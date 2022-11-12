Best Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On for Thanksgiving

hapabapa / Getty Images

Consumers might be surprised at the amount of Thanksgiving essentials they can stock up on while shopping at Dollar Tree. From items to set the table to ingredients for cooking the meal, skip the supermarket’s marked-up prices in favor of these affordable buys. Head to Dollar Tree for these Thanksgiving dinner and entertaining must-haves.

Charcuterie Board Staples

While you may not be able to grab everything on a traditional charcuterie board at Dollar Tree, like cured meat or cheeses, you can certainly round out the board with bites to nibble on before the big meal.

Add a box of Dare Breton original crackers and a jar of Breckenridge Farms stuffed green olives to your cart for $1.25 per item.

Pumpkin Puree

Gigi Carter, certified nutritionist and food blogger at Daniel’s Plate, recommends stocking up on So Natural 100% Pumpkin Puree. Each can costs $1.25 at Dollar Tree.

Carter said this is a healthy Thanksgiving staple that can be used to make yummy recipes, like pumpkin oatmeal bars for Thanksgiving Day breakfast. This helps curb hunger pangs from family and guests while you’re working on whipping up an amazing feast for dinner.

Baking Supplies

Dollar Tree is full of shopping opportunities when it comes to picking up baking supplies, said Brian Theis, author of “The Infinite Feast: How to Host the Ones You Love.” Make sure to grab these baking essentials:

Spices and Seasonings

“I have witnessed at least $2 to $4 increases in spice and seasoning blends and packets in regular supermarkets,” Theis said.

Use your Dollar Tree visit to stock up on Thanksgiving-specific seasonings. Pick up the Supreme Tradition turkey seasoning for just $1.25 a bottle. If you’re planning to bake a pie, you can get bottles of ground cinnamon priced at $1.25 apiece.

Canned Gravy and Soup

Don’t forget to pick up a few cans of Campbell’s turkey gravy or Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup (each $1.25) for sauces, casseroles and stuffings you plan to make for Thanksgiving.

Need a ladle as you’re cooking or getting ready to serve dinner? Dollar Tree has you covered with a $1.25 McCormick nylon ladle.

Thanksgiving Decorations

Get the table decorated using just a few affordable Dollar Tree Thanksgiving decorations. Pick up each of these items for just $1.25 each:

Home collection fall tablecloths

Sunflower 2-ply lunch napkins

Pumpkin paper plates

Dark gold plastic utensils

Translucent plastic cups

Thanksgiving Centerpieces

Add a centerpiece to your Thanksgiving table to bring everyone together for the big feast. You can pick up harvest-scented tea candles for $1.25 for a pack of six candles.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On for Thanksgiving