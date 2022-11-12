Best Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On for Thanksgiving
Consumers might be surprised at the amount of Thanksgiving essentials they can stock up on while shopping at Dollar Tree. From items to set the table to ingredients for cooking the meal, skip the supermarket’s marked-up prices in favor of these affordable buys. Head to Dollar Tree for these Thanksgiving dinner and entertaining must-haves.
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Check Out: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now
Charcuterie Board Staples
While you may not be able to grab everything on a traditional charcuterie board at Dollar Tree, like cured meat or cheeses, you can certainly round out the board with bites to nibble on before the big meal.
Add a box of Dare Breton original crackers and a jar of Breckenridge Farms stuffed green olives to your cart for $1.25 per item.
Take Our Poll: Do You Believe in Quiet Quitting?
Pumpkin Puree
Gigi Carter, certified nutritionist and food blogger at Daniel’s Plate, recommends stocking up on So Natural 100% Pumpkin Puree. Each can costs $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
Carter said this is a healthy Thanksgiving staple that can be used to make yummy recipes, like pumpkin oatmeal bars for Thanksgiving Day breakfast. This helps curb hunger pangs from family and guests while you’re working on whipping up an amazing feast for dinner.
Baking Supplies
Dollar Tree is full of shopping opportunities when it comes to picking up baking supplies, said Brian Theis, author of “The Infinite Feast: How to Host the Ones You Love.” Make sure to grab these baking essentials:
Nancy Jane all-purpose flour, 2-lb. bags ($1.25 per bag)
Bama 9-in. graham cracker pie crust ($1.25 each)
Cooking Concepts tin pie pans ($1.25 each)
Aluminum foil ($1.25 per box)
Spices and Seasonings
“I have witnessed at least $2 to $4 increases in spice and seasoning blends and packets in regular supermarkets,” Theis said.
Use your Dollar Tree visit to stock up on Thanksgiving-specific seasonings. Pick up the Supreme Tradition turkey seasoning for just $1.25 a bottle. If you’re planning to bake a pie, you can get bottles of ground cinnamon priced at $1.25 apiece.
Canned Gravy and Soup
Don’t forget to pick up a few cans of Campbell’s turkey gravy or Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup (each $1.25) for sauces, casseroles and stuffings you plan to make for Thanksgiving.
Need a ladle as you’re cooking or getting ready to serve dinner? Dollar Tree has you covered with a $1.25 McCormick nylon ladle.
Thanksgiving Decorations
Get the table decorated using just a few affordable Dollar Tree Thanksgiving decorations. Pick up each of these items for just $1.25 each:
Home collection fall tablecloths
Sunflower 2-ply lunch napkins
Pumpkin paper plates
Dark gold plastic utensils
Translucent plastic cups
Thanksgiving Centerpieces
Add a centerpiece to your Thanksgiving table to bring everyone together for the big feast. You can pick up harvest-scented tea candles for $1.25 for a pack of six candles.
More From GOBankingRates
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On for Thanksgiving