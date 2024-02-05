The Best Dressed Celebrities on the Grammys Red Carpet

These A-listers delivered a symphony of style.

Celebs and singers showed up in luxriously loud fashions at the 66th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 4th, 2024.

Early standouts from the night included E! Live From the Red Carpet host Laverne Cox, who looked ravishing in a fiery vintage Comme des Garçons number, and "Dance the Night" singer Dua Lipa in a dazzling deep v-neck dress covered in silver scales.

On the trend front, Coco Jones took the chainmail look into the mermaidcore arena in a scintillating seafoam sheer and sequined Celia Kritharioti gown, and Ella Balinsk sent commenters into a tizzy with their cinched and sheer corsetted look by Dolce & Gabbana.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa sparkled in a custom Courrèges sequined gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Equally evocative of this season's chainmail and micro-fringe runway trends, Dua Lipa's look also featured blink-and-you-'ll-miss-it cut-outs at the star's hips and semi-sheer bell sleeves.

Laverne Cox in vintage Comme des Garçons

Cox dove into the designer archives yet again for her 2024 Grammys look. Her vintage Comme des Garçons had the same structure and shine as her Emmys outfit, a vintage Thierry Mugler gown, in a brand new, evocative silhouette.

Ella Balinsk in Dolce & Gabbana

Ella Balinsk went for a structured and sheer look straight off the 2024 Dolce & Gabbana Ready-to-Wear runway. The visible boning in her gown served to heighten the long lines of an already leggy look.

Victoria Monet in Versace

Victoria Monet is another star who went the smoothly cinched route. Her soft brown Versace gown paired visible boning with sheer panels with dramatic draping and an elegant train for a look that was both sleek and intricate.

Coco Jones in Celia Kritharioti

Iridescence is difficult to pull off, but Coco Jones' Celia Kritharioti gown managed to be equally sheer and sparkling. Jones's look was delicately adorned with an elevated body chain with a mega-carat jewel that beautifully balanced her look.

Billie Eilish in Willy Chavarria

Are Billie Eilish's Willy Chavarria button-down and accompanying suit pants the epitome of gender-bending street style cool? Absolutely. That said, we stan Eilish's Barbie bomber jacket.

Fantasia Barrino in Cong Tri

While we spotted quite a few pairs of sheer gloves on the Grammy's red carpet, Fantasia Barrino's sequin-striped pair stole the show. Not only are they works of art unto themselves, but they elevated the swoops and swirls of similar beading on her Cong Tri gown to great effect.

