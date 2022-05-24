All the Best Dressed Celebrities at Balenciaga's Spring 2023 Show at the NYSE

Demna's latest Balenciaga show was filled with buzziness, from the show venue on the NYSE trading floor to the reveal of the house's adidas collaboration. As expected, some of the hottest celebrities were in attendance to witness the brand's Spring 2023 presentation.

Euphoria star Alexa Demie arrived in a full denim look, with her top in the shape of jeans. The actor completed her look with a pair of bug-eyed sunglasses and black lipstick. Megan Thee Stallion opted for an all-black fit featuring a sheer top and maxi-length coat, while Teyana Taylor attended the show in a cropped bra top with oversized B-branded jewelry.

Elsewhere, model Sora Choi wore a leather jacket, pairing the look with black sunnies. Kanye West showed off his extra-chunky boots and Pharrell Williams sported the new adidas x Balenciaga Triple-S sneakers. Other stars at the runway presentation include fashion twins Simi & Haze, Chloë Sevigny, artist MLMA, Candice Swanepoel, Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn and Alexis Stone.

See the best dressed celebrities at Balenciaga's Spring 2023 show above.