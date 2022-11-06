The Best Dressed Celebrities at Chanel's Cruise 2022 Show in Miami

On Friday, Chanel flew to Miami to showcase the second presentation of its Cruise 2022 collection, which was initially revealed at the Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel earlier this year.

As expected, Virginie Viard invited some of the house's closest friends and ambassadors to the event, which was set on the beach of the Faena Hotel with the sand and water serving as the backdrop. Stars in attendance included Lily-Rose Depp, who wore a matching cropped top and skirt ensemble highlighted with a waist chain belt. Ella Balinska arrived in a black and white striped top and bottom set, while Arden Cho wore a double C-branded knit top with shorts and a logo belt.

Pharrell Williams kept to the beachy theme with a bucket hat and shirt with floral prints, pairing the look with his custom diamond-encrusted Tiffany & Co. sunglasses. Marion Cotillard kept it simple and relaxed in a pink knit tee, as Caroline De Maigret kept it classic with a plaid cardigan.

See the best-dressed celebrities at the show via the gallery above and watch a recap of Chanel's Cruise 2022 presentation in Miami down below.

