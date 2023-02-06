The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Grammys
Celebrities arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles tonight to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, wearing their best red carpet outfits for the occasion.
Taylor Swift donned a matching navy blue cropped top and skirt by Roberto Cavalli, completing the look with bold jewelry and red lips. Meanwhile, Doja Cat wore a glossy gown with gloves by Versace, pairing the garment with fierce eyeshadow and metallic lipstick. Cardi B went for a wavy, three-dimensional blue dress by Gaurav Gupta and Harry Styles hit the red carpet in a crystal-encrusted jumpsuit by EGONLAB in partnership with Swarovski.
Pharrell Williams arrived at the event with his wife Helen Lasichanh wearing a red jacket with matching pants by Ernest W. Baker with accessories by Tiffany & Co. Sam Smith brought out their crew Kim Petras, Violet Chachki and Gottmik in all-red outfits for the night.
