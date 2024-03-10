The Best Dressed Men of the 2024 Oscars
Tonight is the night that we've been waiting for since Barbenheimer hit theaters last summer. Maybe even before that, to be honest. It's the 96th Academy Awards, baby!
We've rarely had an Oscars show without some major excitement. Some of this falls within the categories of the actual awards—remember that La La Land mixup with Moonlight a few years back? I do. Some of it is celebrity drama that, honestly, makes the biggest film awards show feel like a film itself. (Yes, I'm referring to The Slap.)
This year, there's no doubt that the biggest night in Hollywood is going to be absolutely fuckin' major. It was a hell of a year for film, between Barbie and Ken and Oppie and Kitty and Leonard and Felicia. Breakout stars like Dominic Sessa and Lily Gladstone hit the scene and wowed us all with their performances. And considering how thoroughly the nominees tonight were killing it on screen—well, we almost aren't prepared to see how well they're going to perform off screen and on the red carpet.
So, as we celebrate Tinsel Town this evening, let's celebrate its fashion, too. The folks below are turning out award-worthy looks, whether they're keeping it tailored and traditional or loosening up and letting the spirit of style flow freely. It's the glitziest night of the year, and these are the people who looked the best during it.
Simu Liu
Dominic Sessa
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Wearing Gucci.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Ramy Youssef
Brendan Fraser
Wisdom Kaye
Mamoudou Athie
Scott Evans
Ludwig Göransson
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
Ronson wearing Gucci.
You Might Also Like