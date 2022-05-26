Best decorations for your Platinum Jubilee party, from bunting to balloons and more

Abha Shah
·5 min read
The Queen at a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London in May 2018 (Yui Mok/PA)
The Queen at a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London in May 2018 (Yui Mok/PA)

It’s not every day you see a Platinum Jubilee.

In fact, here in the UK we’ve never had one, and the history books have only recorded three others before Queen Elizabeth II (CC: pub quizzers, that’s Louis XIV of France; Johann II, Prince of Liechtenstein; and King Bhumibol of Thailand).

Her Maj is our longest reigning monarch, clocking up an impressive 70 years wearing the crown. That’s a milestone worth celebrating in our book.

As we zoom towards the heavily-anticipated four-day weekend (which is June 2 -5 if it’s not already circled red on your calendar), we’re seeing more and more limited edition Jubilee merchandise crowding the shelves, both physical and digital. We’ve rounded up the best of the bunch here.

The Platinum Jubilee will see lots of official red, white and blue events, a special Trooping of the Colour, and top tier pageantry across the country.

With such a huge national event (not to mention two extra days off - cheers Liz), there will of course be street parties, with roads in every London borough and beyond cordoned off to make way for majestic feasts of British grub: think Coronation chicken, pork pies, trifle, sandwiches with every filling under the sun, and mountains of scones for cream teas. Less state, more street banquet.

Decorations will play a pivotal role - and we don’t just mean bunting. You’ll need matching tableware, napkins and balloons too. If you’re planning to throw your own right royal knees up, we’ve collected the pieces HRH herself would give the nod of approval.

Keep calm - and party on

Party Pieces Jubilee Party Table Set

Where better to procure patriotic party pieces than from the company of the future Queen’s family? Party Pieces is run by the Ma and Pa Middleton and offers a range of decorations to set the stage for your soiree.

There are plenty of Jubilee pieces to choose from, but if you’re looking to pick up a set for your street party table, this bundle has it all. There are plates, cups, napkins and a table runner all emblazoned with a chic Union Jack print and all made on FSC-certified paper that can be recycled once the shindig is over.

Right now, ES Best readers can get 15 per cent off with the discount code PARTYPIECES15

Buy now £15.00, Party Pieces

Party Pieces The Jubilee Crowd Pleaser

It’s a big occasion, so why not push the boat out? Designed to bring extra cheer to your Jubilee party, this set of decorations takes things up a notch.

You can expect bunting, flads, balloons, ribbon and a balloon weight, all in streaks of red, white and blue with the odd silver to represent shade du jour, platinum. There’s even a small helium canister to ensure the balloons stay upright and buoyant through the event.

Buy now £110.00, Party Pieces

Queen Platinum Jubilee Garland Elizabeth Party Decoration 2022

Leave your guests in no doubt over who the party is for with this playful garland, featuring 14 faces of the Queen at various engagements, sporting an array of wonderful hats.

The double-sided bunting stretches to 3m with pink string in between, adding to the party look.

Buy now £18.49, Amazon

Talking Tables Queen’s Jubilee Eco Paper Plates x 12

Talking Tables offers a fun twist on paper plates with a scalloped edge design in royal blue bearing the words ‘Three Cheers For Her Majesty’. The set of 12 is fully recyclable, as mentioned on the cute scroll in the centre of the plate. A greener way to celebrate the Jubilee.

Buy now £4.49, Lakeland

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Knitted Blanket

For those marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne with a classic English picnic, set the scene with Not Just’s commemorative blanket. The knitted design is bordered with a white fringe and bears HRH’s profile on a royal blue background, along with the dates of her reign and the words ‘God Save The Queen’.

It’s big enough for the whole family too, measuring 180cm X 180cm, and will also make a nice throw for your sofa or bed.

