The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2024 Oscars

See the most stylish moments from the red carpet.

Getty Images

Hollywood's brightest stars arrived in style at the 96th Academy Awards wearing gowns in hues of soft seafoam and bold black. Looks also stood out with sophisticated, structured silhouettes, from Emma Stone in a Louis Vuitton dress to Lily Gladstone in Gucci designed by creative director Sabato De Sarno and Indigenous artist Joe Big Mountain. Continuing their winning fashion streak were Supporting Actress nominees America Ferrera and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who wowed viewers in a chainmail Atelier Versace column and a fluffy-sleeved Louis Vuitton dress, respectively.

Also standing out among the fashion crowd was Jennifer Lawrence in a polka-dot Dior Haute Couture gown and Zendaya in an Armani Privé antique rose silk look. Michelle Yeoh outdid herself from last year's ceremony with a silver sequined Balenciaga dress that screamed old Hollywood glamour.

Ahead, see our picks for the best dressed stars from the 2024 Oscars.

Sandra Hüller in Schiaparelli

Getty Images

Hüller embraced the evening's trend of structured silhouettes with a custom Schiaparelli black dress that featured a sleek and sharp neckline that was beautifully highlighted by tons of carats courtesy of Cartier.

Gabrielle Union in Carolina Herrera

Getty Images

Carolina Herrera and Tiffany & Co. were the perfect style combination for Union to shine like a decadent disco ball. The mirror-like embroidery on the Carolina Herrera look created a shimmering silhouette highlighted by simple yet divine jewels.

America Ferrera in Versace

Getty Images

After wearing black for most of the awards season America Ferrera decided to embrace Barbie pink in an Atelier Versace gown that reportedly took over ten tries before getting the chainmail just the right color. The hard work paid off as Ferrera proved to be one of the best dressed of the night.

Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga Haute Couture

Getty Images

Last year's Best Actress winner, Michelle Yeoh, looked regal as she paired her glittering custom Balenciaga Couture with sleek opera gloves and equally sleek satin pumps. Thanks to its luxurious molten metallic luster, her glimmering look was on trend for both the red carpet and the runway.

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior Haute Couture

Getty Images

Lawrence looked chicly understated in a Christian Dior Haute Couture gown with a monochromatic polka dot motif that evoked a sense of vintage glamour. Lawrence accessorized her ensemble with a matching Swarovski Created Diamonds collar necklace and tennis bracelet.

Emily Blunt in Schiaparelli

Getty Images

Blunt took home the Oscar for best coordinated red carpet couple in a Schiaparelli SS24 Couture gown that was perfectly in sync with husband John Krasinski who wore all white. The couple’s accessories were also in sync. Both wore coordinating Tiffany & Co. Jewelry.

Lupita Nyong'o in Armani Privé

Getty Images

Nyong'o looked statuesque as she presented the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Giorgio Armani Privé powder blue silk embroidered gown embellished with crystal beading. The gown also featured a deep v-neckline and fluffy peplum waist.

Kristen Dunst in Gucci

Getty Images

Dunst opted for stunning simplicity in a Gucci column gown accessorized with Fred Leighton jewelry. Dunst’s look proved that sometimes the most exciting looks can be the most serenely uncomplicated. Her gown fit like a glove and created an air of breezy ethereality.

Lily Gladstone in Gucci x Ironhouse Quillwork

Getty Images

Lily Gladstone continued her personal red carpet trend of referencing Native and Indigenous artists with her looks on the Oscars red carpet. Her elegant sleeveless gown was a collaborative effort between Gucci and Big Joe Mountain of Ironhouse Quillwork. Gladstone highlighted her ensemble’s silver embroidery with Bulgari jewelry.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in Louis Vuitton

Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph stepped onto the red carpet as if she knew she'd be taking home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Holdovers. Her opalescent Louis Vuitton gown featured a glittering halter neckline, lush and fantastical ruffle sleeves, and a gauzy train fit for a queen.

Zendaya in Armani Privé

Getty Images

Continuing her winning style streak, Zendaya traded in her Fremen fighting gear for an antique rose silk gown featuring a single roped strap, embroidered palm tree print, and an embellished bodice of gunmetal sequin paillettes.

Florence Pugh in Del Core

Florence Pugh dazzled in a dewy Del Core Ready-to-Wear corseted gown that wouldn’t look out of place in the wardrobe of Dune’s Princess Irulan. We’ve already spent too much time gazing at the raindrop-like adornments on the corset and skirt of this look, but the details are worth swooning over.

Carey Mulligan in Balenciaga Couture

Getty Images

Carey Mulligan’s custom Balenciaga Couture gown delivered the dramatic silhouette we’ve come to expect from her this awards season. Much like the black and white symphony of structure Mulligan wore to the 2024 Golden Globes, her Oscars gown featured a form-fitting silhouette that flared into a full mermaid flare of pristine tulle.

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Getty Images

If the star of Poor Thing wears a trend on the red carpet, you know it's here to stay so peplum haters, please take a seat. Emma Stone's iridescent Louis Vuitton gown evoked the fantastical feel of her Oscar-nominated film.

Margot Robbie in Versace

Getty Images

Margot Robbie's surprisingly "Anti-Barbie" Versace gown was as fashion-forward as the star's most Barbiecore red carpet looks minus the vivid pink color palette. Her shimmering strapless Versace gown, accessorized with Fred Leighton jewels, managed to combine the softness of draping with the striking lines of corsetry and a sleek, sharp column skirt for a look that glittered with contrast.

Anya Taylor Joy in Dior Haute Couture

Getty Images

Anya Taylor Joy’s Christian Dior Haute Couture gown was petaled perfection that, along with her dazzling Tiffany & Co. jewelry, delivered major vintage vibes. The crystalline structured skirt created a classically cinched silhouette from the front while a bustle added an element of surprise from the back view.

Issa Rae in AMI Paris

Getty Images

The American Fiction and Barbie star looked anything but insecure in a stunning sequined dress custom-made by AMI Paris. The deep v-neck showed off her glowy skin, while Gianvito Rossi heels gave her poise.

Ariana Grande in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Marleen Moise/Getty

After just releasing an album this weekend, Ariana Grande turned up the volume on her red carpet style at the Oscars. Waltzing out in a fairy-tale-like confection from Giambattista Valli, Grande channeled her Wicked character Glenda in glamorous fashion.



Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Getty Images

While her Wicked co-star went for a bubble-gum pink look, Erivo channeled the witchy green associated with her movie character, Elphaba. Sharp yet ruffled sleeves simply defied gravity.

