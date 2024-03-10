The Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2024 Oscars
Finally, the 2024 Oscars have arrived! Hollywood’s biggest names have come together for the 96th Annual Academy Awards, a.k.a. the most-anticipated night of awards season—and unsurprisingly, everyone is taking the opportunity to showcase their sartorial chops.
At a show like the Oscars, there is always bound to be a fair share of haute couture gowns, black-tie tuxedos, and jaw-dropping jewels. However, there’s always a handful of noteworthy moments to bestow the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. One such moment was America Ferrera’s Barbie-inspired custom Versace dress while another was Gabrielle Union’s glimmering two-piece set from Carolina Herrera. Ahead, see our favorite red carpet looks from the 2024 Oscars.
Gabrielle Union
In Carolina Herrera pre-fall 2024, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Eva Longoria
In Tamara Ralph and Bucherer jewelry.
Simu Liu
In Fendi and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Issa Rae
In AMI Paris.
Grace Gummer
In Gucci.
America Ferrera
In custom Atelier Versace.
Hailee Steinfeld
In Elie Saab spring/summer 2024 couture.
Billie Eilish
In Chanel.
