The best dehumidifiers for 2020

High humidity in the home can cause a variety of problems. In particular, mold and mildew, which can have negative impacts on your health , especially for those with respiratory conditions.

Dehumidifiers can help you control the humidity in your home by getting rid of unwanted moisture in the air. While some dehumidifiers are expensive, you don’t need to spend a lot to balance the humidity in your home. We’ve gathered up the best dehumidifiers for all needs, homes, and budgets.

When looking at dehumidifiers, there are two important specifications to consider — pints and cubic feet. A quick rundown on these measurements is helpful when shopping:

Pints: You’ll usually notice a product marketed as a “70-pint” or “50-pint” dehumidifier. That does not refer to how much the reservoir can hold, or how large the product is. Instead, this pint measurement refers to how much water a dehumidifier can move, on average, during a full day of work. While this is partially related to size, it’s also a measure of efficiency.

Cubic Feet: The cubic feet measurement refers to the space for which the dehumidifier was designed. Some units may only be suited for small spaces or single rooms. Others may be designed for warehouses or entire homes. The other specs — like pints — rely on proper placement.

We’ve picked out the best dehumidifiers for a variety of purposes below, so let’s take a look.

If you ever find your humidity goes too far in the other direction though, there are always great humidifiers to consider too.

Frigidaire FFAP7033T1 High Efficiency Pump

Frigidaire has a lot of dehumidifiers on the market, but this particular model hits all the sweet spots with very few downsides. It’s Energy Star rated to help you save money, and can remove up to 70 pints of water from your home each day to cut down on moisture. The tank itself can hold around 13 pints, and has pullout and splash guard features to make getting rid of the water much easier. There are also connections so that you can hook the model up to a drain for continuous operation — which is great if you’ve got a sump pit you can connect to. The electronic controls include a digital humidity reading, a timer for setting schedules, a control lock, and some other basic functions.

With this Frigidaire, you can do a little of everything, residential or commercial.

HomeLabs HME0200 Energy Star Dehumidifier

Got a small basement or storage space in need of moisture reduction? The HME0200 is available in three different pint options — 22, 35, and 50. We had first-time home buyers in mind when we chose the 22-pint HME over its two big brothers. Rated for 1,500 square feet, the 22-pint is perfect for the smaller floor plans of many starter homes. The HME is easy to move around, offers six different settings and a 24-hour timer, and features easy touch panel controls with auto shut-off, defrost, restart, and a turbo mode.

This affordable unit helps to keep money in your pocket (which as a first-time home buyer, you’ll inevitably need) while delivering a high-performing and much lauded Energy Star-certified dehumidifier.

Ivation GDM30 Thermo-Electric

Are you looking for a dehumidifier that fits in a small room, or maybe a clothes closet? This Ivation model is designed just for these situations, with a 16-ounce water tank and an included, washable air filter. It comes with an auto-shutdown feature when the water reservoir is full, and is ideal for placing on a nearby shelf.

A quick word about that thermo-electric feature, also known as the Peltier Effect: Instead of using coils, these dehumidifiers use a more basic conductor panel. It takes up less room and energy, but it lacks the efficiency of other methods. For serious dehumidifying, you probably want a larger model. For more casual use and comfort, this small, portable model can be a great fit.

Friedrich D70BPA

Are you looking for a more professional, semi-permanent dehumidifier for a project or particular location? This Energy Star rated 70-ounce unit may be just what you are looking for. It includes a drain pump that can pump away the gathered moisture either vertically or horizontally up to 15 feet away, as well as an option for continuous drainage out the back. The readout includes both room temperature and humidity levels, as well as a 24-hour timer. This model can easily slide between consumer use and professional projects if necessary and works well for storerooms, warehouses, basements, and similar locations.

Eva-Dry EDV500

The smallest and cheapest unit on our list, this Eva-Dry unit is also our only desiccant pick – one that uses a special material to absorb water rather than secrete it into a container. Of course, that means that this unit only works for very small spaces, but that may be exactly what you need. The unit is ideal for closets, pantries, and other tiny areas you want to keep as dry as possible. Note that you do have to plug the model in occasionally to help dry out the absorbing crystals.

Vacplus 1901 Dehumidifier with Wi-Fi Control

Of course we were going to feature a dehumidifier that connects to Wi-Fi!

Download the Tuyasmart app (available for Android and iOS) to remotely adjust humidity settings and turn your Vacplus on and off. You can also choose between four different operating presets, including standard, raining, drying, and sleep. Once the 1901 reaches peak humidity conditions in the mode you’ve chosen, it automatically powers down.

The Vacplus can go through up to 50 pints per day, making it a perfect buy for most medium sized homes. And much like the other great picks on this list, the Vacplus is equipped for optional hose-draining and an adjustable 24-hour timer that powers the unit down when the tank is full.

LG PuriCare 50-Pint Dehumidifier

This 50-pint dehumidifier by LG can service an area up to 2000 square feet, making it perfect for moderate to large-sized homes or even an office space. The dehumidifier will work to remove bacteria from the air, helping everyone breathe a little easier and making the space more hygienic overall. Need to rotate the device around to different rooms? The dehumidifier was designed to be portable, so you can move it around without worry. Concerned about safety? This LG model automatically shuts off every 23 hours to help prevent overheating, and the metal design prevents fires. The unit uses any standard 115V electrical outlet.

