The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Janelle Monáe attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) ; PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Zendaya attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Gabrielle Union arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Frazer Harrison/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards red carpet on Saturday night was full of fashionable celebs. Stars like Zendaya, Gabrielle Union and more stepped out for the award show in Pasadena, California, wearing sequins, ruffles and all the colors of the rainbow.

Winners of the night included Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Viola Davis for The Woman King and Angela Bassett for entertainer of the year, who made a cheeky reference to Ariana DeBose's BAFTAs rap in her acceptance speech.

Ahead, see all the best dressed stars on the 2023 NAACP Image Awards red carpet.

Zendaya

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Zendaya attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Frazer Harrison/Getty Zendaya wears vintage Versace at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Zendaya wore a vintage Versace gown on the 2023 NAACP Image Awards red carpet. Her black and green gown was part of the fashion house's spring 2002 couture collection, her stylist, Law Roach, wrote on Instagram. The dress featured a sculpted bust and plunging neckline, plus a thigh-high slit up the center. She wore her hair in a retro-inspired style and capped her look off with black heels and jewels.

Gabrielle Union

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Gabrielle Union arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

Gabrielle Union wore a graphic Versace gown on the 2023 NAACP Image Awards red carpet. Styled by Jason Bolden, the actress and her husband, Dwyane Wade, wore coordinating looks from the fashion house, though Union stole the show with her multicolored gown. Her strapless ankle-length dress included sequined shapes all over, and she completed her look with black heels and Bulgari jewels.

Janelle Monáe

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Janelle Monáe attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Janelle Monáe wore a custom Cong Tri gown on the 2023 NAACP Image Awards red carpet. Styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, Monáe's floor-sweeping dress included a dramatic cutout on her side with a figure-flattering gather at her waist. The thigh-high slit allowed her red strappy heels to peek out at the bottom of her dress. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star also matched her lipstick to her dress, wearing a bold red shade.

Angela Bassett

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Angela Bassett attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Angela Bassett wore a white Greta Constantine jumpsuit on the 2023 NAACP Image Awards red carpet. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star, who was styled by Jennifer Austin, paired her look — which featured voluminous sleeve details — with a silver clutch, Gismondi jewels and Brian Atwood heels.

Yara Shahidi

yara shahidi

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi wore a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress on the 2023 NAACP Image Awards red carpet. Her body-hugging mini dress included a ruffle at the hem and cape-like train. The strapless maroon number also included long sleeves. Styled by Bolden, Shahidi completed the look with Christian Louboutin heels and Cartier jewels.

Kerry Washington

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Kerry Washington arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

Kerry Washington wore a custom Fendi couture gown for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards red carpet. The actress' gown included contrasting spaghetti straps and a gathered detail at her waist, plus a thigh-high slit. Her stylist, Roach, wrote on Instagram, "When @mrkimjones says Yes to the Dress…." Her red carpet look was finished with silver and black heels.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Sheryl Lee Ralph wore a PISTIS Ghana gown for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards red carpet. Styled by her daughter Ivy Coco Maurice, Ralph wore the multicolored Kente gown with structured sleeves and a dramatic train. The fashion house wrote on Instagram, "No duty is more urgent than giving thanks. We're truly grateful to @thesherylleeralph for wearing our gown to the @naacpimageawards and @ivycoco23 for styling it to perfection!"

Quinta Brunson

54th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Unique Nicole/FilmMagic

Quinta Brunson wore a silver Dundas gown for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards red carpet. Styled by Bryon Javar, Brunson turned heads in her striking gown. The strapless number was covered in mirrored detailing, making the Abbott Elementary star look like a disco ball gliding down the red carpet. She completed her look with Dolce & Gabbana shoes and Jared Lehr jewels.

Tracee Ellis Ross

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Tracee Ellis Ross wore a Brandon Maxwell gown for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards red carpet. The black dress featured a plunging neckline and relaxed silhouette — plus pockets! Stylist Karla Welch completed Ross' look with black Christian Louboutin heels and bold jewels.

Marsai Martin

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Marsai Martin attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Marsai Martin wore a Christian Siriano gown for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards red carpet. Her blue and black gown featured dramatic sleeve details and a chest cutout. Her stylist, Javar, added jewels by Effy and David Yurman to complete the glam look.

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah speaks onstage at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Queen Latifah wore several looks for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards, including this burgundy Tony Ward Couture gown. While hosting the show, Queen Latifah picked this look as her third for the night. The all-over ruffled gown brought all the drama to the stage and was a true winner by her stylist Jason Rembert.

Issa Rae

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Issa Rae attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Issa Rae wore a custom AKNVAS gown for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards red carpet. Her lavender gown, brought to life by AKNVAS creative director Christian Juul Nielsen, featured an oversized floral detail at her shoulder and a thigh-high slit. Her stylist, Roach, completed her look with sparkly Le Silla heels and dangly earrings.

Elarica Johnson

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Elarica Johnson poses in the press room during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Elarica Johnson wore a Michael Costello suit on the 2023 NAACP Image Awards red carpet. The metallic green number included flared pants and a tailored belted jacket. The actress matched her glam to her disco-style outfit, opting for bright green eye shadow and oversized hoop earrings.

Viola Davis

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Viola Davis arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

Viola Davis wore a custom Dior gown on the 2023 NAACP Image Awards red carpet. Her purple pleated gown featured a braided neckline and train. Her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, rounded out the Woman King's look with De Beers jewels and a black clutch and heels.

Regina Hall

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Regina Hall attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images For BET)

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images For BET

Regina Hall wore a NARCES gown on the 2023 NAACP Image Awards red carpet. Her black gown featured an all-over tinsel effect, so she kept her clutch and black heels understated to let the dress shine. She matched her rings to her dress, opting for two pieces that look like little bursts of flair on her hands.

Serena Williams

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Serena Williams attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Serena Williams wore a custom Brandon Blackwood down on the 2023 NAACP Image Awards red carpet. The fashion house wrote on Instagram, "What an iconic moment from start to finish." Styled by Kesha McLeod, Williams wore black heels and dainty jewels to complement her plunging velvet wrap dress (with a dramatic slit!).