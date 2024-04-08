The Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 CMT Awards
See how every stylish star made an entrance at the CMT Awards, from Kelsea Ballerini to Trisha Yearwood
The 2024 CMT Awards are here!
Austin, Texas was ready to rock as the star-studded event kicked off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 7.
The biggest names in country music descended on the Moody Center for the ceremony, among them: Kelsea Ballerini, who's hosting solo for the first time after co-hosting three times prior, Keith Urban, who's performing and the legendary Trisha Yearwood, who's receiving a new award inspired by the late June Carter Cash.
Catch the 23rd iteration of the ceremony on CBS and on Paramount+. And scroll through to see the best-dressed stars at the event.
Kelsea Ballerini
All eyes were on Kelsea Ballerini in a dreamy red lace dress and EFFY Jewelry. The star, who's hosting the show solo for the first time after hosting three times with Kane Brown, is up for several awards.
Trisha Yearwood
Trisha Yearwood made a dazzling entrance in a sequin gown with major feather cuffs and strappy sandals. The music icon, who is set to perform, will also receive the first-ever June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at the event.
Mickey Guyton
Nominee Mickey Guyton was dressed to impress on the red carpet in a semi-sheer, embellished halter gown and equally blinged-out clutch.
Jane Seymour
British actress Jane Seymour stepped out to present at the event in a black sequin dress with a lace-trimmed neckline and tiered skirt, teamed with tri-color cowboy boots for the right hit of country flair.
Lainey Wilson
Nominee and performer Lainey Wilson rocked her signature bell bottoms — these by Area are decked out with silver polka dots — and a matching asymmetrical Superdown top, teamed with a vintage necklace from Double D, Minnie Lane jewelry and Charlie 1 Horse hat.
GloRilla
Rapper GloRilla hit the red carpet in a draped bustier gown with a thigh-high split that revealed her lace-up sandals. Her accessory of choice? Grills.
Emma Roberts
Presenter Emma Roberts topped off her blush, one-shoulder gown with a draped bustier with a red lip.
Amber Riley
Amber Riley struck a pose in a sequin and fringe-covered dress and sparkly sandals, before presenting.
Carly Pearce
Nominee and presenter Carly Pearce put her best foot forward in a sheer top that revealed her metallic bra, and towering embellished platforms (all Dolce & Gabbana) styled with Celeste Starre earrings and Nadri rings.
Gayle King
Presenter Gayle King lit up the carpet in a neon green sequin suit, plus a matching top and pointy heels. A equally blingy rainbow clutch completed her colorful look.
