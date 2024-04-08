The Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 CMT Awards

See how every stylish star made an entrance at the CMT Awards, from Kelsea Ballerini to Trisha Yearwood

The 2024 CMT Awards are here!

Austin, Texas was ready to rock as the star-studded event kicked off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 7.

The biggest names in country music descended on the Moody Center for the ceremony, among them: Kelsea Ballerini, who's hosting solo for the first time after co-hosting three times prior, Keith Urban, who's performing and the legendary Trisha Yearwood, who's receiving a new award inspired by the late June Carter Cash.

Catch the 23rd iteration of the ceremony on CBS and on Paramount+. And scroll through to see the best-dressed stars at the event.

Kelsea Ballerini

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas

All eyes were on Kelsea Ballerini in a dreamy red lace dress and EFFY Jewelry. The star, who's hosting the show solo for the first time after hosting three times with Kane Brown, is up for several awards.

Trisha Yearwood

Rick Kern/Getty Trisha Yearwood attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Trisha Yearwood made a dazzling entrance in a sequin gown with major feather cuffs and strappy sandals. The music icon, who is set to perform, will also receive the first-ever June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at the event.

Mickey Guyton

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Mickey Guyton attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards on April 7, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Nominee Mickey Guyton was dressed to impress on the red carpet in a semi-sheer, embellished halter gown and equally blinged-out clutch.

Jane Seymour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Jane Seymour attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

British actress Jane Seymour stepped out to present at the event in a black sequin dress with a lace-trimmed neckline and tiered skirt, teamed with tri-color cowboy boots for the right hit of country flair.

Lainey Wilson

Rick Kern/Getty Lainey Wilson attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas

Nominee and performer Lainey Wilson rocked her signature bell bottoms — these by Area are decked out with silver polka dots — and a matching asymmetrical Superdown top, teamed with a vintage necklace from Double D, Minnie Lane jewelry and Charlie 1 Horse hat.

GloRilla

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty GloRilla attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Rapper GloRilla hit the red carpet in a draped bustier gown with a thigh-high split that revealed her lace-up sandals. Her accessory of choice? Grills.

Emma Roberts

Chris Saucedo/WireImage Emma Roberts attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Presenter Emma Roberts topped off her blush, one-shoulder gown with a draped bustier with a red lip.

Amber Riley

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Amber Riley attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Amber Riley struck a pose in a sequin and fringe-covered dress and sparkly sandals, before presenting.

Carly Pearce

Chris Saucedo/WireImage Carly Pearce attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Nominee and presenter Carly Pearce put her best foot forward in a sheer top that revealed her metallic bra, and towering embellished platforms (all Dolce & Gabbana) styled with Celeste Starre earrings and Nadri rings.

Gayle King

Chris Saucedo/WireImage Gayle King attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Presenter Gayle King lit up the carpet in a neon green sequin suit, plus a matching top and pointy heels. A equally blingy rainbow clutch completed her colorful look.

