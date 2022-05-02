The Best Dressed Celebrities at Dior's Seoul Runway Show
- Yuna KimFigure Skater
Following multiple teasers, Dior finally showcased its first-ever runway in Seoul at Ewha Womans University over the weekend. To celebrate the occasion, Maria Grazia Chiuri invited some of the country's biggest celebrities, including the fashion house's ambassadors Jisoo of BLACKPINK, Suzy Bae and Yuna Kim.
Stars arrived at the university campus' ECC (Ewha Campus Complex), which received a wooden makeover for the show. Names in attendance included Jisoo, who came in a black gown with lace detailing, as well as Suzy Bae, who was dressed in a trench coat-style dress. Yuna Kim opted for an asymmetrical skirt, while Irene Kim wore a bright pink coat to pair her black Saddle bag. Sweet Home actor Go Minsi, All of Us Are Dead star Choi Yi-hyun and Red Velvet's Yeri also sat front row that night. Other best-dressed celebrities include Jay Park, Snowdrop actor Jung Haein, Business Proposal star Ahn Hyoseop and EXO's Sehun.
See Hypebae Korea's coverage of Dior's Seoul runway show below.
