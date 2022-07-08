Best DSLR cameras for everyone from beginners to experienced photo snappers

Ian Evenden
·12 min read
(Pexels)
(Pexels)

You might think, given the prominence of mirrorless (MILC) cameras from all of the major manufacturers, that the DSLR was dead, its time on Earth celebrated but, sadly, over.

That’s not quite true. While we don’t expect any of the major players to release a new DSLR any time soon, they are still for sale and represent an excellent opportunity for bargains.

After all, just because Canon and Nikon only release MILCs now doesn’t mean their excellent DSLRs stopped working. Buy in today and you’ll get the benefit of an enormous lens range, from both body manufacturers and third parties, and prices that are well down on what they were when the cameras were new. The second hand market is particularly competitive, with whole collections being dumped as their owners move over to the new technology.

Then, when the time comes for a new body and you get a mirrorless, you can use an adapter for your lenses. Or you could just stick with it - a camera that takes excellent images today will continue to for some time. DSLRs also have some features that some might see as advantages over MILCs.

They have a purely optical viewfinder thanks to the reflex mirror, which can give a clearer view than even the best electronic viewfinder and helps extend battery life. They also tend to be larger, making handling them easier for those blessed with large hands, or when wearing gloves.

DSLRs come in two major formats. There are those with full-frame sensors, which means the camera’s digital sensor is the same size as a frame of 35mm film, and those with smaller APS-C sensors, which are usually cheaper, and can come with a built-in flash as the viewfinder assembly is more compact. A smaller sensor is said to ‘crop’ the full-frame image, by 1.6x for Canon and 1.5x for everyone else.

This means, if you’re used to a full-frame camera, you’ll need to slightly adjust your lens choice for the same framing on a crop, a 35mm lens multiplying by the crop factor to give the field of view of a 52mm lens (56 for Canon). Mounting a 400mm lens on a 1.5x crop camera gets you the reach of a 600mm, but the crop means you’ll need specially designed ultra-wide angle lenses, if that’s your thing. They’re readily available.

Mirrorless cameras may have the lead in technology - you won’t find in-body image stabilisation in a DSLR, for example, but there’s life in the older gear yet, and it’s the perfect time to pick up a pro-level kit at a reduced price.

See our roundup of the best DSLR cameras to spend your money on below

Canon EOS 90D

With a remarkable 32MP stuffed into its APS-C sensor, and 10FPS continuous shooting, the 90D is a camera for taking photos of things that move fast, like birds, sprinters, or your kids. Luckily, it’s just as good taking photos of things that don’t move so fast. It has Canon’s 45-point dual-pixel AF system, which means the autofocus is just as good when using the 3in flip-out screen as it is when looking down the viewfinder. There’s Canon’s iTR face-tracking system too,

With access to all Canon’s EF and EF-S lenses, as well as those made by thirdparty manufacturers, there’s a lot to like here. Video shooting provides full-width 4K/30fps, the battery life is immense, it features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for remote control and file transfer, and there’s weather-sealing to keep the rain out.

The only downsides are its single SD card slot, and that the large file sizes eat into the frame buffer quickly.

Buy now £1209.00, Amazon

Nikon D7500

Another APS-C model, with a 21MP sensor and 8FPS maximum shooting speed, the D7500 has been around since 2017, but remains one of the most versatile cameras in Nikon’s range and is a bit of a bargain.

It has the same metering system and sensor as the more expensive D500, which is marked out by the omission of the low-pass filter many digital cameras have, which adds a slight blur to your images to prevent digital artefacts. Most of the time we don’t notice it’s there, but remove the filter and you can get sharper still images, at the cost of a risk of moire patterns emerging when you photograph certain textures, and in video.

Speaking of which, 4K at 30fps is possible, there are headphone and microphone connections, and you can record simultaneously to the SD card slot, of which there is only one, and to an external recorder via the HDMI port. The rear screen tilts, though isn’t fully articulated, and with almost a million pixels is good enough, but has been surpassed elsewhere.

The 51-point AF system is one of Nikon’s older, tried and tested pieces of technology, but it gets an upgrade here in the form of Group Area AF, which monitors five separate focus points at once to improve tracking

Buy now £1049.00, Wex Photo Video

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

A full-frame professional workhorse, this camera was released in 2016 and shows no signs of slowing down even though it has been superceded by Canon’s mirrorless offerings. You might even be able to get it for a rather reasonable price, especially with all the EF lenses on the second hand market.

You get a 30MP sensor with a burst speed of 7fps. There are dual card slots, CompactFlash and SD, and while the rear screen doesn’t articulate it is a touchscreen. Video comes in the form of a cropped 4K implementation that uses an unusual format known for its excellent quality but large filesizes. Stick to 1080p, however, and you get to use the full width of the sensor.

