Lucknam Park - one of the best pet-friendly hotels in Britain

Dogs don't get enough credit. They lift us up emotionally and keep us smiling when we might feel there is very little to smile about. Now, it's time we gave back to our dogs and there are few better ways to do that than with a holiday. And there are plenty of packages to choose from: the UK is a now officially a dog-mad country with a third of households owning dogs as pets, and hotels have cottoned on to the fact that we don't like to travel without them. Whether it's a luxury dog-friendly hotel by the sea with massages for mutts, or a cracking country pub with rooms that welcomes four-legged patrons too, you can go almost anywhere with your dog these days, just as long as you don't mind sharing the breakfast sausages. Here are the best dog-friendly hotels in the UK.

England

The north

Dogs have their very own lounge – humans are free to use it too – at this pet-friendly hotel near Bolton Abbey. On arrival, your pampered pooch will be presented with a doggy bed, water bowl and a selection of tasty treats. After a river walk to Bolton Abbey and a paddle at the dog-friendly beach nearby, order room service from the Canine Delights menu – complete with a doggy beer or wine (from £15 per night). The hotel, originally built in the 17th century as a coaching inn, retains much in the way of original character, and boasts four-poster beds, lovely views and a top-notch spa.

An 18th-century coaching inn, with a charming roadside frontage of creeper-covered whitewashed walls and black window mouldings. The lakeside position, giving views over Windermere to the fells, is, for many people, what the Lake District is all about. As a 'resort hotel', it caters for guests whether they want to be indolent, active or have some family fun. Guests qualify for a 10 per cent discount at the watersports centre. Walking and driving routes are available and dogs are welcomed with beds, biscuits and a bowl (£20 per night).

This former Victorian schoolhouse-turned-inn is as stylish as Beau Brummell inside. The glorious carved-oak bar dominates the main hall and apart from the malted charms of Cholmondeley Best Bitter and Merlin’s Gold, there's a staggering 400 varieties of ruinously good gin to discover. Your faithful friend will not go thirsty either, as dog beer (made from meat stock) is readily available. Three of the rooms in the old headmaster’s house behind the inn are dog-friendly (£10 per night).

After a salt-whipped romp along the Northumberland Coast, this cosy boutique hotel in Beadnell, a small fishing village on the coast, certainly warms the cockles. Rooms have a country manor-meets-Liberty London vibe while the dog-friendly restaurant is more trendy fisherman chic, serving local ales and some seriously fresh seafood. Four-legged guests bag their own dog basket, food and even have a special outdoor shower (£10 per night). It's a 40-minute stroll along a rugged white-sand beach over to Seahouses.

The south and west country

A unique country pub with a bohemian twist and arty vibe. This venture from Artist Residence offers gorgeous quirky rooms, scrumptious meals and contemporary art – look out for the bold portrait of a dog at the entrance. There's plenty of lovely countryside to explore nearby, and you can bring your furry friends along. It’s £15 per dog, which includes chic wicker dog beds, dog bowls and Lily’s Kitchen treats. Ask at check-in for recommended dog walks.

On the doorstep of Westonbirt Arboretum, home to Britain’s prime collection of trees. This Cotswolds stone manor house with adjacent coach house and modern additions is an appealingly rambling hotel with a great sense of style and space. It's a great place for dogs – there are eight rooms in which canine guests can stay (from £20 per night) and there’s a special dog menu at the bar, ranging from braised venison to liver and oat biscuits. There are extensive grounds to roam, too.

There's a fun, innovative vibe at this haven in the rolling grounds of a private estate. They've pushed the boat out in devising the 63 stylish rooms, with 12 rooms to pick from if you’re bringing Fido (a treehouse, a room in the farmhouse and in some suites – £30 per dog per night), as well as a dog bath tub and shampoo for post-walk washing, a dog agility course, a boot room with spare tennis balls and dog walking maps, and doggy afternoon teas at The Lounge (featuring canine-friendly muffins and treats from Cotswold Raw).

