The Best Dog Beds, According To The Internet’s Comfiest Pups

Think about the amount of research that you dedicated towards selecting the perfect mattress and bed frame to lay your tired bones on. It's a big-deal purchase— and not just because of the price tag. Studies suggest that humans spend roughly one third of their life in zzz mode, so best make it count, right? Well, if your four-legged fur baby is anything like mine, they spend at least half of their life snoozing on the couch, in your lap, by your feet, at the foot of your own bed...basically wherever they please, now that I think about it.



In the spirit of treating our doggos like the VICs (that's Very Important Canines) they are, we've done a deep dive into the top-rated dog beds on the internet. From cozy faux-shearling ones to sleek memory foam varieties, check out 11 options that will leave you wondering if the largest size can accommodate both you and Fido.



Best For Anxious Dogs

Friends By Sheri The Original Calming Shag Fur Donut Cuddler Dog Bed

The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 3,021 reviews



Dog Parent Review: "My pit bull puppy only wanted to sleep in our bed but she's quite the bed hog. I decided on this one due to the tufted edges and her desire for close body pressure. She now refuses to even come up on our bed at nighttime! We ask her to come cuddle and she refuses to get up from it lol. She loves this bed so much! Would absolutely recommend."



Best Friends By Sheri The Original Calming Shag Fur Donut Cuddler Dog Bed, $, available at Chewy

Best For Lounging

Wild One Bed

The Hype: 4.9 out of 5 stars and 18 reviews



Dog Parent Review: "We always would buy 'cheap' beds for our dog but since she is getting much older now, we treated her to this much more pricey option but are thrilled with it!! Amazing Tempur-Pedic like cushion with easily washable cover. Our dog loves to lay on her bed all day and has never looked so happy to go to sleep!"



Wild One Bed, $, available at Wild One

Best For Comfort

Casper Dog Bed

The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 2,196 reviews



Dog Parent Review: "Our Missy is 13 years old, recently had emergency surgery & has had bad hips for awhile as well. I ordered the bed after her surgery & it arrived within a few days; plenty of time for her to recover on it. Since having it, she recovered wonderfully & has been more active/getting around better. I attribute this to the support the bed offers her aging joints. It’s her favorite place to rest now. My only regret is that we didn’t get it sooner. Love this bed!"



Casper Dog Bed, $, available at Casper

Best Memory Foam

L.L. Bean Therapeutic Dog Bed



The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 332 reviews



Dog Parent Review: "This product has outlasted the life of the mattress on my bed! It’s so well-made and so durable. We drag it in and out of the house for the comfort of our old Great Dane. It’s big enough to comfortably fit the dog and my smaller dog. This receives my highest recommendation!"



L.L. Bean Therapeutic Dog Bed, Rectangular, $, available at L.L. Bean

Best For Senior Dogs

Orvis ComfortFill-Eco Couch Dog Bed

The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 1,422 reviews



Dog Parent Review: "Look, there's no way around this. $269 for a dog bed objectively sounds insane. However, we've gotten our money's worth and more on this bed. Our 13 year old lab who suffers from arthritis has slept on this bed for YEARS. He sleeps soundly on this every night and the memory foam has not been compromised over the years. Easily machine washable and retains its shape good as new after. Great for your aging baby, but also a great investment all around. We're incredibly happy and snagged this on sale as well!"



Orvis ComfortFill-Eco Couch Dog Bed, $, available at Orvis

Best For Small Dogs

La-Z-Boy Cooper Mattress Pillow Dog Bed

The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars and 10 reviews



Dog Parent Review: "This bed is the absolute best! My pup loves it from the very moment I put it in front of her. I sat on it to test it — it's like sitting on a cloud! It looks great and super high end — I can't believe it I managed to get it for this price. You can't tell there's any hair nor stains on it thanks to the color of the fabric (I got it in gray). I love it, my pup loves it, you'll love it. Buy it now :)."



La-Z-Boy Cooper Mattress Pillow Dog Bed w/Removable Cover, $, available at Chewy

Best For Burrowers

Furhaven Round Pet Beds

The Hype: 4.2 out of 5 stars and 25,350 reviews



Dog Parent Review: "This snuggle bed is a really great product. Unfortunately my dog is a huge burrower, and will dig into my sheets and blankets ripping holes and whatnot. So my mom suggested a burrow bed and I went to a few different pet stores and the problem I kept running into was that it was either too small (for cats) or WAY expensive ($100 on a bed that my pup may or may not eat is pricey for me). So I decided to try this one out because I liked the color options, the sizes seemed big enough, and the price was the lowest I've found. It came quick, and he absolutely loves it. He burrows in it frequently for his anxiety (loud noises scare him and our neighbors like fireworks) and also to keep him warm."



Furhaven Round Pet Beds for Small, Medium, and Large Dogs, $, available at Amazon

Best Cozy

Paw PupCloud Faux Fur Ultra Thick Memory Foam Dog Bed

The Hype: 4.9 out of 5 stars and 32 reviews



Dog Parent Review: "Excellent quality! Pups really are on a cloud. The name speaks for itself! Thanks to the nonstick pad, it does not move, especially on hardwood/laminate or ceramic floors! (This is also my second time purchasing from Paw.com) Worth the money spent — you get what you pay for!"



Paw PupCloud Faux Fur Ultra Thick Memory Foam Dog Bed, $, available at Paw

Best For Cold Weather

K&H Lectro-Soft Heated Outdoor Bed & Cover



The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 201 reviews



Dog Parent Review: "This is my second winter to use this heated dog bed. My dog prefers to spend her outside time on an elevated dog bed, which gives her no protection from the cold. I put this K&H bed on top of her bed, and, because it works like a heated car seat cushion, it keeps her 'core' warm, but never hot. It only turns on when it senses pressure, so uses very little electricity. She loves to curl up on it when outside."



K&H Lectro-Soft Heated Outdoor Bed & Cover, $, available at Petco

Best For Large Dogs

Tuft & Needle Dog Bed



The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 177 reviews



Dog Parent Review: "I purchased this bed to replace my dog's old bolster bed that had lost its shape and was also an eyesore in our living room. The first time we put her Tuft & Needle bed down she laid in it and didn’t get out of it all night! (She normally sleeps in the bed with us.) The bed has a sturdy structure and is somewhat raised, which provides lots of support for my dog as she ages, and also just looks really great in our apartment. I really love the rust color, and would love to see more color options in the future!"



Tuft & Needle Dog Bed, $, available at Tuft & Needle

Best For Outdoorsy Dogs

Yeti Trailhead Dog Bed



The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 200 reviews



Dog Parent Review: "Took this new dog bed for my big dog on a road trip to Grand Canyon North Rim. It was perfect, as I could use the removable cushion in the truck and the bed as a camp cushion. My dog loved it, it’s easy to clean, and durable bottom made it the perfect addition to all future adventures! As well as my Yeti dog bowls!"



YETI Trailhead Dog Bed, $, available at YETI