There’s a 61-point AF system with lots of extra-sensitive cross-type points, and this was the first Canon DSLR to feature the Dual-Pixel AF that means AF in Live View is as snappy as using the viewfinder, and that raw images can have their focus points slightly adjusted after shooting, if processed in Canon’s own software.

Mainly, what the 5D Mark IV offers is excellent handling, autofocus, and image quality. There’s weather sealing, low noise in high-ISO images, and battery life is very long. It’s a camera for someone who takes photos all day, but the perks of this can benefit anyone.

Buy now £2869.00, Jessops

Nikon D850

The 45.7MP full-frame (FX in Nikon’s parlance) sensor was the D850’s great selling point when it launched back in 2017. This number of pixels has since been demolished by some full-frame mirrorless cameras, particularly those from Sony, but this is a pro classic beloved of press and wedding photographers.

On the back you’ll find a tilting touchscreen, and full-width 4K video is available up to 30fps. 1080p can be shot at 60fps, and clever internal software allows the creation of time-lapse movies with no extra equipment, while a built-in intervalometer lets you shoot all sorts of sequences.

IBIS is built-in, and there’s a pair of memory card slots - a fast UHS-II SD and the less common but very fast XQD. AF is achieved through 153 points, 99 of them the more sensitive cross-type, with the central point being so sensitive it can drive the AF in almost complete darkness.

The burst speed is 7fps, though this can be raised to 9fps by attaching an optional battery grip. Drop down to an APS-C crop (DX mode), and you can shoot 8.6MP images at 30fps. The metering tech in the D850 is taken from Nikon’s top-of-the-range D5 camera, and it all performs incredibly well. While it’s aimed at professionals, there’s nothing wrong with picking one up while they’re cheap, and seeing just what a camera like this can do.

Buy now £2640.00, Amazon

Pentax K-1 Mark II

It can be tricky to find cameras for a list like this that aren’t made by Canon and Nikon. The two leading optics companies have the market so sewn up other manufacturers have decamped to make mirrorless cameras or concentrate on other things like smartphones. Pentax, however, continues to hang around in the DSLR space, and the K-1 Mark II is a cracker.

Built around a 36.4MP full-frame sensor, things like the 33-point AF system and 4.4fps burst speed sound outdated compared to the competition. However, it’s not one to be dismissed, as not only is there a wide range of lenses available for the K-mount, but plenty of bargains to be had too, and in terms of signal-to-noise ratio and dynamic range, it can just edge out competition from Canon and Nikon.

The K-1’s greatest trick is the ability to minutely move its sensor. This allows for all sorts of functionality, including IBIS, Astrotracer mode for astrophotography, and Dynamic Pixel Shift Resolution that combines four images into one for extra resolution and dynamic range, and can be used handheld.

Video-wise, the Pentax is an also-ran. It’s limited to 1080p HD, and you’re stuck using the slower contrast-detect AF system when shooting moving images too. Still, this remains a decent spec stills camera with weather-sealing and a few tricks up its sleeve that should be available for a decent price.

Buy now £1599.00, Amazon

Canon EOS 250D

Available for just £600 - though that’s body only, you’ll still need a lens to make it work - the 250D is an APS-C DSLR with a 24.1MP sensor that’s been squeezed into a body that’s so small you might mistake it for a mirrorless. It’s even available in a brilliant white finish.

There is a cheaper model, the EOS 2000D, which you can pick up for less than £400 with a lens, but the 250D represents newer and better technology all round. It has 4K video at up to 25fps, a vari-angle touchscreen, a burst speed of 5fps and you can get 1,000 shots from a fully charged battery (if you can avoid using the screen).

The greatest down-side is the AF system. Despite being Canon’s latest Dual-Pixel flavour, it only has nine points, sothe chances of one of them being over your desired target in the viewfinder without recomposing the scene are reduced. Is that bad, or part of the skill of photography? The argument rages. The number of points in Live View expands to almost 4,000, and you can focus just by tapping it with a finger. It’s a fast, easy system and means you can quickly shift between subjects when shooting video.

Bad points include the single card slot, which doesn’t support the newer, faster UHS-II SD cards, and a maddening on/off switch that makes it too easy to flip the camera into movie mode when you don’t want to. Other than that, it’s a great introduction to the world of the DSLR.

Buy now £599.00, Amazon

Nikon D3500

Trading blows with Canon’s cheaper cameras at the bottom end of the market, the D3500 was launched in 2018 and pairs a decent 24MP APS-C sensor with responsive autofocus and a beginner-friendly body.

The rear screen is fixed, there’s no 4K video, and it features only one, relatively slow, SD card slot. However, you do get a burst speed of 5fps, and an 11-point AF system using the viewfinder that, while not up there with Nikon’s finest, certainly gets the job done.