This Georgian manor house and estate is a Hampshire hidden gem, and with 500 acres of beautiful surrounding countryside to frolic around in, it’s ideal for bringing the dog. On the other hand, when the luxury spa, impressive pool, clay-shooting, cycling, yoga, croquet, fishing and a child-friendly Highwire Adventure obstacle course tempt, the concierge team can arrange dog-sitting and activities. A one-off £35 fee is applicable, which includes a bed, dish, packet of food and personalised spring water on arrival.

Once a ‘hostel’ for Hampton Court Palace guests, now a characterful boutique hotel filled with wonderful antiques, stylishly designed rooms, hand-painted de Gournay wallpaper and the odd nod to King Henry VIII himself. The hotel is on the bank of the River Thames across the road from Hampton Court Palace, meaning Bushy Park, river walks and boat trips can be found right on the doorstep, and there are nine dog-friendly rooms on the ground floor with access to the courtyard (£20 per night, which includes a welcome pack). Lunch, afternoon tea and dinner can be enjoyed with your pet in the Coppernose restaurant, as well as the outside terrace in warmer weather.

Dogs gain access to their very own private members' club, The Kennels, at this sporting estate in West Sussex (£30 per stay). Tasty treats include organic pig's ear, and dog-friendly walking maps are available. Your four-legged friend can sleep in your room and will have access to the dining room. Regular guests may want to consider The Kennels' Dog Membership package, which at £60 per year – 70 per cent of the fee is donated to the Canine Partner charity – ensures that a personalised bowl will kept for the sole use of your pampered pooch.

Treat your dog to some exciting new smells at this beautiful Dartmoor country house, where its grade I-listed gardens have all sorts of exotic foliage, grottos, dells and glades to sniff around. Rooms are all dog friendly (£20 per night) and come with a bowl, bed and treats. The wildly romantic, chintz-free country estate was once a holiday home for the Duchess of Bedford, Georgiana Russell, and is now run by Alex Polizzi. The 'make yourself at home' atmosphere leaves you feeling like head of the manor in no time.

This is a stylish, art-filled base bang in the middle of Bath city centre, a short stroll from the Roman Baths and Thermae Bath Spa. The hotel has a good restaurant, enticing places to drink, and attractive bedrooms. For a £35 per night charge, furry guests get their own bed, bowl and box of treats. They're allowed in the bar and lounge area but not in the main restaurant, however owners can eat off the same menu in the lounge if they wish to dine with their canine companion.

Set within a 500-acre estate in the southern Cotswolds, this indulgent countryside escape is ideal for families with dogs. While key enticements for humans include Michelin-starred dining, a very impressive spa complex with an alluring indoor pool, and an equestrian centre, four-legged friends get woodland walks, jaunts through flower-filled meadows and amenities including a grooming area for dogs to be washed and dried after walks, doggy dinners, bedding, fleeces, crates, towels and bowls, from £25 per night.

One of Cornwall’s most affordable and easy going hotels, St Michaels is on the very edge of Falmouth, a place rooted in Cornish history with a thriving arts and entertainment scene. Just a 15-minute walk will take you to Swanpool Beach and the town centre, while the coastal path and access to beaches is right on the hotel’s doorstep. A handful of the resort rooms and beach residences (one-, two- and three-bedroom) are suitable for pet stays, with snacks, blanket, dog bed and bowl included in the £20 daily fee.

This stretch of Cornish coastline is like nature on steroids (bigger, brighter, more brilliant) and the bay on which Watergate sits is so expansive it's particularly ideal for dog walkers, especially as the area is peppered with sandy coves begging to be explored. This is the aim of the hotel – to encourage guests to enjoy the beach and sea before venturing back inside to relax, swim, enjoy good food (two of the restaurants welcome pets) with family and friends. Many of the rooms are dog-friendly but there is a charge of £15 per night for one dog (a second dog incurs a £5 supplement).

