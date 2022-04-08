Best dog collars and harnesses that are stylish and comfortable for your pooch

(Caitlin Hodges photography)

Just like how we express our personalities through the clothes we wear, so do dogs.

Collars come in a plethora of shapes and sizes - much like our pooches. It might seem like a simple, basic purchase but it’s a hugely important one to maintain the safety of your furry friend.

There are a number of things to consider when buying a collar. Firstly: comfort. Seeing as your dog will be wearing it all of the time, you want something that wont irritate its fur or cause harm.

Durability is also essential because a collar that will crumble during its second walk is wasteful, particularly on the bank balance. A collar must also be able to survive the worst of the elements - we’re talking, rain, mud, wind, and even the occasional pond jump.

Walking through the park and seeing three black Labradors with red collars is more common than you think, which means it’s more important than ever to choose a collar or harness that stands out from the crowd and truly represents your pup.



Liberty Strawberry Thief Collar

What could be better than a dog collar with a classic Liberty London print and luxe rose gold detailing? This collar features the iconic Strawberry Thief pattern which is sure to make your hound stand out from the crowd. It is designed to weather any storm (literally!) and if it gets dirty, simply hand wash with lukewarm water. The collar makes for a very stylish option without breaking the bank. Make sure your dog is as chic as you.

Buy now £33.00, Liberty London

Barbour Travel And Exercise Harness

Another classic British brand here to make sure your dog stays bang on trend. The classic tartan harness means that you could go matchy-matchy with your pooch while you’re off for a country stroll.

A harness gives you the ability to secure your dog to a car seatbelt and of course clip to the matching lead too - so it’s ideal for both travel and lovely long walks. If your furry friend tends to pull on the collar a lot this is a great option to put less strain on their neck as it has a padded chest area. For night strolls, there’s reflective piping.

Buy now £25.00, Pets at Home

Barc London Green Dog Collar

Barc London may just become your dog’s favourite brand. The Green Dog collar has been made from vegan leather, but the label hasn’t compromised on quality at all because it’s made from super soft yet durable microfibre that will stand the test of time.

The stylish look is completed with silver hardware, which really offsets the lime green. Trust me, your dog will be howling over this.

Buy now £27.00, Harvey Nichols

Wild One Grey Dog Harness

Even we’re feeling slightly jealous of the colour of this beautiful harness. It’s a very a la mode pale grey with an adjustable neck to fit all sized dogs. It also has three different lead attachment points to ensure the ultimate comfort of your dog. If you wanted to go all out, get the matching lead and collar to complete the look.

Buy now £49.00, Amara

Abbott Lyon Navy Dog Collar

Did you know that influencer-favourite label Abbott Lyon had expanded its range to include collars? The brand has teamed up with Many Tears Rescue so that each collar sold will feed a dog and de flea and worm a dog for a month, while also providing a dog bed and contribute to vets bills.

The collar is made from vegan-friendly double-layered leather in a chic navy hue with gold detailing. You can also add a gold collar tag and engrave with your dog’s name.

Buy now £39.00, Abbott Lyon

Prada Nylon Dog Harness

Pamper your pooch with Prada’s nylon pet harness. It comes complete with a detachable a pouch to store doggy treats, poo bags or whatever you may need to store. It has the classic black nylon construction and silver hardware detailing that the Italian fashion house is known for - and so you and your pup could match. It really is a dogs world.

Buy now £490.00, MyTheresa

Ruffwear Chain Reaction Collar

This is a pretty sleek martingale collar - and it comes complete with a chain. Martingale designs are traditionally used for those dogs who slip out of collars but it also features reflective webbing, a separate ID attachment point, a silicone tag silencer, and strong webbing to hold colour. This is all to say, your dog will stay safe and secure in this option.

Buy now £32.95, Amazon

Versace Medusa Studs Pet Harness

Disclaimer, it’s possible that your dog may be better dressed than you when wearing this.

If you’re looking for something elegant and high fashion, look no further than this Versace number. This features the Italian house’s iconic Medusa as studs in a gold which looks amazing set against the black leather. Suitable for a very good boy.

Buy now £560.00, SSENSE

Hugo and Hudson Caramel Tweed Collar

This caramel checked herringbone tweed collar just oozes sophistication. The tweed is double stitched along the seam to provide additional strength, and there’s a side metal buckle, special metal rivets and D rings to provide extra security. Your dog will be pretty as a speckled pup in this gorgeous collar.

Buy now £25.00, Amazon

Storeys and Tails

Handmade in her Devon studio by leather expert and garment technologist Natasha Storey, the collars are chic, durable and vegan. Each piece is hand-stamped with the brand logo and finished with luxury solid brass buckles. Made with eco-friendly Biothane, they’re waterproof, easy to clean and stink-resistant. Bespoke designs are available, as well as leads, harnesses and the most stylish poop bags you’ve ever seen.

Buy now £20.00, Storeys and Tails

Bomo Sweet Punk Dog Collar

For your rebellious pooch, this collar may be more to their liking. Adorned with a skull and crossbones and some crystals, this is really going to add a touch of punk to your dogs look. Edgy.

Buy now £14.86, Bomo London