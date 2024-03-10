The Best Dressed Men of the 2024 Oscars

DAVID SWANSON - Getty Images

Tonight is the night that we've been waiting for since Barbenheimer hit theaters last summer. Maybe even before that, to be honest. It's the 96th Academy Awards, baby!

We've rarely had an Oscars show without some major excitement. Some of this falls within the categories of the actual awards—remember that La La Land mixup with Moonlight a few years back? I do. Some of it is celebrity drama that, honestly, makes the biggest film awards show feel like a film itself. (Yes, I'm referring to The Slap.)

This year, there's no doubt that the biggest night in Hollywood is going to be absolutely fuckin' major. It was a hell of a year for film, between Barbie and Ken and Oppie and Kitty and Leonard and Felicia. Breakout stars like Dominic Sessa and Lily Gladstone hit the scene and wowed us all with their performances. And considering how thoroughly the nominees tonight were killing it on screen—well, we almost aren't prepared to see how well they're going to perform off screen and on the red carpet.

So, as we celebrate Tinsel Town this evening, let's celebrate its fashion, too. The folks below are turning out award-worthy looks, whether they're keeping it tailored and traditional or loosening up and letting the spirit of style flow freely. It's the glitziest night of the year, and these are the people who looked the best during it.

Simu Liu

Getty Images

Dominic Sessa

Getty Images

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Wearing Gucci.

Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Getty Images

Ramy Youssef

Getty Images

Brendan Fraser

Getty Images

Wisdom Kaye

Getty Images

Mamoudou Athie

Getty Images

Scott Evans

Getty Images

Ludwig Göransson

Getty Images

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Ronson wearing Gucci.

Getty Images

You Might Also Like