The east

This 19th-century inn lies equidistant between a vast, sandy beach and the parkland surrounding Holkham Hall. Staff are fitted out in tweed waistcoats, there are antler displays on the wall and pictures depict wild fowling and hunting scenes. A large, outdoor kennel is provided for shooting parties staying with their dogs. Guests can also have their canine companions stay in their rooms, and the hotel will provide bowls of dog treats (£10 per dog per night).

With a combination of enthusiasm and an irresistible eye for detail, David and Bruce have created the ultimate contemporary b&b in the grounds of their converted barn in Suffolk. The area around the property – the ‘five acres’ of the name – is rustic woodland, with footpaths into the countryside beyond, one of which leads to the coast at Thorpeness in around half an hour. Three of the rooms are dog-friendly – David and Bruce have two hounds (and cats) of their own – so your pet should feel right at home. The best bit? No extra charge.

Expect stylishly converted barns with beamed ceilings and freestanding tubs, walks you can take from your doorstep, a soothing spa, and a hot tub in a suntrap of a spot at Retreat East. The location, in countryside just outside the small village of Hemingstone, feels wonderfully remote, down a small lane and surrounded by rolling fields. Guests can bring well-behaved pets at no extra cost, and there is a dog-washing station outside the main barn which is handy for hosing hounds down after muddy walks. Dogs can stay in all of the barns apart from the smallest ones.

This is a terrific place to come for a lazy weekend by the sea. It's right on the Suffolk Coast Path; you can walk south to Sizewell and Aldeburgh, north to Walberswick and Southwold, or inland to Dunwich Forest or Heath and the popular RSPB reserve at Minsmere. They have 16 rooms in all, 11 in the main building and five in the converted stable block outside. Food is properly pubby. They even sell dog collars, leads and canine sausages for hungry hounds. Please check prices directly with the hotel.

A well-located seaside hotel with a loyal following of returning guests of all ages. The hotel’s first-floor lounge offers superb grandstand views towards Blakeney Point over moored boats, narrow creaks and the atmospheric salt marshes. Although a no-surprises, traditional place, it benefits from friendly, long-serving staff and soft-hued accommodation. Dogs are allowed both in the main house and the Granary Annexe, and there's a large garden for them to run around. On request, the chefs can also whip up a hot meal for furry guests. It costs £12 per dog, per night.

London

This boutique property in Knightsbridge is known for its doggy credentials. There’s a pet concierge on hand to cater to your pooch’s needs and a very popular doggy afternoon tea which allows you and your furry friend to spend some quality time together – in serious style. For Fido, there’s a 'dog-tini' to sup on, chicken and beef meatloaf, homemade dog biscuits and carrot cupcake, plus a chew toy to take home – while you'll get the standard offering (£25 per dog; £45 per human). Other offerings include turndown pet treats, an embroidered pet towel, dog-sitting and walking services. Grooming and spa packages are also available. No extra charge for stays.

Pets are given top priority and made a real fuss of at the Athenaeum. In partnership with The Stately Hound, the hotel offers canine companions deep, hypoallergenic, hollow-fibre mattresses to snuggle down on, food and water bowls, and a dish from the “Mini Bar(k) Menu” – all from £40 per dog per stay (dog sitting, grooming and walking services are available for an extra fee). Four-legged friends will also take home a Stately Hound bow tie and treats as a souvenir of their “VIPUP” stay.

This Kensington hotel has a dedicated Pet Service and on arrival your cute canine will be presented with a hamper of treats, including toys and a Milestone collar tag. Dogs also receive a special welcome letter, with tips for travelling around London and details of places to visit. After a day's sight-seeing, your pooch can bed down on custom-made cushions, duvets or a floor mat and there's a 'do not disturb: pet sleeping' sign. There's also a pet menu and the hotel can arrange a turndown treat for your animal. Best all of all, there's no charge.