‘Modest but effective’ is a good phrase to cover most of the D3500’s features. You get 1080p video at 60fps, and focusing in Live View is simply a matter of touching the screen. As a camera for someone just starting out on their photographic journey, you could do a lot worse.

Buy now £495.00, Amazon

Nikon D780

A bit of a curiosity, this one. The D780 is a DSLR that thinks it’s mirrorless, with plenty of inspiration taken from the Nikon Z6 in both firmware and hardware features.

The body is still a chunky DSLR, however, ideal for those with larger hands or who need to wear gloves, with a tilting touchscreen on the back and two UHS-II SD card slots. Inside, you’ll find a 24.5MP full-frame sensor with the EXPEED 6 processor, exactly the combination in the Z6, and when using Live View the burst speed is the same too: 12fps (7fps using the optical viewfinder, as the mirror mechanism slows things down).

Also familiar is the 273-point phase detection AF system, but this is only activated in Live View - putting the viewfinder to your eye drops the number to 51 points, though this would still be plenty if they weren’t clustered so tightly in the centre of the frame. Battery life is excellent, and the only real negative is that the camera is still quite expensive.

Buy now £2299.00

Verdict

The DSLR is not dead. Or at least, not yet. It will carry on until the last Canon EF lens is removed from the shelves, and over 150 million of them have been made. If you’re looking for a complete camera system and aren’t that bothered about having the bleeding edge of technology slung around your neck, then this is a great time to pick up a DSLR, as prices are reasonable and the second-hand market vibrant. Our top model, the Canon EOS 90D, has enough megapixels to print at poster size, enough speed to track a sprinter, and the video capabilities to match. It’s a true all-rounder.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russian rouble recovers past 61 vs dollar after sharp slide

    The Russian rouble strengthened on Friday, heading back past the 61 mark against the dollar and recovering some ground after falling sharply from multi-year highs in the past week, as the market priced in possible foreign currency interventions. The rouble hit more than seven-year highs just over a week ago, but then shed around 20% against the greenback as several officials voiced concerns about its strength, which dents Russia's income from exporting commodities and other goods priced in dollars and euros. The rouble is still the world's best-performing currency https://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/Apps/NewsServices/mediaProxy?apiKey=6d416f26-7b24-4f31-beb6-1b5aa0f3fafb&url=http%3A%2F%2Ffingfx.thomsonreuters.com%2Fgfx%2Frngs%2FGLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE%2F0100301V041%2Findex.html so far this year, boosted by measures - including restrictions on Russian households withdrawing foreign currency savings - taken to shield Russia's financial system from Western sanctions imposed after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Vancouver Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Jonathan Lekkerimaki has spent the past four years idolizing Vancouver Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson. Now he's poised to be his favourite player's teammate. The Canucks chose Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft Thursday. "It's amazing," said the Swedish right-winger. "I can't describe it." The native of Tullinge said he's been a fan of Pettersson, a fellow Swede, since he cracked the Canucks' lineup in 2019. While he's had discussions with Vancouver, h

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • BlackJacks trounce struggling Rattlers, tie CEBL record with 51-point victory

    The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa. Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game. The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Maple Leafs fans voted 'most annoying' in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Canadian basketball players relish chance to play at home in Globl Jam U23 tournament

    TORONTO — At a recent meeting of Canada's under-23 basketball teams, players were asked to raise a hand if they'd ever played for Canada at home. Two of the 30-plus players in attendance raised their hands. This week's inaugural Globl Jam tournament isn't just an opportunity to bridge the gap in Canada's national program between the youth and senior squads, but a rare chance for the country's most talented young players to don the Maple Leaf at home. Aaliyah Edwards, one of the two who have play

  • JT Poston goes wire-to-wire in John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill, (AP) — J.T. Poston completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the John Deere Classic for his second PGA Tour title and a spot in the British Open. Three strokes ahead entering the day at TPC Deere Run, Poston closed with a 2-under 69 for a three-stroke margin over fellow British Open qualifiers Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo. “It is hard,” Poston said. “Wire-to-wire, having the lead for so long that it’s just hard not to think about that fine line all week. I tried to s

  • Canada's women's Volleyball Nations League campaign ends with loss to Netherlands

    Canada's women's indoor volleyball team fell 3-1 (25-22, 25-27, 24-26, 23-25) to the Netherlands, bringing its Volleyball Nations League campaign to a close on Sunday in Calgary. Calgary native Alexa Gray and Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C., led Canada with 22 points. Celeste Plak tallied a team-high 19 for the Dutch. Canada finished its four-game stint at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex with a 1-3 record, having beat Turkey, then suffer three straight losses to Serbia, Germany and the Netherlands. Th

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12