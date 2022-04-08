Best dog collars and harnesses that are stylish and comfortable for your pooch

Lollie King
·5 min read
(Caitlin Hodges photography)
(Caitlin Hodges photography)

Just like how we express our personalities through the clothes we wear, so do dogs.

Collars come in a plethora of shapes and sizes - much like our pooches. It might seem like a simple, basic purchase but it’s a hugely important one to maintain the safety of your furry friend.

There are a number of things to consider when buying a collar. Firstly: comfort. Seeing as your dog will be wearing it all of the time, you want something that wont irritate its fur or cause harm.

Durability is also essential because a collar that will crumble during its second walk is wasteful, particularly on the bank balance. A collar must also be able to survive the worst of the elements - we’re talking, rain, mud, wind, and even the occasional pond jump.

Walking through the park and seeing three black Labradors with red collars is more common than you think, which means it’s more important than ever to choose a collar or harness that stands out from the crowd and truly represents your pup.

Shop our favourite below.

Liberty Strawberry Thief Collar

What could be better than a dog collar with a classic Liberty London print and luxe rose gold detailing? This collar features the iconic Strawberry Thief pattern which is sure to make your hound stand out from the crowd. It is designed to weather any storm (literally!) and if it gets dirty, simply hand wash with lukewarm water. The collar makes for a very stylish option without breaking the bank. Make sure your dog is as chic as you.

Buy now £33.00, Liberty London

Barbour Travel And Exercise Harness

Another classic British brand here to make sure your dog stays bang on trend. The classic tartan harness means that you could go matchy-matchy with your pooch while you’re off for a country stroll.

A harness gives you the ability to secure your dog to a car seatbelt and of course clip to the matching lead too - so it’s ideal for both travel and lovely long walks. If your furry friend tends to pull on the collar a lot this is a great option to put less strain on their neck as it has a padded chest area. For night strolls, there’s reflective piping.

Buy now £25.00, Pets at Home

Barc London Green Dog Collar

Barc London may just become your dog’s favourite brand. The Green Dog collar has been made from vegan leather, but the label hasn’t compromised on quality at all because it’s made from super soft yet durable microfibre that will stand the test of time.

The stylish look is completed with silver hardware, which really offsets the lime green. Trust me, your dog will be howling over this.

Buy now £27.00, Harvey Nichols

Wild One Grey Dog Harness

Even we’re feeling slightly jealous of the colour of this beautiful harness. It’s a very a la mode pale grey with an adjustable neck to fit all sized dogs. It also has three different lead attachment points to ensure the ultimate comfort of your dog. If you wanted to go all out, get the matching lead and collar to complete the look.

Buy now £49.00, Amara

Abbott Lyon Navy Dog Collar

Did you know that influencer-favourite label Abbott Lyon had expanded its range to include collars? The brand has teamed up with Many Tears Rescue so that each collar sold will feed a dog and de flea and worm a dog for a month, while also providing a dog bed and contribute to vets bills.

The collar is made from vegan-friendly double-layered leather in a chic navy hue with gold detailing. You can also add a gold collar tag and engrave with your dog’s name.

Buy now £39.00, Abbott Lyon

Prada Nylon Dog Harness

Pamper your pooch with Prada’s nylon pet harness. It comes complete with a detachable a pouch to store doggy treats, poo bags or whatever you may need to store. It has the classic black nylon construction and silver hardware detailing that the Italian fashion house is known for - and so you and your pup could match. It really is a dogs world.

Buy now £490.00, MyTheresa

Ruffwear Chain Reaction Collar

This is a pretty sleek martingale collar - and it comes complete with a chain. Martingale designs are traditionally used for those dogs who slip out of collars but it also features reflective webbing, a separate ID attachment point, a silicone tag silencer, and strong webbing to hold colour. This is all to say, your dog will stay safe and secure in this option.

Buy now £32.95, Amazon

Versace Medusa Studs Pet Harness

Disclaimer, it’s possible that your dog may be better dressed than you when wearing this.

If you’re looking for something elegant and high fashion, look no further than this Versace number. This features the Italian house’s iconic Medusa as studs in a gold which looks amazing set against the black leather. Suitable for a very good boy.

Buy now £560.00, SSENSE

Hugo and Hudson Caramel Tweed Collar

This caramel checked herringbone tweed collar just oozes sophistication. The tweed is double stitched along the seam to provide additional strength, and there’s a side metal buckle, special metal rivets and D rings to provide extra security. Your dog will be pretty as a speckled pup in this gorgeous collar.

Buy now £25.00, Amazon

Storeys and Tails

Handmade in her Devon studio by leather expert and garment technologist Natasha Storey, the collars are chic, durable and vegan. Each piece is hand-stamped with the brand logo and finished with luxury solid brass buckles. Made with eco-friendly Biothane, they’re waterproof, easy to clean and stink-resistant. Bespoke designs are available, as well as leads, harnesses and the most stylish poop bags you’ve ever seen.

Buy now £20.00, Storeys and Tails

Bomo Sweet Punk Dog Collar

For your rebellious pooch, this collar may be more to their liking. Adorned with a skull and crossbones and some crystals, this is really going to add a touch of punk to your dogs look. Edgy.

Buy now £14.86, Bomo London

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Raptors show how they've changed, and stayed the same, in Lowry’s return

    Homecomings don't get much more special, nostalgic or fun than the one Raptors icon Kyle Lowry just experienced in Toronto.

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • McDavid's OT goal leads Oilers past Sharks 2-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid scored 31 seconds into overtime to extend his points streak to 14 games and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied it with a short-handed goal with 8:04 remaining in regulation before McDavid won it. Mike Smith made a save early in overtime and sent the puck ahead for McDavid, who raced in on a breakaway and beat James Reimer for the winner. McDavid has 12 goals and

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.