Buy now £34.99, Not Just Clothing

Star Cutouts British Royal Family Queen Cardboard Cutout

Sadly the Queen will have too much on her plate over the Jubilee weekend to attend every street party personally, but you can still enjoy a sense of her royal presence with this lifesize cut out from Argos. Made from high quality cardboard, the flat pack Queen folds out to measure H172, W52 and D15cm.

Buy now £34.99, Argos

Corgi Dog Lifesized Mini Cardboard Standup

Party styling is all in the details. Invite the Queen’s beloved corgis to your bash via the medium of cardboard. This cutout arrives flatpacked and once set up is freestanding (although it’s wise to add a weight to the back to ensure the little fella doesn’t topple over). Measures 62 x 27cm.

Buy now £21.99, Amazon

Postbox Party Traditional Union Jack Party Hats

Not just for kids, party hats get a patriotic makeover in time for Her Maj’s special moment. The pack of four will arrive flat, ready for you to lay on your street party tables as a fun favour for the adults.

Buy now £8.00, NOTHS

Rowwait 36Pcs Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Balloons Set

Spell out the occasion in no uncertain terms thanks to this bright British Jubilee set of balloons which includes silver foil letters that will make out ‘Platinum Jubilee’. There are 36 pieces in the set in total, made up of red, white, blue and silver balloons all marked up to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years.

Buy now £15.99, Amazon

John Lewis & Partners Tourism Soldier With Parachute Bauble

Proving baubles aren’t just for Christmas, this sweet soldier suspended from a Union Jack parachute is ready for your personal Trooping of the Colour. Dangle him from a tree to add to the look of your festivities.

Buy now £5.00, John Lewis

FLOWERBX Jubilee Wreath

Just like the bauble in our list, decorations traditionally linked to Christmas are coming out at special events throughout the year. For the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, FLOWERBX has created a purple and silver wreath, made to hang on front doors to spread patriotic cheer from your doorstep. The fresh flower arrangement is perfect for the season. Free delivery.

Buy now £85.00, FLOWERBX

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Man City clinches 6th Premier League title in 11 seasons

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons on Sunday by scoring three times in five minutes to come from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the finale and hold off Liverpool's challenge. After starting the day in first place, City was at risk of an historic choke when it conceded twice to trail 2-0 at home to Villa. It took İlkay Gündoğan's header to begin the comeback in the 76th and Rodri equalized two minutes later by placing the ball through

  • 'No comment' to Kadri abuse speaks volumes for NHL

    When asked to react to the abuse directed at Nazem Kadri, St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube could only manage 'no comment', speaking volumes for how the NHL in general tries to keep the focus on the ice when more serious things are going on off it.&nbsp;

  • New scrutiny for Avs' Kadri after Binnington collision

    DENVER (AP) — That water bottle tossed toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri hardly came out of nowhere. For two straight postseasons, Kadri has been the agitator that makes Colorado go and the pest that drives the St. Louis Blues crazy. In Saturday night’s 5-2 victory, Kadri’s collision with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen ended with him in the lap of St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington, who left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and is now out of the playoffs. Binningto

  • Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Mito Pereira spent four hours soaring and sliding at Southern Hills in the cold and wind, calling it the biggest round of his life Saturday in the PGA Championship and one that gave him an idea of what to expect Sunday. Pereira soared to a five-shot lead. He nearly lost it all in six holes. And when a third round as fickle as the wind finally ended, the 27-year-old from Chile stood on the cusp of fame. He made three birdies over his last six holes, the final hole from just ou

  • Woodcroft has Oilers one win from WCF: 'Unbelievable job to turn our season around'

    EDMONTON — Jay Woodcroft was slicing tape for a team packed with future Hall of Famers. As he went about his work as the Detroit Red Wings' video coach, a job secured at 28 years old ahead of the 2005-06 season, the Toronto native soaked up all the information available. One of the many things that stuck with Woodcroft was how athletes at their peak — Nicklas Lidstrom, Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg among them back then — both required and craved guidance to navigate the razor-thin margins

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Oilers overcome Mike Smith's brutal blunder in Game 4 victory vs. Flames

    After a humiliating gaffe from Mike Smith, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins quickly bailed out his netminder to lift the Oilers to a win in Game 4.

  • Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan wins Champions League again as Lyon beats Barcelona 3-1

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan won the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the fifth time as Lyon beat defending champion Barcelona 3-1 in Saturday's final. Lyon, which won the trophy for a record-extending eighth time, was 3-0 up after just 33 minutes and cruised home. The French side has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women’s Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes. But Barcelona went

  • Blues' Craig Berube addresses Nazem Kadri's racist attacks after initial 'no comment'

    Craig Berube finally spoke out about the racist threats Nazem Kadri has received recently.

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Woodcroft has Oilers one win from WCF: 'Unbelievable job to turn our season around'

    EDMONTON — Jay Woodcroft was slicing tape for a team packed with future Hall of Famers. As he went about his work as the Detroit Red Wings' video coach, a job secured at 28 years old ahead of the 2005-06 season, the Toronto native soaked up all the information available. One of the many things that stuck with Woodcroft was how athletes at their peak — Nicklas Lidstrom, Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg among them back then — both required and craved guidance to navigate the razor-thin margins

  • Vasilevskiy leads Lightning past Panthers 2-0 for sweep

    Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 victory Monday night that sent the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions back to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years. Pat Maroon snapped a scoreless tie, batting Zach Bogosian’s shot down behind Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky before the puck trickled into the net a little over six minutes into the third period. Ondrej Palat added an empty-

  • Osorio scores late goal to lift Toronto FC into a 2-2 draw at D.C. United

    WASHINGTON — After losing five straight, including last-minute defeats against Vancouver and Orlando, Toronto FC finally got some reward for its efforts Saturday. Despite a depleted roster and steamy conditions at Audi Field, Toronto rallied twice from one-goal deficits to emerge with a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw with D.C. United. "This team has faced a lot of adversity in this last period," said Toronto coach Bob Bradley. "And there's been other moments where they've shown resilience and stuc

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Giroud helps Milan secure 1st Serie A title in 11 years

    MILAN (AP) — AC Milan secured its first Serie A title in 11 years on Sunday with a 3-0 win at Sassuolo. The city of Milan is already swarming with a sea of celebrating red-and-black fans. Thousands of fans had started gathering in Milan's Piazza del Duomo, in front of the iconic cathedral, even before the Rossoneri clinched its 19th scudetto. And it was the man who thrives in the big occasions who helped Milan do it, as veteran forward Olivier Giroud scored twice to set his side on the way to th

  • Penguins sign F Bryan Rust to 6-year deal

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust is staying in Pittsburgh. The veteran forward, who was scheduled to become a free agent this summer, agreed to a six-year contract with the Penguins that will keep him with the club through 2028. The deal, announced on Saturday, carries an average annual value of $5.125 million. Rust, 30, scored 24 goals to go with a career-best 34 assists this season. Rust said earlier this week he would prefer to remain in Pittsburgh but added “I’ve played at a higher level than wh

  • Mbappé signs new 3-year PSG deal after rejecting Real Madrid

    PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé celebrated with fans at Parc des Princes after signing a new three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday and turning down the chance again to join Real Madrid. France’s World Cup-winning star stood on a platform near the center circle to address fans moments before PSG's final home game against Metz. “I’m very happy to continue this adventure, to stay in France, in Paris, my city. I always said Paris was my home," Mbappe said. "I hope I will continue doing

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc

  • Defending champ Krejcikova loses to French foe in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova arrived at the French Open as the defending champion in singles and doubles. She also was coming off a three-month absence from the tour because of an injured right elbow, so even her own expectations were rather modest. Krejcikova was right to be apprehensive — and on Monday, she become only the third woman in the professional era to exit in the first round at Roland Garros a year after earning the trophy. The second-seeded Krejcikova got off to a terrific start