The best dressed guests from the Oscars 2023 champagne carpet

On Sunday night, the champagne carpet was rolled out at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California — and the 95th annual Academy Awards played out in style.

For the official ceremony, guests turned to their favourite design houses to create showstopping looks broadcast worldwide. Restrained glamour is usually the port of call for the Oscars, and this year was no different as sophisticated gowns took to the step and repeat.

Rihanna in Alaïa (Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne, fresh from her cover of US Vogue, was the picture of Hollywood glamour in a deep red Elie Saab couture gown which came with a corseted waist, hip-high slit and billowing taffeta skirt.

For her first year as a nominee for Best Original Song, Rihanna was one of the most hotly anticipated guests. She was radiant as she showed off her pregnancy bump in a brown Alaïa dress, featuring a slashed skirt and strapped, harness top. Florence Pugh was equally hea turning in a pale caped, Valentino top and black micro shorts — no surprise as the actress is a longtime fan of creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Florence Pugh in Valentino (Getty Images)

The best actress nominees were equally striking. Cate Blanchett was a vison in a shimmering blue silk, padded sholder gown with a contrast, bias-cut black skirt from Louis Vuitton — plus a blue ribbon in solidarity with refugees. And Michelle Yeoh, winner of best actress for her role in Everything Everything All At Once, lead the trend for white — which swept the carpet — in a feather and tulle gown courtesy of Dior Haute Couture.

Cate Blanchett in Loui Vuitton (Getty Images)

Joining Yeoh in opted for ivory was Emily Blunt in Valentino, Michelle Williams in Chanel, Ariana DeBose in Ateliaer Versace and Mindy Kaling in custom Vera Wang.

Paul Mescal (Getty Images)

As for the boys, statement moments were passed in favour of traditional tuxedos. Elvis actor Austin Butler opted for a peaked lapel, velvet dinner jacket from Saint Laurent, paired with patent, block heel leather boots, while Aftersun’s Paul Mescal wore a white Gucci blazer with flared black trousers, and a satin red rose boutonnière to finish his look.

