The Best Dressed Celebrities at Dior's Seoul Runway Show

  • 1/16

    The Best Dressed Celebrities at Dior's Seoul Runway Show

  • 2/16

    The Best Dressed Celebrities at Dior's Seoul Runway Show

    Dior
  • 3/16

    The Best Dressed Celebrities at Dior's Seoul Runway Show

    Dior
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/16

    The Best Dressed Celebrities at Dior's Seoul Runway Show

    Dior
  • 5/16

    The Best Dressed Celebrities at Dior's Seoul Runway Show

    Dior
  • 6/16

    The Best Dressed Celebrities at Dior's Seoul Runway Show

    Dior
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 7/16

    The Best Dressed Celebrities at Dior's Seoul Runway Show

    Dior
  • 8/16

    The Best Dressed Celebrities at Dior's Seoul Runway Show

    Dior
  • 9/16

    The Best Dressed Celebrities at Dior's Seoul Runway Show

    Dior
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 10/16

    The Best Dressed Celebrities at Dior's Seoul Runway Show

    Dior
  • 11/16

    The Best Dressed Celebrities at Dior's Seoul Runway Show

    Dior
  • 12/16

    The Best Dressed Celebrities at Dior's Seoul Runway Show

    Dior
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 13/16

    The Best Dressed Celebrities at Dior's Seoul Runway Show

    Dior
  • 14/16

    The Best Dressed Celebrities at Dior's Seoul Runway Show

    Dior
  • 15/16

    The Best Dressed Celebrities at Dior's Seoul Runway Show

    Dior
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 16/16

    The Best Dressed Celebrities at Dior's Seoul Runway Show

    Dior
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
YeEun Kim
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Yuna Kim
    Yuna Kim
    Figure Skater

Following multiple teasers, Dior finally showcased its first-ever runway in Seoul at Ewha Womans University over the weekend. To celebrate the occasion, Maria Grazia Chiuri invited some of the country's biggest celebrities, including the fashion house's ambassadors Jisoo of BLACKPINK, Suzy Bae and Yuna Kim.

Stars arrived at the university campus' ECC (Ewha Campus Complex), which received a wooden makeover for the show. Names in attendance included Jisoo, who came in a black gown with lace detailing, as well as Suzy Bae, who was dressed in a trench coat-style dress. Yuna Kim opted for an asymmetrical skirt, while Irene Kim wore a bright pink coat to pair her black Saddle bag. Sweet Home actor Go Minsi, All of Us Are Dead star Choi Yi-hyun and Red Velvet's Yeri also sat front row that night. Other best-dressed celebrities include Jay Park, Snowdrop actor Jung Haein, Business Proposal star Ahn Hyoseop and EXO's Sehun.

See Hypebae Korea's coverage of Dior's Seoul runway show below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HYPEBAE Korea (@hypebaekr)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HYPEBAE Korea (@hypebaekr)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories