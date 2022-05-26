Best decorations for your Platinum Jubilee party, from bunting to balloons and more

The Queen at a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London in May 2018 (Yui Mok/PA)

It’s not every day you see a Platinum Jubilee.

In fact, here in the UK we’ve never had one, and the history books have only recorded three others before Queen Elizabeth II (CC: pub quizzers, that’s Louis XIV of France; Johann II, Prince of Liechtenstein; and King Bhumibol of Thailand).

Her Maj is our longest reigning monarch, clocking up an impressive 70 years wearing the crown. That’s a milestone worth celebrating in our book.

As we zoom towards the heavily-anticipated four-day weekend (which is June 2 -5 if it’s not already circled red on your calendar), we’re seeing more and more limited edition Jubilee merchandise crowding the shelves, both physical and digital. We’ve rounded up the best of the bunch here.

The Platinum Jubilee will see lots of official red, white and blue events, a special Trooping of the Colour, and top tier pageantry across the country.

With such a huge national event (not to mention two extra days off - cheers Liz), there will of course be street parties, with roads in every London borough and beyond cordoned off to make way for majestic feasts of British grub: think Coronation chicken, pork pies, trifle, sandwiches with every filling under the sun, and mountains of scones for cream teas. Less state, more street banquet.

Decorations will play a pivotal role - and we don’t just mean bunting. You’ll need matching tableware, napkins and balloons too. If you’re planning to throw your own right royal knees up, we’ve collected the pieces HRH herself would give the nod of approval.

Keep calm - and party on

Party Pieces Jubilee Party Table Set

Where better to procure patriotic party pieces than from the company of the future Queen’s family? Party Pieces is run by the Ma and Pa Middleton and offers a range of decorations to set the stage for your soiree.

There are plenty of Jubilee pieces to choose from, but if you’re looking to pick up a set for your street party table, this bundle has it all. There are plates, cups, napkins and a table runner all emblazoned with a chic Union Jack print and all made on FSC-certified paper that can be recycled once the shindig is over.

Buy now £15.00, Party Pieces

Party Pieces The Jubilee Crowd Pleaser

It’s a big occasion, so why not push the boat out? Designed to bring extra cheer to your Jubilee party, this set of decorations takes things up a notch.

You can expect bunting, flads, balloons, ribbon and a balloon weight, all in streaks of red, white and blue with the odd silver to represent shade du jour, platinum. There’s even a small helium canister to ensure the balloons stay upright and buoyant through the event.

Buy now £110.00, Party Pieces

Queen Platinum Jubilee Garland Elizabeth Party Decoration 2022

Leave your guests in no doubt over who the party is for with this playful garland, featuring 14 faces of the Queen at various engagements, sporting an array of wonderful hats.

The double-sided bunting stretches to 3m with pink string in between, adding to the party look.

Buy now £18.49, Amazon

Talking Tables Queen’s Jubilee Eco Paper Plates x 12

Talking Tables offers a fun twist on paper plates with a scalloped edge design in royal blue bearing the words ‘Three Cheers For Her Majesty’. The set of 12 is fully recyclable, as mentioned on the cute scroll in the centre of the plate. A greener way to celebrate the Jubilee.

Buy now £4.49, Lakeland

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Knitted Blanket

For those marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne with a classic English picnic, set the scene with Not Just’s commemorative blanket. The knitted design is bordered with a white fringe and bears HRH’s profile on a royal blue background, along with the dates of her reign and the words ‘God Save The Queen’.

It’s big enough for the whole family too, measuring 180cm X 180cm, and will also make a nice throw for your sofa or bed.

Buy now £34.99, Not Just Clothing

Star Cutouts British Royal Family Queen Cardboard Cutout

Sadly the Queen will have too much on her plate over the Jubilee weekend to attend every street party personally, but you can still enjoy a sense of her royal presence with this lifesize cut out from Argos. Made from high quality cardboard, the flat pack Queen folds out to measure H172, W52 and D15cm.

Buy now £34.99, Argos

Corgi Dog Lifesized Mini Cardboard Standup

Party styling is all in the details. Invite the Queen’s beloved corgis to your bash via the medium of cardboard. This cutout arrives flatpacked and once set up is freestanding (although it’s wise to add a weight to the back to ensure the little fella doesn’t topple over). Measures 62 x 27cm.

Buy now £21.99, Amazon

Postbox Party Traditional Union Jack Party Hats

Not just for kids, party hats get a patriotic makeover in time for Her Maj’s special moment. The pack of four will arrive flat, ready for you to lay on your street party tables as a fun favour for the adults.

Buy now £8.00, NOTHS

Rowwait 36Pcs Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Balloons Set

Spell out the occasion in no uncertain terms thanks to this bright British Jubilee set of balloons which includes silver foil letters that will make out ‘Platinum Jubilee’. There are 36 pieces in the set in total, made up of red, white, blue and silver balloons all marked up to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years.

Buy now £15.99, Amazon

John Lewis & Partners Tourism Soldier With Parachute Bauble

Proving baubles aren’t just for Christmas, this sweet soldier suspended from a Union Jack parachute is ready for your personal Trooping of the Colour. Dangle him from a tree to add to the look of your festivities.

Buy now £5.00, John Lewis

FLOWERBX Jubilee Wreath

Just like the bauble in our list, decorations traditionally linked to Christmas are coming out at special events throughout the year. For the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, FLOWERBX has created a purple and silver wreath, made to hang on front doors to spread patriotic cheer from your doorstep. The fresh flower arrangement is perfect for the season. Free delivery.

Buy now £85.00, FLOWERBX