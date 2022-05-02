The Best Dressed Celebrities at Dior's Seoul Runway Show

Reuters Videos

STORY: "I will meet you but there is a problem", the 85-year-old pontiff told the faithful gathered in the Paul VI audience hall. "This leg is not good, it doesn't work and the doctor has told me not to walk, I would like to go and greet the faithful but this time I have to obey the doctor".Members of the clergy and pilgrims then queued to greet the seated pontiff, who would usually stand for such an occasion.On Wednesday (April 27), during his weekly general audience, Francis walked slowly while holding the arm of an aide, limping as he approached his seat.During the Easter period, Francis attended Masses in St. Peter's Basilica several times but did not preside over them.Apart from the knee problem, Francis also suffers from sciatica, which causes pain in the legs.