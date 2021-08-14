The Best Dog Beds, According To The Internet’s Comfiest Pups
Karina Hoshikawa
·7 min read
Welcome toHype Machine, our hit list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
Think about the amount of research that you dedicated towards selecting the perfect mattress and bed frame to lay your tired bones on. It's a big-deal purchase— and not just because of the price tag. Studies suggest that humans spend roughly one third of their life in zzz mode, so best make it count, right? Well, if your four-legged fur baby is anything like mine, they spend at least half of their life snoozing on the couch, in your lap, by your feet, at the foot of your own bed...basically wherever they please, now that I think about it.
In the spirit of treating our doggos like the VICs (that's Very Important Canines) they are, we've done a deep dive into the top-rated dog beds on the internet. From cozy faux-shearling ones to sleek memory foam varieties, check out 11 options that will leave you wondering if the largest size can accommodate both you and Fido.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Rather than being stuck in the middle of the NBA pack, Toronto finds itself in a transition year, where the front office will assess whether this team has playoff potential or if multiple pieces need to be moved for the Raptors to be competitive again.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered in his return to Minnesota and the Tampa Bay Rays moved a season-high 26 games over .500 with a 10–4 win over the Twins on Friday night. Cruz made his first appearance in Minnesota since being traded by the Twins to Tampa Bay on July 22. He hit 76 home runs for Minnesota over the last three seasons and was widely credited as a positive influence on his younger teammates. Cruz received a loud, extended ovation and tipped his helmet to the crowd before his fi
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jack Flaherty pitched six innings of two-hit ball in his return from an oblique injury, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 6-0 on Friday night. Nolan Arenado hit his 23rd homer for St. Louis, which earned its fourth straight win. Tyler O'Neill and Lars Nootbaar also connected. Flaherty (9-1) struck out five and walked none in his first big league start since May 31. T.J. McFarland then got six outs, Giovanny Gallegos worked the eighth and Ryan Helsley
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yohel Pozo hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning of his major league debut, fellow rookie DJ Peters had a two-run shot and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 8-6 Friday night. Pozo swung at all seven pitches he saw in the game, including one from veteran Sergio Romo that he launched high off the netting of the left field foul pole. The 24-year-old also singled against the first pitch he saw as a big leaguer in the second inning. Dennis Santana (