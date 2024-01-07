The Best-Dressed Men of the 2024 Golden Globes

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Ladies and gentlemen, we are so back. I mean, what better way is there to kick off 2024 than with the glitz of awards season? Tonight's Golden Globes Awards bring a celebration of entertainment and media, a phenomenal display of the arts and artists, and, perhaps most importantly, a kick-ass red carpet full of A-listers bringing their fashion A-game.

The very best of television and cinema are being heralded at the 81st Annual Golden Globes tonight, and as this past year was major for both, my expectations are sky-high. I mean, this really was a great year for on-screen fashion, from your vintage Priscilla moments to a fantastical world of puffy sleeves and ribbons and lace in Poor Things to the 1%'s luxurious displays of massive wealth in Succession and Saltburn. And who could forget the Barbenheimer of it all, when pink and black respectively reigned supreme this past summer?

Off-screen and on the red carpet, I'm expecting just as much frill and flair. The stakes are high, and the competition is intense, but in my book, the real winners are the guys who weren't afraid to get fitted up. Below, in no particular order, all the best-dressed guys at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Colman Domingo

In Louis Vuitton.

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

Chris Perfetti

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

Jelani Alladin

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

Michael Tran - Getty Images