One Aldwych’s papier-mâché dogs, Spencer and Lizzie, set the tone at this handsome Covent Garden hotel. Sharing a room with their owners, dogs will be provided with a bed, bowl and towels plus treats from Bow Wow London, a chic dog shop and grooming parlour. The concierge is likely to greet furry friends by name and there is no extra charge for overnight stays. Though the hotel is in a busy part of London, the pedestrianised streets of Covent Garden make for good walks and excellent sniffing territory.

Doggies are in for some serious celebrity treatment at this Belle Epoque stunner. Treats, a bed, and insider tips on dog-friendly hangouts in the neighbourhood – restaurants, cafes, pubs and parks – are included. Even better, back at base pooches are free to accompany their owners in all food and drink outlets such as the Holborn Dining Room, a salon serving up British seafood and serious steaks. There is no deposit or extra charge, but the hotel can only accommodate small pets.

Scotland

Every corner drips with decorative detail at this Highlands hotel situated in Braemar, a village in the lap of the Cairngorm mountains famous for the Royal Highland Games. The setting is a playground for dogs while in the hotel itself, four-legged friends are welcome in The Flying Stag – a jolly and noisy bar serving gently upgraded pub favourites like buckeye rarebit or Highland beef and bone marrow burger – and certain guestrooms on the first floor. A charge of £25 per stay applies.

This delightful small hotel, parts of which date from the 17th century, offers stylish accommodation and splendid local seafood from its flawless position on a tiny peninsula looking out across Loch Glendhu. Dogs are welcome (nay, encouraged), for £15 per night, and the wonderfully warm and informal proprietors Tanja and Sonia are more than happy to sit down to discuss day plans and recommend walking routes. They can also arrange kayaking, climbing, guided walks and horse riding on request.

Pets are made to feel as welcome as guests at this relaxed country house in the rolling Dumfries and Galloway countryside. Dog owners will appreciate the dedicated outdoor canine showers, as did the judges of Best Loved Hotel awards when Trigony was named best dog-friendly hotel in the UK. Dog beds, bowls and towels are provided, and pooches also get a complimentary sausage at breakfast, as well as a welcome box of gourmet treats on arrival. Even dog reiki is available. A charge of £15 per night applies.

Wales

The Grove has established itself as Pembrokeshire's smartest country house hotel. In a thoroughly rural and peaceful spot near the pretty little town of Narberth, it offers Georgian meets Arts and Crafts interiors, luxurious and attractive bedrooms, and highly creative food (with dog-friendly tables in the snug section of the Artisan Restaurant). Pet-friendly amenities include towels, blankets, treats and a special menu. Dogs are welcome in six rooms which all have gardens, a terrace or access to open spaces, for a charge of £20 per night.

On the fringes of Snowdonia National Park, Palé Hall is heaven for dogs and owners. They love dogs here, the owners have "three and a third" of their own so there's plenty of pets to play with. Dogs are allowed in certain bedrooms and, if numbers allow, in one of the four reception rooms. There's a dog-washing station with towels and a separate entrance for muddy paws. Rooms can be equipped with a comfy dog bed, food and water bowls and the hotel provides special treats and a doggy towel coat for use during your stay (£25 per night).

A delightful family-owned small hotel on the Pembrokeshire Coast, close to the attractive harbour town of Tenby with its multi-coloured houses, art museum and interesting shops and cafés. The house has great charm and style with a warm and friendly atmosphere. Owners and pooches alike will love the opportunities for walkies that Pembrokeshire presents, and the hotel welcomes hounds for £15 per night in one of the Coach House’s four bedrooms.

Northern Ireland

With a world-class spa and friendly but five-star service, this is a haven of sybaritic luxury in glorious rural surroundings. It seems fitting, then, that you'd want to share this suitably relaxing holiday with Fido, who will enjoy walks in the 163 acres of mature woodland beside a tumbling river, and cuddles in the cottage that's available for guests with pet pooches. A charge of £15 per dog, per night, applies.

