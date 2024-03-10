The Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2024 Oscars

JC Olivera - Getty Images

Finally, the 2024 Oscars have arrived! Hollywood’s biggest names have come together for the 96th Annual Academy Awards, a.k.a. the most-anticipated night of awards season—and unsurprisingly, everyone is taking the opportunity to showcase their sartorial chops.

At a show like the Oscars, there is always bound to be a fair share of haute couture gowns, black-tie tuxedos, and jaw-dropping jewels. However, there’s always a handful of noteworthy moments to bestow the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. One such moment was America Ferrera’s Barbie-inspired custom Versace dress while another was Gabrielle Union’s glimmering two-piece set from Carolina Herrera. Ahead, see our favorite red carpet looks from the 2024 Oscars.

Gabrielle Union

In Carolina Herrera pre-fall 2024, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

John Shearer - Getty Images

Eva Longoria

In Tamara Ralph and Bucherer jewelry.

JC Olivera - Getty Images

Simu Liu

In Fendi and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Issa Rae

In AMI Paris.

John Shearer - Getty Images

Grace Gummer

In Gucci.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

America Ferrera

In custom Atelier Versace.

Arturo Holmes - Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

In Elie Saab spring/summer 2024 couture.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Billie Eilish

In Chanel.

Marleen Moise - Getty Images

