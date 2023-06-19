How to be best dressed at Royal Ascot, even if you’re shopping last minute

King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands with William Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge on day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2019 in Ascot, England - Getty

You weren’t planning to go to Royal Ascot, but then your friend’s cousin had a spare ticket, or your boss decided you’re needed for corporate entertaining. Which is all very jolly if you have something to wear. If not, this kind of invitation can spark paroxysms of anxiety.

Fear not, it doesn’t have to be stressful. This is less about new trends, more about propriety, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be stylish, and there is so much inspiration from Ascots past from which to take a sartorial lead. The enclosures are always full of royals and celebrities rubbing glamorous shoulders with a one-inch-or-wider strap.

Ah yes, the famous Royal Ascot dress codes. They sound restrictive (a hat with a minimum base diameter of four inches, a hemline at or below the knee) but I’d argue that their specificity – particularly for the Royal Enclosure – is actually very helpful. There’s no need to ask others what they’re wearing to check you’ll fit in; and the rules are easily googleable on a smartphone while browsing the options at your local department store.

'There is so much inspiration from Ascots past from which to take a sartorial lead' - Getty

It’s the regulars who do it best: the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Lady Kitty Spencer; they know the drill when it comes to summer season dressing – they were practically raised on it. Ordering a hat hand-dyed to match a dress is almost second nature.

But the Royal Enclosure also regularly plays host to celebrities including Holly Willoughby, Demi Moore, Adjoa Andoh and Ellie Bamber. They may not have been attending since childhood, but they do bring a welcome new approach to dress code interpretations. Study their outfits, and there’s plenty to learn about looking Ladies’ Day ready – even if you’re having to cobble a look together with very little notice.

There are a handful of faux pas to avoid: black is fine, but head-to-toe black can look a bit funereal, so lift it with another hue. Save the sequins and sparkle for after dark, it looks a little out of place here. Avoid wearing anything too tight, a common fashion fail and even supermodels can’t carry that off well.

As for the dos, scroll on…

Embrace colour

Royal Ascot is all about joyful, celebratory dressing, and the easiest way to convey that is through colour. Pink suits most skin tones, as Holly Willoughby proved with her look last year – and thanks to the release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film next month, the shade has never been cooler. Keep the silhouette simple and prints understated – let the colour make the statement instead.

Holly Willoughby - Getty

Evie silk dress, £325, Rixo; Bow fascinator, £69, Phase Eight

Rental fashion is your friend

The Princess of Wales owns her Alessandra Rich dress, but you don’t need a spare £1,970 if you want to wear one too. The rental fashion offering keeps getting stronger, and you can hire everything from a Rixo printed maxi to vintage Chanel for a fraction of the retail price. Several top milliners offer hat rental too.

The Princess of Wales owns her Alessandra Rich dress - Getty

Alessandra Rich dress, to rent from £176, Matches Rental; Cecily pointed slingbacks, £168, Reiss

Coordinate

Television presenter Charlotte Hawkins is an old hand when it comes to dressing for Royal Ascot. As she proves in this look from 2021, coordination is key, so choose accessories that match with one of the colours in your dress.

Charlotte Hawkins - Getty

Annalise wide brim fascinator, £149, LK Bennett; Floral V-neck midi dress, £55, Marks & Spencer

Keep it simple

It’s very hard to go wrong with black and cream. Just ensure that you wear the same shade of cream throughout, and that at least one piece contains both colours, to make it look intentional. Black and cream are both great accent colours, whatever you wear them with, because they go with most other colours and you probably have shoes or clutch bags in that shade already.

Lady Kitty Spencer - Getty

Jacquard belted midi dress, £195, Me+Em; Lisa Tan ruffled fascinator, £139, Coast

Work with what you’ve got

How many floral dresses have you got in your wardrobe? I’d imagine that most British women have at least four or five, and, with the right accessories, could work perfectly as part of an Ascot look. Bring it with you when you’re hat shopping – and your bag and shoes – so you can be sure that they work well together. If you can’t match colours, match textures, like Sophie Winkleman’s raffia here.

Sophie Winkleman - Getty

Gigi Burris Claiborne straw sunhat, £350, Net-a-Porter; Straw flap bag, £55, & Other Stories; Raffia braided sandals, £59.99, Mango

Wear shoes you can walk in

Adjoa Andoh is no stranger to statement millinery – nor is she a stranger to statement footwear either, as evidenced by this look from last year. These white flatforms pack a style punch, but the fact that they haven’t much incline means that they’re probably comfortable too.

Adjoa Andoh - Getty

Loeffler Randall Mikel bow-embellished raffia sandals, £330.80, Net-a-Porter; Infinity velvet sandals, £199, Penelope Chilvers; Ruby platforms, £189, Sole Bliss; Strappy sandals, £45, Marks & Spencer

Try a trouser

The Duchess of Edinburgh was the first royal to wear a jumpsuit at Royal Ascot when the dress code relaxed to include them in 2018. It was such a success, she wore a jumpsuit the following year, too. There’s something relaxed about even the most formal jumpsuits, and looking at ease in one’s outfit is key to carrying it off well. A twist on that is a trouser co-ord – two pieces that can be worn together or separately for maximum versatility – and, critically, far less faff to go to the loo. This Winser set would look great with a bright red lip – if not a red hat.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex - Getty

Carin silk top, £250, and wide-leg trousers, £350, Winser London; Beatrice fascinator, £40, John Lewis

Make it your own

You may be dressing up for Ascot, but there’s no need to leave your personality at the gate to the Royal Enclosure. Pick a dress, suit or co-ord that makes you feel like you, or inject some personal flair through your accessories, as Demi Moore did when she attended in 2019 – and as Princess Anne does every year with her wraparound sunglasses.

demi moore - Getty

Thandie Techni Voile dress, £340, Cefinn; Pleated spiral trim fascinator, £89, Karen Millen; Coop stacked heel mules, £140, Jigsaw

Are you attending Royal Ascot this year? What are you planning to wear? Please share in the comments below.

