing eye strain.

£249.99 | Dyson (Save £150)

